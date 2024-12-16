James Gunn Clears The Air On What's Happening With THE BATMAN PART II - Will It Be Set In The DCU?

There's an awful lot of confusion surrounding plans for The Batman Part II. An article published by Entertainment Weekly around the time filmmaker Matt Reeves was promoting The Penguin suggested the sequel's script was finished; James Gunn, however, has repeatedly said no draft has been handed into DC Studios.

This has led to some pretty wild theories about the movie being cancelled, with Gunn accused by some of sabotaging Reeves so he can focus on the DCU-set The Brave and the Bold.

It's a wild claim and makes zero sense when The Penguin received rave reviews, especially as Gunn made no secret of the fact DC Studios was involved in that show's production. Reeves has also been named as a producer on the upcoming Clayface movie.

Gunn has now confirmed that the details shared by that EW reporter were "misconstrued." He'd later add that, while it's true DC Studios hasn't received the full script for The Batman Part II, Reeves was telling the truth when he said parts of it have been shared with Gunn and company.

You can read the filmmaker's comments in full below.

DC Studios is expected to release the first Superman trailer this week; a press event is taking place on the Warner Bros. lot today, with an online release currently rumoured for Thursday.

There's also vague chatter on social media that Gunn intends to announce that The Batman is being made DCU canon; we'd advise taking that with a grain of salt for now, especially as it would ruin the filmmaker and studio executive's plans to tell a story revolving around Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne (who becomes Robin).

There have been signs this could be in the works, though, as Clayface is set in the DCU (why would Reeves produce that?). We also previously heard that DC Studios attempted to bring Reeves' planned Arkham TV series into this world despite it starting out in the Bat-Verse.

During a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that he has at least once considered bringing "The Batman" into the DCU.

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything," the filmmaker explained. "I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

"One of the things I love about DC over Marvel comic books is those things are much more plentiful," he continued. "There are many more Elseworlds stories. I think that's part of the fun of DC."

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.