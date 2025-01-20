BLACK PANTHER: Fans Want Aldis Hodge As New T'Challa; Marvel Said To Be Meeting With "Light-Skinned" Actors

BLACK PANTHER: Fans Want Aldis Hodge As New T'Challa; Marvel Said To Be Meeting With &quot;Light-Skinned&quot; Actors

Black Adam and Cross star Aldis Hodge has emerged as a firm fan-favorite to take on the role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new T'Challa...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 20, 2025 09:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Although we still don't know for certain that Marvel Studios is searching for an actor to play a new take on T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the recent rumor has led to several names emerging as potential contenders.

Cross star Aldis Hodge was not among them, but does seem to be the most popular choice to suit-up as Black Panther among a lot of fans.

Hodge - who played Hawkman in Warner Bros.' ill-fated Black Adam movie - hasn't weighed in on the possibility of taking over from the late Chadwick Boseman, but did express interest in playing the hero way back in 2012 prior to Boseman being cast.

"Growing up, I was a fan of Black Panther and X-Men comic books. I was also a huge Batman fan. There’s recently been a little buzz online about Marvel pushing for Black Panther, and I’ve been in love with the idea for years. I want the fans to know that the one role I really want to play is Black Panther. I grew up loving the Marvel world, and grew up on martial arts. I still train. When Black Panther came around, he was almost like an African American Batman."

While Hodge's feeling might well have changed since, it doesn't mean he'd turn down the opportunity if it came his way.

Although the initial rumor suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character Boseman portrayed, it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Whatever the case may be, it appears quite a few actors believe that accepting the role would be akin to replacing Boseman, and either feel it would be disrespectful to the beloved actor, or simply don't want the responsibility of filling those particular shoes.

Whether Hodge winds up on Marvel's radar or not, scooper MTTSH is reporting that the studio has only met with "light-skinned Black actors" so far. This does often tend to be a controversial talking point and bone of contention among fans, as some feel that major studios tend to avoid casting darker-skinned actors in leading roles, particularly in superhero projects.

The new T'Challa is expected to debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies before going on to play a bigger part in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone." 

Who would you like to see suit-up as the MCU's new Black Panther?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Reponds To Rumor That He Turned Down Marvel's Offer To Play New T'Challa
Related:

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Reponds To Rumor That He Turned Down Marvel's Offer To Play New T'Challa
RUMOR: We Now Know When The New T'Challa/Black Panther Will Make His MCU Debut - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: We Now Know When The New T'Challa/Black Panther Will Make His MCU Debut - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TK420
TK420 - 1/20/2025, 9:14 PM
Watch Cross if you haven't.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/20/2025, 9:19 PM
"Marvel Said To Be Meeting With "Light-Skinned" Actors"" this piece of shit scooper makes up EVERYTHING and you idiots print it!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/20/2025, 9:29 PM
@bobevanz - Marvel Is doin de rigth thang
MR
MR - 1/20/2025, 10:10 PM
@bobevanz - exactly. This is their Google $$ clickbait. Many fell for it again.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 1/20/2025, 9:22 PM
Please stop taking everything Grace Randol- I mean MTTSH says as gospel.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/20/2025, 9:22 PM
Mytimetoshine is so full of shit, she could be a toilet or a politican...same thing.
Stop posting this clickbait garabe.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 9:23 PM
IT'S TIME FOR THE rYAN
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/20/2025, 9:24 PM
Black Adam wasn't that bad.


He was good as Hawkman and I liked his relationship with Dr. Fate.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/20/2025, 9:47 PM
@Batmangina -

Black adam was so horrible, it almost destroyed reality.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/20/2025, 9:59 PM
@Batmangina - it was a fun hero movie I loved the scenes of him and Adam fighting, clearly Hawman was over his head but he never gave up
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/20/2025, 10:07 PM
@DocSpock - It was no team up masterpiece like The Marvels and lacked an America Chavez to be the heart and soul of the film, but nobody's perfect.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/20/2025, 10:08 PM
@Gambito - I did like the fact that they played off the fact that he KNEW he was going to get his ass kicked but he kept going back for more.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/20/2025, 10:12 PM
@Batmangina -

Ack, The Marvels was even worse than Black Adam. 2 totally awful CBMs.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/20/2025, 10:20 PM
@DocSpock - Black Adam is a C+ and gets shit on like it was a Z- like The Marvels.

It's no Spider-Man 2 but it's not even the worst DCEU movie.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/20/2025, 9:28 PM
Dude is a good actor. And hes in superhero shape. And Cross is excellent.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 1/20/2025, 9:28 PM
Light skinned?

Cast Ryan Gosling.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 1/20/2025, 9:29 PM
This is bait.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/20/2025, 9:30 PM
Hell yeah...Marvel Is bowling to the real power...Lets a gooo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/20/2025, 9:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - We're finally taking one back
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/AlI3NXS-NT4
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/20/2025, 9:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - It Is truly a Druk day to be an American my friend.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/20/2025, 9:31 PM
Black Panther is Marvel‘s top-tier superstar

He should be front and center in the MCU moving forward
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/20/2025, 9:34 PM
After watching him on Leverage and Cross I'm all for it. The man has charisma and can easily juggle drama and comedy.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/20/2025, 9:37 PM
Hmmmmm…

If this is happening then wouldn’t Coogler & co be involved in this recasting?

If so then given how respectful & authentic he has tried to be with the cultural aspect of the franchise atleast , I don’t know if I buy them looking at light skin actors at all for the role.

Granted , I am hugely unequipped to talk about this since I am not black and don’t really fully understand the nuances/complexities of that conversation but that’s my piece on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/20/2025, 9:39 PM
Also yes please to Aldis Hodge!!.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/20/2025, 9:48 PM

He would be perfect.
dracula
dracula - 1/20/2025, 9:50 PM
Should keep lighter skinnee actors in the mix for consideration
Forthas
Forthas - 1/20/2025, 9:51 PM
I am not totally clear what counts as light skinned. My personal choice for the role of Black Panther is a relatively unkown actor named Aaron Cobham...

User Comment Image

...while he is not super dark skinned, I don't know if I would count him as light skinned. Some actors are clearly light but some are in a grey area.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 9:58 PM
maybe one of us could audition for the role
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/20/2025, 10:00 PM
We all know there is only one man who can do this role justice…

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/20/2025, 10:11 PM
Dear God.

Is this for real?

Now Trump has won, I guess Martin Luther King’s dream will actually come true.

I have nothing else to write here.

Only,

For [frick]s sake
minato808
minato808 - 1/20/2025, 10:16 PM
He called Black Panther African-American immediately disqualified. Kidding I do like him ever since Leverage but maybe someone younger and lighter skinned.
GameOn
GameOn - 1/20/2025, 10:16 PM
Beyond the fact that this is obvious bait, going with a light-skinned actor would be wild for the son of Lupita Nyong’o and Chadwick Boseman lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder