Will Colin Farrell Playing SGT. ROCK Affect THE BATMAN PART II? Here's The Latest On Long-Delayed Sequel

Will Colin Farrell Playing SGT. ROCK Affect THE BATMAN PART II? Here's The Latest On Long-Delayed Sequel

With it looking likely that The Penguin star Colin Farrell will take on the lead role in Sgt. Rock for DC Studios, we have an update on when The Batman Part II will likely start shooting. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 18, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Yesterday afternoon, the news broke that The Penguin star Colin Farrell is in talks to play the title character in DC Studios' Sgt. Rock movie. Daniel Craig had been eyed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino for his next feature but ultimately passed. 

That wouldn't be the first time the former 007 has missed out on a superhero role as he was supposed to suit up as Thor's brother, Balder, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Illuminati sequence.

Back to Farrell, and the response to him pulling double duty in the DCU as Sgt. Rock and The Penguin in Matt Reeves' Bat-verse has been a little mixed. There have also been questions about whether this casting will have an impact on The Batman Part II, a movie many believe will never happen at this rate. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sgt. Rock is expected to shoot in England this summer. As for The Batman sequel, "[Farrell is] likely to return [as The Penguin] in Reeves' The Batman sequel, which DC Studios hopes could be shooting by the end of the year."

It all sounds a little vague still and it's no wonder there are concerns Reeves will never get cameras rolling on his long-delayed follow-up. Complicating matters is the fact DC Studios is moving forward with its own Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold

"I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film," Farrell said last year. "Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I'm most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does - or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience – but what his voice is."

"How is his personality? It was forming and changing in the limited series, and, by the end of the eight episodes, it's concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene," he continued. "So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations."

Doing the rounds to promote Mickey 17, Robert Pattinson was asked if he'll begin working on the movie soon. "I f***ing hope so," he replied with a laugh. "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

Back to Sgt. Rock, the movie was written by Justin Kuritzkes - who penned Challengers and Queer for Guadagnino - and will revolve around the tough-as-nails leader of Easy Company, the combat unit fighting Nazi forces in Europe.

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. Sgt. Rock is currently undated. 

CLAYFACE Was Reportedly Going To Be THE BATMAN II's Villain Before Getting His Own DCU Movie
Related:

CLAYFACE Was Reportedly Going To Be THE BATMAN II's Villain Before Getting His Own DCU Movie
Robert Pattinson Shares THE BATMAN PART II Update And Says He'll Potentially Face The Joker
Recommended For You:

Robert Pattinson Shares THE BATMAN PART II Update And Says He'll "Potentially" Face The Joker

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder