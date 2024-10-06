THE PENGUIN And Sofia Falcone Plot Their Takeover In New Episode 3 Stills

HBO has released some promo stills for the third episode of The Penguin, spotlighting Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone as they plot their takeover...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 06, 2024 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Episode 3 of The Penguin premieres later tonight, and HBO has now released some new promo stills spotlighting Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) as they lay their plans to establish themselves as Gotham's new crime bosses.

Last week's episode, "Inside Man," saw Oz and Sofia partner up, as "The Hangman" came to realize that she will never be taken seriously by the men who currently call the shots in her late father's organization.

Of course, Oz is also playing his new ally - and we're pretty sure she knows it - so it'll be interesting to see how long they'll be able to co-exist for without turning on each other.

The Penguin has been a big hit with fans, with the series premiere reaching 10.4 million viewers after 11 days, taking The Batman spin-off above all current HBO series except for House of the Dragon and The Last of Us. The second episode attracted 1.6 million viewers - a 17% increase from the premiere.

Check out the new stills at the link below, along with some concept art of Oz in his purple (sorry, plum) suit.

What do you make of The Penguin so far? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE PENGUIN Episode 2 Hits 1.6 Million Viewers - A 17% Increase From Series Premiere
THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson Could Become DCU's Dark Knight As David Zaslav Pushes For More Batman
TehJoker
TehJoker - 10/6/2024, 9:03 AM
[frick]ing penguin. [frick] you. Why the [frick] you want to watch penguin huh?

Cause it has "Good writing?" You know what else has good writing. Pornography (As in erotica) Nyeheheheheh.Joker 2 is a masterpiece, and you're all watching penguin.

Do you have any idea. The irony?

Whats next.....two face show.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 10/6/2024, 9:13 AM
I think it’s funny that Penguin found himself a Robin-like sidekick.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:21 AM
@SuperJefe - yeah , the way he even met him was so Jason Todd

I like that he has this protege since it allows us to get more insight into him as a character

He probably seems a bit of himself in Victor especially since they both have disabilities in their own ways.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:28 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I dont think victor makes it out of this show. Penguin gonna need his villain cartharsis. Or maybe victor turns on penguin and runs.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:29 AM
@ThePenguin - I could see either happening

Either Victor is killed or Penguin frames him to take the fall for a crime
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/6/2024, 9:30 AM
@ThePenguin - Victor's demise will probably be a big breaking point for Oz
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Some people are saying Penguin takes the name cobblepot and turns on all his poor members. Maybe even takes english accent. I know it sounds kinda silly, but be cool idea imo.

ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:32 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Fair enough fair enough
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:35 AM
@ThePenguin - I don’t see that happening but maybe

Maybe his original family name was Cobblepot and he goes back to it as he gets higher in status & power
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think he might just get a lot of money and changes his name to cobblepot, and pretends he was always high money. I dont think it will happen but I like the idea of it. Plus be funny him struggling with english accent and going back to his gangster accent lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:28 AM
Cristin Miloti has been so good as Sofia Falcone!!.

Also 👀…

User Comment Image

I can fix her.
ThePenguin
ThePenguin - 10/6/2024, 9:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda want a whole long halloween production with this cast.

Hot take I love John Tuturro but Mark Strong suits falcone better

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/6/2024, 9:39 AM
@ThePenguin - I liked John Tuturros soft spoken genteel yet still menacing version of the character.

We still have to get to see Mark Strong in the role but I hope it’s consistent with the formers performance (sucks they had to recast due to scheduling but oh well).

