THE BATMAN PART II Director Matt Reeves Breaks Silence On Script Progress; Confirms THE PENGUIN Season 2 Talks

Much has been said about what's happening with The Batman Part II in recent weeks. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has done his best to keep fans updated - better explaining where things stand earlier this week - but filmmaker Matt Reeves has today broken his silence.

Talking to Catwoman actor Zoë Kravitz for Variety, the writer and director confirmed, "Yeah, we’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year."

During the conversation, Kravitz said to Reeves, "You’re an incredibly meticulous filmmaker. I just asked you how it’s going with writing ['Part II'] and you said, 'Slow,' and I think that’s a wonderful quality, because you care so much."

Elaborating on "slow," The Batman helmer detailed his creative process and why the sequel hasn't taken shape as quickly as some fans might like.

"It’s wonderful, except for the speed of getting something done," Reeves explained. "The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it."

"The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room," he continued. "Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, 'Oh, that’s something.'"

There are still theories that the Bat-Verse will be folded into the DCU, though it seems unlikely given how specific a plan James Gunn has for The Brave and the Bold. Still, as an Elseworlds project, The Batman franchise continues to expand, most recently with The Penguin TV series.

Given the critical success of that series and high ratings on HBO, it likely won't surprise you to learn that a second season is in the early stages of development, presumably to fill the void between The Batman Part II and Part III (at this rate, we won't see that until 2029 or 2030).

"Yeah, we’re talking to [showrunner] Lauren [LeFranc] about doing another season," Reeves confirmed. "That was a special experience. I just feel really fortunate. These characters don’t belong to me; they belong to the world. It comes down to whether you can approach them in a way that expresses something personal."

Very little has been revealed about The Batman Part II, including which villain the Dark Knight will face. Hush, The Joker, The Court of Owls, and Mr. Freeze remain the most popular candidates among fans but who knows what Reeves has planned for "The Batman Epic Crime Saga."

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.