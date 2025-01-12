BLACK PANTHER: We May Know Some Of The Actors Who Declined Offer To Play MCU's New T'Challa

BLACK PANTHER: We May Know Some Of The Actors Who Declined Offer To Play MCU's New T'Challa

Following the recent rumor that Marvel Studios might be planning to recast T'Challa in the MCU, we have word on three actors who are believed to have declined the offer...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 12, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Earlier this week, we shared a rumor that Marvel Studios might be planning to introduce a new take on T'Challa to the MCU.

The initial report (via Jeff Sneider) suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character the late Chadwick Boseman portrayed, but it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Whatever the case may be, it appears quite a few actors believe that accepting the role would be akin to replacing Boseman, and either feel it would be disrespectful to the beloved actor, or simply don't want the responsibility of filling those particular shoes.

We have already heard that one actor declined Marvel's offer to play the new T'Challa, and it sounds like at least two more may have followed suit.

YouTuber @She_DreadzMe has reached out to some industry contacts, and was told that John Boyega (the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Damson Idris (Snowfall, Swarm) and David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo) all turned down the opportunity to suit-up as the MCU's new Black Panther.

We have heard Boyega's name mentioned ourselves, and Idris wouldn't be at all surprising since his star is very much on the rise (he came close to landing the John Stewart role in Lanterns before Aaron Pierre nabbed it), but Oyelowo (48) would seem a little old to play even an aged-up Toussaint - unless they are casting for an OG T'Challa variant after all?

Keep in mind that these actors are just rumored to have been offered the role, but it does seem like Marvel might be having some trouble finding someone to play this character.

It's not clear if T'Challa will debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but - providing this rumor is on the level - he is expected to feature in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/12/2025, 8:14 AM

Still praying the dreadful Boyega won't get it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/12/2025, 8:14 AM
think about it
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/12/2025, 8:18 AM
Someone will do it,could be regular work for them.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/12/2025, 8:20 AM
I like how Hollywood has been acting like he's the first and only actor to ever pass away.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/12/2025, 8:26 AM
@TheJok3r - lolz, that's a good one
MadThanos
MadThanos - 1/12/2025, 8:20 AM
They should hire an upcoming actor and put actors of Denzel Washington's caliber around him.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/12/2025, 8:26 AM
@MadThanos - Yeah! lets MOG the poor basterd on his first big cinematic outing
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/12/2025, 8:29 AM
Wait , who the hell is this “scooper” now?.

Also seems like a big age range for the character if they have apparently already talked to Boyega (32) , Idris (33) and Oyelowo (48) aswell which feels odd to me

Anyway if this is true then it does likely seem like it could be a T Challa variant rather then Toussaint since I could understand them declining the role then if they feel there’s too much baggage & responsibility attached to that character as opposed to the latter who’s completely his own person aside from sharing a name.

I think that would be the wrong move personally but we’ll see…

My choice is still Aldis Hodge personally for Toussaint/T Challa.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/12/2025, 8:32 AM
Landing T’Challa Black Panther is as big as landing
Batman or Superman

Massive Hype to seewho gets it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/12/2025, 8:35 AM
So now you're sharing rando's on YouTube? Ffs
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/12/2025, 8:36 AM
What did they promise you? Free cookies?
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 1/12/2025, 8:40 AM
Why not get someone in their early 20's who can play him for the foreseeable?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/12/2025, 8:42 AM
Everybody's turning it down. Nobody wants to follow Chadwick in the role. Can't say as I blame them.

