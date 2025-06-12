EYES OF WAKANDA Animated Series Will Reportedly Feature The MCU Debut Of A Future [SPOILER]

EYES OF WAKANDA Animated Series Will Reportedly Feature The MCU Debut Of A Future [SPOILER]

Some new details on Marvel Television's Eyes of Wakanda animated series have come to light, and the show will reportedly feature an intriguing MCU debut...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 12, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Marvel Television's Eyes of Wakanda animated "anthology adjacent" series recently premiered its first episode during a panel at the Annecy Animation Festival, with director Todd Harris dropping a few hints about what's to come during a post-screening Q&A.

The show is set to follow several Wakandan warriors over the 10,000-year history of the fictional nation, but it seems we will also travel into the future in one of the four episodes.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Scooper MTTSH has revealed a list of the main and supporting characters we'll be introduced to in the series, and it seems Eyes of Wakanda will feature the MCU debut of a future Black Panther known as "The Intruder."

Could this be the same Black Panther that's rumored to appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside Shuri (Letitia Wright)? It seems unlikely, as this character is said to hail from the "far, far future," and reportedly makes contact with the warriors of the past/present to warn them about the imminent arrival of The Horde.

We'd also be very surprised if this new Panther was Ketema, the Caucasian son of T'Challa who recently made his Marvel Comics debut in the Marvel Knights: The World to Come miniseries.

As previously reported, the Eyes of Wakanda premiere is set in 1260 B.C., and focuses on a Wakandan secret agent, a disgraced former Dora Milaje named Noni (voiced by Winnie Harlow), as she pursues a man known only as Lion (Cress Williams).

"I really liked the idea of everyone's view of history," Harris said during a recent interview with EW. "The story starts off during the end of the Western Bronze Age, and that spark sets off this giant spy-espionage story that reverberates through time.... You get Wakanda-grade James Bond, and sometimes a Jane Bond, with the backdrop of all the awesomeness that is Wakanda."

Harris also revealed that we will meet a new Iron Fist in the series, and that the overarching story will revolve around the Hatut Zaraze, aka the Dogs of War, attempting to recover Vibranium artifacts from Wakanda's enemies.

"We try to mirror the actual spirit of the nation of Wakanda by keeping as many secrets as possible. When an inciting incident releases some of these things into the wild, they've got to, in a very hush hush kind of way, make sure that these things don't turn into a bigger problem," he went on. "We saw what happened when one disc got into the hands of one Super Soldier — it changed the course of the world."

The voice cast also includes Patricia Belcher, Lynn Whitfield, Anika Noni Rose, Steve Toussaint, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jacques Colimon.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on Disney+ on August 6.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/12/2025, 11:23 AM
WOW Marvel Zero Hype brand is going stronk
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/12/2025, 11:25 AM
OH MY GOD WOW THIS IS THE GREATEST NEWS EVER!





Not, idk who they are, just make a good product
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/12/2025, 11:31 AM
We need a spinoff of Nomi don't care if it's animated or live action.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 11:35 AM
Interesting if true…

It would be cool if this future BP is their grown up version of Azari from Next Avengers.

User Comment Image

Also it makes me wonder where we could see the Horde then?.

Maybe we see a second season and they are the villains in that it perhaps even BP 3 but we’ll see.

Anyway , the show seems fun so I’m looking forward to it!!.

