THE PENGUIN Showrunner And Producer Tease Season 2 Plans: "There Have Been Quiet Conversations"

The Penguin was billed as a limited series but amid rave reviews and record-high viewership for HBO, there was chatter about a possible season 2 before the finale even aired.

We'd expected that to bridge the gap between The Batman 2 and The Batman 3, but with the former pushed to 2027, there's a chance The Penguin could reach us before Matt Reeves' sequel (if so, fingers crossed Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader makes at least a cameo appearance).

Talking to TVLine on the Golden Globes red carpet yesterday evening, executive producer Dylan Clark confirmed that there have been "quiet conversations" about bringing the award-winning series back for another season.

"If we could come up with an idea for what a second season might be, there’s a chance that [HBO CEO] Casey Bloys and the HBO team would want to pursue that," Clark said. "There have been quiet conversations about that."

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc later said, "I mean, you know, I wrote it as a limited series. We're here today and it's nominated for that. I don't know. I love these characters. I think the world has incredible opportunity. If we can figure out the right thing and feel like we can outdo ourselves, there's always that door that's open. I don't know, I'm really proud of the season that we made."

The Penguin was a triumph, but does it need a second season? We've followed Oz Cobb's rise to power, so what's next if not a clash with Batman?

Well, given the positive response to Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone/Gigante, a second season could put an equal share of the spotlight on her time in Arkham, potentially adding The Joker and Catwoman to the mix. Meanwhile, we'd imagine Oz will need to figure out how to hold on to his newfound power in Gotham City.

All episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.