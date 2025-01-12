BLACK PANTHER: We May Know Some Of The Actors Who Declined Offer To Play MCU's New T'Challa

Earlier this week, we shared a rumor that Marvel Studios might be planning to introduce a new take on T'Challa to the MCU.

The initial report (via Jeff Sneider) suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character the late Chadwick Boseman portrayed, but it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Whatever the case may be, it appears quite a few actors believe that accepting the role would be akin to replacing Boseman, and either feel it would be disrespectful to the beloved actor, or simply don't want the responsibility of filling those particular shoes.

We have already heard that one actor declined Marvel's offer to play the new T'Challa, and it sounds like at least two more may have followed suit.

YouTuber @She_DreadzMe has reached out to some industry contacts, and was told that John Boyega (the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Damson Idris (Snowfall, Swarm) and David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo) all turned down the opportunity to suit-up as the MCU's new Black Panther.

We have heard Boyega's name mentioned ourselves, and Idris wouldn't be at all surprising since his star is very much on the rise (he came close to landing the John Stewart role in Lanterns before Aaron Pierre nabbed it), but Oyelowo (48) would seem a little old to play even an aged-up Toussaint - unless they are casting for an OG T'Challa variant after all?

Keep in mind that these actors are just rumored to have been offered the role, but it does seem like Marvel might be having some trouble finding someone to play this character.

It's not clear if T'Challa will debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but - providing this rumor is on the level - he is expected to feature in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone."

