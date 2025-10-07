WONDER MAN Is Still Expected To Be Released Under The Standalone "Marvel Spotlight" Banner This December

WONDER MAN Is Still Expected To Be Released Under The Standalone &quot;Marvel Spotlight&quot; Banner This December

Wonder Man is the next MCU TV series heading to Disney+, and despite a change in how Marvel Television approaches these small screen stories in recent months, it's still expected to be a standalone tale.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Simon Williams is an iconic Avenger with a complicated history that includes an acting career, a stint as a villain, and an android—The Vision—who shares his brain patterns.

Marvel Television's upcoming Wonder Man TV series is expected to follow Simon's transformation from Hollywood star to superhero, with Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Trevor Slattery confirmed to appear. 

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the MCU's Wonder Man, though we still don't know what plans there are, if any, for the character beyond this series.

There have been conflicting reports about whether Wonder Man will be a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series, and scooper Daniel Richtman has learned that it will still feature that branding. This puts it in the same category as Echo, a show that came and went with little fanfare and has largely been forgotten (we recently learned that plans for Maya Lopez to appear in Daredevil: Born Again were scrapped). 

While this doesn't necessarily mean we won't see Simon beyond Wonder Man, the implication seems to be that it's planned as a one-off tale exploring a different side of the MCU, rather than the introduction of a superhero who's set to enter the fray in Avengers: Doomsday

It was recently reported that Wonder Man will be relatively standalone with no cameos, so this shouldn't come as a huge surprise. 

One link to the wider MCU will be the presence of Arian Moayed, who portrays Department of Damage Control agent P. Clearly. "This show is a love letter to acting and the craft and the hard work of being an artist," he recently teased. "It taps into something very, very unique and special and working with...I can't even say who I worked with."

Last year, we caught up with Grim Reaper actor Demetrius Grosse to discuss his role in Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot and asked if there was anything he could tease about his MCU debut. 

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they’re excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man," the actor told us. "This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

Andrew Guest (Hawkeye) series as Wonder Man's Head Writer. The series is executive-produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton. He also helmed the first two episodes.

Wonder Man premieres on Disney+ this December.

RUMOR: WONDER MAN Not Expected To Feature Any Marvel Cinematic Universe Cameos
Related:

RUMOR: WONDER MAN Not Expected To Feature Any Marvel Cinematic Universe Cameos
WONDER MAN Will Be A Celebration Of The Profession Of Acting Says NO WAY HOME Actor
Recommended For You:

WONDER MAN Will Be A Celebration Of The Profession Of Acting Says NO WAY HOME Actor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/7/2025, 9:15 AM
Still low-key hyped for this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 9:28 AM
@Clintthahamster - same

I hope it turns out well!!.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 10/7/2025, 9:20 AM
I want to see more standalone stories without all the MCU baggage. The interconnectivity has always been cool, but there are tons of interesting stories to tell that aren’t in the Avengers-sphere.

So I’m looking forward to this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/7/2025, 9:27 AM
@SheepishOne - same. Give me something different
artofwilldeonne
artofwilldeonne - 10/7/2025, 9:32 AM
AKA: This will be bad and were prepping you all to largely forget about it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder