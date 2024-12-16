James Gunn Clears The Air On What's Happening With THE BATMAN PART II - Will It Be Set In The DCU?

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn finally shared some clarification on what's happening with The Batman Part II as rumours swirl that there are plans for Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse to become part of the DCU...

By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 06:12 AM EST
There's an awful lot of confusion surrounding plans for The Batman Part II. An article published by Entertainment Weekly around the time filmmaker Matt Reeves was promoting The Penguin suggested the sequel's script was finished; James Gunn, however, has repeatedly said no draft has been handed into DC Studios. 

This has led to some pretty wild theories about the movie being cancelled, with Gunn accused by some of sabotaging Reeves so he can focus on the DCU-set The Brave and the Bold

It's a wild claim and makes zero sense when The Penguin received rave reviews, especially as Gunn made no secret of the fact DC Studios was involved in that show's production. Reeves has also been named as a producer on the upcoming Clayface movie. 

Gunn has now confirmed that the details shared by that EW reporter were "misconstrued." He'd later add that, while it's true DC Studios hasn't received the full script for The Batman Part II, Reeves was telling the truth when he said parts of it have been shared with Gunn and company. 

You can read the filmmaker's comments in full below.

DC Studios is expected to release the first Superman trailer this week; a press event is taking place on the Warner Bros. lot today, with an online release currently rumoured for Thursday. 

There's also vague chatter on social media that Gunn intends to announce that The Batman is being made DCU canon; we'd advise taking that with a grain of salt for now, especially as it would ruin the filmmaker and studio executive's plans to tell a story revolving around Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne (who becomes Robin). 

There have been signs this could be in the works, though, as Clayface is set in the DCU (why would Reeves produce that?). We also previously heard that DC Studios attempted to bring Reeves' planned Arkham TV series into this world despite it starting out in the Bat-Verse. 

During a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that he has at least once considered bringing "The Batman" into the DCU. 

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything," the filmmaker explained. "I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

"One of the things I love about DC over Marvel comic books is those things are much more plentiful," he continued. "There are many more Elseworlds stories. I think that's part of the fun of DC."

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 6:35 AM
Reeves has never said the script was finished but that he’s sent over portions of it to Gunn & Safran which itself doesn’t mean it’s the full first draft this that hasn’t been submitted yet.

Also I hope we don’t get The Batman in the DCU since I would rather not compromise Reeves stylized but grounded take with the fantastical one the DCU is likely to be , let both be its own thing.

Anyway , hope we get more official updates on The Batman 2 or Reevesverse in general since I’ve been a big fan of this take so far!!.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/16/2024, 6:48 AM
"...when The Penguin received rave reviews, especially as Gunn made no secret of the fact DC Studios was involved in that show's production."

User Comment Image
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan
TMW1987ProudProWrestlingFan - 12/16/2024, 7:06 AM
Reeves/Pattinson Batman is boring (LOVED The Penguin though), but I'd prefer they keep Reeves/Pattinson Batman separate & as its own thing & not bring that Batman over as part of the DCU.

Just as long as whatever villains Reeves plans to use in his Batverse can also be used in the DCU just with different takes by different actors.

Clay Face for example, use a slightly more grounded version such as the mask for Reeves Batverse whilst you use the more fantastical/sludge version in the DCU. I don't care about normies being confused over anything, it's not a hard concept to understand that Reeves Batverse is contained within his Batman stuff/his own Gotham City whilst the DCU Batman is more shared/linked with a bigger DC universe & meeting with Supes/WW/JL etc & not just constricted to a world of just Gotham City.

WIN/WIN for everyone.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/16/2024, 7:44 AM
Fans complain when movies are rushed and full of issues, but also complain when they take long to get right. Make up your minds.

