THE PENGUIN And Sofia Falcone Plot Their Takeover In New Episode 3 Stills

Episode 3 of The Penguin premieres later tonight, and HBO has now released some new promo stills spotlighting Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) as they lay their plans to establish themselves as Gotham's new crime bosses.

Last week's episode, "Inside Man," saw Oz and Sofia partner up, as "The Hangman" came to realize that she will never be taken seriously by the men who currently call the shots in her late father's organization.

Of course, Oz is also playing his new ally - and we're pretty sure she knows it - so it'll be interesting to see how long they'll be able to co-exist for without turning on each other.

The Penguin has been a big hit with fans, with the series premiere reaching 10.4 million viewers after 11 days, taking The Batman spin-off above all current HBO series except for House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. The second episode attracted 1.6 million viewers - a 17% increase from the premiere.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.