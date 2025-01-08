Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Recasting T'Challa For AVENGERS Movies And BLACK PANTHER 3

According to a new rumor, Marvel Studios is planning to recast T'Challa ahead of the upcoming Avengers movies and Black Panther 3...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Five years after the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios may be planning to introduce a new take on T'Challa to the MCU.

There was a lot of debate about how the studio may intend to proceed with a sequel to Black Panther following Boseman's tragic passing back in August of 2020, and the decision was ultimately made to forge ahead with Wakanda Forever and have another character take up the mantle.

T'Challa's little sister always seemed like the most obvious choice, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) ended up honouring her late brother and mother (Angela Bassett) by suiting-up as Wakanda's new protector.

While the majority of fans felt that this was the most respectful way to proceed, some hoped to see a new actor in the role of T'Challa, and it seems Kevin Feige and co. now agree that enough time has passed.

According to Jeff Sneider"Marvel is looking to recast its Black Panther hero T'Challa ahead of the two Avengers movies and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3."

We assume this would be a Multiversal variant of the character, but there's speculation that it might not be the T'Challa, and instead an older version of his son.

Wakanda Forever concluded with Shuri meeting her nephew, the son T'Challa had with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and finally allowing herself to stop mourning her brother's death by burning her funeral robes.

The original plan seemed to be for the lad to succeed his late father by taking up the mantle of Black Panther, and possibly even ruling Wakanda as king. The nature of the Multiverse would allow for a time-jump, but it does sound more likely that Marvel plans to find a new actor to play a version of the same character Boseman played across four MCU films.

If this report is accurate, we can expect the trades to weigh in fairly soon.

What do you make of the prospect of another actor stepping in to play T'Challa in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/8/2025, 5:46 AM
will smith?
Reginator
Reginator - 1/8/2025, 5:58 AM
@harryba11zack - will has that Wakanda slap
Fogs
Fogs - 1/8/2025, 5:53 AM
It will be bizarre if they rollback and revive the MCU T'Challa at this point.

Probably his son.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/8/2025, 6:39 AM
@Fogs - at this point use michael b jordan as erik killmonger they can use any excuse at this point to be his variant or something
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/8/2025, 5:58 AM
User Comment Image
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/8/2025, 6:00 AM
Motherfuсkеrs couldn't do it when it actually mattered
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 6:06 AM
Well better late than never
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/8/2025, 6:12 AM
That's kinda not even a scoop? So "they are casting a T'Challa" but don't even know if we're talking about a variant of the character or his son. Like, that should be two very different age ranges. If you have insight into casting, you should know, no?

T'Challa Jr definitely gonna be a whole ass teenager by the time Black Panther 3 rolls around and I'm sure that movie will focus on the rest of the cast mentoring him (with Shuri still as the main BP). I guess they could find the actor and have him in Secret Wars or something to set up BP3.

A T'Challa variant could be a cool moment, but it won't really hit emotionally to have another actor play him. And once the emotional aspect is out of the window and he can't have impact on Shuri or whichever other character interracts with him, I think there's something cheap about including a variant.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 6:19 AM
@WakandanQueen - "with Shuri still as the main BP" please God no, she was horrible as Black Panther, she's ok in a supporting role. If his son can't be BP yet then yes it needs to be a variant. I trust Coogler would be ableto handle the points tou made.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/8/2025, 6:23 AM
@Urubrodi - His son is gonna be way too young and there's no way they get a T'Challa variant to become the current main BP. Would be really messy storytelling.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 6:25 AM
@WakandanQueen - It all depends on the storyteller, if by the end of the Avengers movies a Black Panther variant gets stuck in the main continuity then not really. If the F4 are gonna be brought to 616 then why not Black Panther as well.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/8/2025, 6:32 AM
@Urubrodi - Well, to then have BP3 focus on him, that would be the bad storytelling. You either have to drop the rest of the franchise's cast or have them interract with him, which leads to a film where everyone will have to process a T'Challa from another world and eventually accept him... I don't care about watching a movie like that. As for the first option, of dropping the rest of the cast? I don't wanna watch a movie like that either, or I don't get why it would be set on our main timeline.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/8/2025, 6:36 AM
@WakandanQueen - well Sneider believes they are casting a new actor to play THE Tchalla, but there's speculation that it might be the son and he got his wires crossed I guess.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 6:38 AM
@WakandanQueen - well ,you could just integrate him in a way where he’s always been the MCU’s T Challa but I doubt Marvel does that honestly

