WONDER MAN NYCC Display Reveals First Look At The Original Wonder Man - Possible SPOILERS

Marvel Studios' next Spotlight series, Wonder Man, is heading to Disney+ this December, and we're hoping to see the first full trailer during Marvel TV's panel at New York Comic-Con this Saturday.

Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appeared to confirm that we will be seeing something from the show at the event when he shared a fun new title logo earlier this week, and we now have a first look at the Wonder Man NYCC display.

The items in the display appear to be props from the "Wonder Man" show-within-a-show that Simon Williams is believed to be auditioning for. If you look closely at the lunchbox, you'll notice artwork depicting a completely different actor in-costume as the hero.

Possible spoilers follow.

The prevailing theory is that Williams will land the lead role in a reboot of a classic '70s Wonder Man series, which would allow the actual show to poke some fun at Hollywood's penchant for revisiting and revamping old properties - and race-swapping characters.

We have heard that this show was developed as a superhero satire and “a love letter to LA and the industry," with a tone similar to shows such as Silicon Valley, Dave, and Barry.

Props used in Marvel Television’s ‘WONDER MAN’ on display at #NYCC!#WonderMan hits Disney+ this December, first Trailer expected to debut this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/hmXkAuAdRl — CinXperience (@CinXperience) October 9, 2025

Wonder Man va a ser una película vieja, Simon Williams hará casting para una nueva versión o algo por el estilo, eventualmente consigue poderes y literalmente se vuelve el nuevo Wonder Man... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tgyzEuLw5W — Heraldo de Marvel (@HeraldoDeMarvel) October 9, 2025

Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed the show's the episode count, while also giving Wonder Man his endorsement as "the best show no one's ever seen."

"Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel," the exec tells Collider. "It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

As for the episode run-times, Winderbaum says they will vary.

"There's a little bit of some streaming leeway in the episode runtimes, so I think our shortest episode is 20-something, and our longest is, like, 40-something."

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man 4 - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.