THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Wins Golden Globe For Best Actor But Cristin Milioti Loses To Jodie Foster

The 82nd Golden Globes awards ceremony has just finished up, and while a number of comic book, sci-fi, fantasy and horror movies and TV shows were nominated in several major categories, only a few prevailed on the night.
Colin Farrell won Best actor in an anthology, limited series, or TV movie for his lead performance as Oz Cobb in The Penguin, but co-star Cristin Milioti lost out to Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country).
Kathryn Hahn was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, but Jean Smart picked up the award for Hacks.
Deadpool and Wolverine was nominated in the recently-added Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, along with the likes of Alien: Romulus Twisters and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but Wicked skipped away with the gong.
Have a read through the full list of nominees and winners below.
Best Television Series – Drama
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX/Hulu)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX/Hulu)
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Director – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
“Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and Lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and Lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and Lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
“Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and Lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and Lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Wicked
Twisters
The Wild Robot