As you said , you are left with integrating a variant knowingly as the new main T Challa which would be messy or perhaps just aging up our T Challas son which seems less so…

Plus Sneider doesn’t verify the age range so it could be from teens which woukd be real time or so to adult for which I can see some soft reboot shenanigans
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 6:38 AM
@WakandanQueen - But then you have another movie with Shuri as BP which we already know it'd be horrible. Plus, it's not like the whole movie would be about them adjusting to him. And no, there is no chance they'd drop the cast, so you don't have to worry about that part.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 6:16 AM
If true then I think it’s most likely that it’s a grown up version of Toussaint/T Challa rather than a multiversal version of Boseman’s iteration….

If they were gonna recast T’Challa eventually then why do an entire movie mourning his passing (and in essence , Chadwick Boseman) after which you recast him in a roundabout way due to the multiverse?.

It seems less convoluted to me to age up Toussaint/ T Challa just in real time or via soft reboot shenanigans then doing anything else.

User Comment Image
EMagnusPhoenix
EMagnusPhoenix - 1/8/2025, 6:17 AM
Idk how to post a pic in here 😩. But I believe Aldis Hodge would be a perfect Black Panther
https://imgur.com/a/ERPQCmW
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/8/2025, 6:34 AM
@EMagnusPhoenix - I agree

User Comment Image
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 1/8/2025, 6:18 AM
Have never been a fan of the "the-actor-is-the-fictional-character" approach that Feige took. The comic-book characters SHOULD be 'evergreen' with aging (or in the sad and tragic case of Chadwick) death of actors being treated for what it is: A real life event that does not eliminate the fictional characters that they play on the screen. James Bond got it right and had been setting the standard since 1963. New generations being able to argue about whose "Black Panther" was better is a good thing, not a bad thing and it in no way disrespects the real-life circumstances of the actors that portrayed them. 🤨
Fogs
Fogs - 1/8/2025, 7:02 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - Agreed.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/8/2025, 6:19 AM
Like in What if when they plucked Black Widow out of a dead world and dropped her into a world who lost they black widow.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/8/2025, 6:26 AM
It's clearly the 'son' they pulled out of their ass to pussyfoot around the issue initially.

'Recasting T'Challa would have been insensitive, so we made up a son, with the exact same name, so we can recast him later' They really wanted to have their cake and eat it too with this one. Should have just recast from the begining, no one actor is greater than the character.
SaxoWolf
SaxoWolf - 1/8/2025, 6:36 AM
Shameik Moore seems like a good option.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/8/2025, 6:40 AM
@SaxoWolf - Maybe Coogler can get Kate Bishop into the story somehow while we are at it XD
gambgel
gambgel - 1/8/2025, 6:42 AM
showing a Black Panther variant from another universe in this multiverse saga would be a smart move and a way to let the audience get use to the possibility of other Black panther actors... so once they introduce the new version, the audience and specially fanbase would be more open about it (including the family of Chadwick too)
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/8/2025, 6:49 AM
This is quite stupid and doesn't make sense.

Is it obvious that you age his son and just use him?

For [frick]s sake
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 1/8/2025, 6:58 AM
Fingers crossed this is true. Should've been recast the role.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 1/8/2025, 7:01 AM
Chris Pine, Ryan Gosling, or Liam Hemsworth are good choices.

