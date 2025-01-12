EYES OF WAKANDA Is About "Wakanda's CIA"; MARVEL ZOMBIES Is A "Mini-Movie" With [SPOILER] Returning

We have some new details about Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies, including a surprise return in the latter series which ties into what we saw during What If...?'s first season...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 12, 2025
Filed Under: Black Panther
Source: The Walt Disney Company

Marvel Animation has two four-episode TV shows heading our way this year: Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies. The former promises to tell the stories of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history in a globe-trotting adventure meant to expand the Black Panther franchise.

The focus will be on a group called the Hatut Zaraze, with each episode showing them setting out to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from Wakanda's enemies.

Marvel Television boss describes the group "like Wakanda's CIA" and adds, "They often have to venture out to regain stolen Vibranium, but they also have to keep secrets well-hidden so that Wakanda can ward off invaders and stay safe. The Hatut Zaraze are challenged in different ways to stay loyal to Wakanda as they discover the rest of the world around them."

According to showrunner Todd Harris, animation was the only place to tell such a far-reaching story. 

"Animation is the ultimate equalizer of locations," he explains. "Egypt costs just as much as New York City, and the moon costs just as much as Ohio. Filming around the globe has inherent limitations that we just don’t have in animation. That freedom allowed us to reimagine an idealized version of an era that’s unaffected by human history."

It's also been confirmed that the voice includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose.

Moving on to Marvel Zombies, we've now learned that it will indeed serve as a sequel to that memorable What If...? season 1 episode. 

Showrunner Bryan Andrews teases, "Brad and Kevin [Feige] loved the What If...? episode so much. They were like, 'We need more zombies!' They said, ‘Let’s do a sequel to that episode - but let’s do four episodes, like a mini-movie event.' So, we’re upping the ante."

"It’s TV-MA, so we don’t have to pull punches," Andrews continues. "We can be a little bit more hardcore. We go for the throat — no pun intended. It’s pretty wild, pretty out there."

Marvel Zombies features the voices of MCU stars Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, and Iman Vellani. "An old favorite also shows up: Zombie Cap makes an appearance," Andrews adds. "He has quite a scuffle with another main character, and I think fans will love it."

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on August 6 with Marvel Zombies set to follow on October 3.

BLACK PANTHER: More Details On Plans To Recast T'Challa; At Least One Actor Reportedly Turned Down The Role
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 1/12/2025, 6:21 AM
It's crazy how nothing about this is exciting. Maybe it would've been if the shows hadn't been so hit or miss, but with the current track record; A Wakanda CIA show is about as exciting as watching paint dry.

Even Marvel Zombies sounds less interesting than its comic counterpart or the What If ep it's a sequel to. Why do they not use Spidey?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/12/2025, 6:56 AM
@HOTSHOT - Because people at Marvel have been brainwashed and led to believe that Mrs Marvel is a popular character that can carry a show or a movie
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 1/12/2025, 7:04 AM
@Urubrodi - Ms. Marvel isn't in this
And she's one of the few new characters I enjoy and look forward to seeing
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/12/2025, 6:34 AM
Wakanda cant have a CIA .protecting ones country citizens is an american thing...there are not african countries looking fornthe safety of his people.
Look at the failes experiment in Liberia
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/12/2025, 6:36 AM
Interested in Eyes of Wakanda, dig the animation style and it's a mini-season adding Wakandan lore to the MCU.

Marvel Zombies, maybe if it looks fun. I gave up on What If a while ago.

Feels like there's so much they could be doing with the animated medium. I don't even care if it's canon or part of the sacred timeline or whatever. X-Men '97 should inspire more quality stuff.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/12/2025, 6:41 AM
@WakandanQueen - agreed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/12/2025, 6:54 AM
@WakandanQueen - these shows were too far along in production to be inspired by X-Men 97 so that influence could likely take place post SW.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/12/2025, 6:40 AM
"Marvel Zombies features the voices of MCU stars Awkwafina, David Harbour, Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Randall Park, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Dominique Thorne, and Iman Vellani. "An old favorite also shows up: Zombie Cap makes an appearance," Andrews adds. "He has quite a scuffle with another main character, and I think fans will love it."


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/12/2025, 6:43 AM
Anyone else heard about a certain trailer coming on Monday?
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/12/2025, 6:44 AM
@WakandanQueen - It'd be nice.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/12/2025, 6:44 AM
Eyes of Wakanda = Gotham

View Recorder