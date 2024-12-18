Marvel Studios Confirms Plans For BLACK PANTHER 3 While Announcing Producer Nate Moore's MCU Exit

Marvel Studios Confirms Plans For BLACK PANTHER 3 While Announcing Producer Nate Moore's MCU Exit

Announcing that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier producer Nate Moore is moving on from Marvel Studios, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is in active development. Read on for details...

Dec 18, 2024
Following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in 2020, Marvel Studios decided to forge ahead with its planned Black Panther sequel. Following a major rewrite, the spotlight shifted from T'Challa to Shuri in what proved to be a beautiful tribute to the late actor following his battle with cancer. 

In the closing moments of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we met T'Challa's son - also named T'Challa - and the prevailing theory among fans is that he'll eventually inherit the "Black Panther" mantle in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU. 

Announcing that longtime executive Nate Moore is transitioning to producing outside the MCU next year, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Black Panther 3 is officially in the works.

"Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios," Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito told Deadline in a joint statement. "He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling."

"Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie."

Moore joined Marvel Studios in 2010 and rose to prominence for producing Black Panther in 2018. After cutting his teeth on the Captain America franchise, he'd later earn producing credits for The Falcon and The Winter SoldierEternals, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Moore also helped develop Guardians of the Galaxy's script as part of the Marvel Writer's Program and has a producing credit on next February's Captain America: Brave New World

"Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios," Moore said. "I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films."

"But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3."

This news doesn't come as a huge surprise because Denzel Washington recently confirmed that he's been in talks with Black Panther franchise director Ryan Coogler about taking on a role in the threequel. However, this is the first time Marvel Studios has acknowledged plans for the movie. 

"For me, it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career," Washington said while promoting Gladiator II. "I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make; probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done...Ryan Coogler's writing a part for me in the next Black Panther."

What are you hoping to see from Black Panther 3?

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 5:58 AM
Will that dude with the green crayon up his nose and love handles return?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/18/2024, 6:00 AM
@HashTagSwagg - hey hey ..he is a hero here in Ecatepec
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 6:29 AM
@Malatrova15 -
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/18/2024, 5:59 AM
WOOOOOOOW just recast Tchalla , you know who should potray him, he is innocent now and there is no proof of wrongdoing, so lets a go Kevin , you got this i need help
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 6:58 AM
@Malatrova15 - Hunter Biden?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/18/2024, 10:55 AM
@Malatrova15 - Kevin Spacey?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 6:13 AM
It sucks to see Nate Moore leave honestly since I thought he would have been the successor to Feige if the latter ever decided to move on…

Dude seemed to be a strong voice in all the productions he was involved with (if not the studio itself) so hopefully they find someone who can fill his spot well.

Congrats to him though , I wish him well in his future endeavors!!.

User Comment Image

Now cue the idiots saying “he’s jumping off a sinking ship” or whatever if they haven’t started already.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/18/2024, 6:15 AM
I really gave BP2 a chance until they killed off Angela Bassett with a water grenade.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 7:00 AM
@Matchesz - hey there was more water in that grenade than 10 Matchesz!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/18/2024, 8:47 AM
@TheWalkingCuban - I just hope ppl arent getting paid thousands of dollars to copy & paste a script

User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 9:51 AM
@Matchesz - civil war, now that’s a great cbm
Blastaar
Blastaar - 12/18/2024, 10:47 AM
@TheWalkingCuban - Arguably THE best, next to Iron Man 1.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/18/2024, 6:45 AM
Denzel as Achebe or Moses Magnum
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 12/18/2024, 6:52 AM
The REAL question is, are they still gonna "pay tribute to Late Chadwick Boseman" just to make money or actually write a good script, story, dialogues and make a good movie?

User Comment Image
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 7:03 AM
Denzel JrJ lezneD
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/18/2024, 7:10 AM
It’s an odd announcement for BP 3 since it’s done so casually but since Denzel already let the cat out of the bag then I guess they were like no need to act like it’s a big thing.

Anyway , been a fan of the BP franchise so far this I hope this next one continues the quality..

However, I still prefer the first one to Wakanda Forever even though that’s solid aswell!!.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 7:19 AM
Off topic, last night one of my first patients of my shift was an old white, dude, covered in white power, tattoos. But we Got along great. Of course I’m a black Cuban, but I want my patients to get better. I don’t care about the rest. Besides, when you go to jail, it’s join a gang or fend for yourself. He could have gotten those out in the free world, but I still don’t care. This is in Pennsylvania. I’ve had a few with Nazi tattoos in Louisiana, I remember one dude in Mississippi, huge swastika on his frontal bone area, And dragon skull on the occipital part, next time I saw him he was growing hair over all of that. That guy was the one that told me, you join a gang or die. Friendly as could be. To me. I remember him getting in a fight with another patient. But you know what, I known black nurses and nurse’s aids That hate those patients. Of course they have to deal with them a lot more than I do, but still. If I can get through to them, so can they.
User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/18/2024, 10:58 AM
@TheWalkingCuban - This is an inspiring story, you can practice tolerance without acceptance is a lesson people should hear these days.

Does interacting with skinheads in the real world help prepare you for the comments section on CBM?
ElvenKingSlayer
ElvenKingSlayer - 12/18/2024, 7:34 AM
Great news! Both of them!!
Order66
Order66 - 12/18/2024, 7:45 AM
Kraven would have been an excellent villain for the 3rd movie.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/18/2024, 8:55 AM
@Order66 - the REAL Kraven

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/18/2024, 10:06 AM
@Matchesz - He ain't a bad choice Karl Urban was my pick for years but after the boyz, eeeh, he'd look to similar to Butcher.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/18/2024, 10:50 AM
@HashTagSwagg - not bad, after the boyz I thought Urban would be a good Wolverine. But Butler been my dream cast for Kraven since ‘07
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 12/18/2024, 8:55 AM
@TheWalkingCuban: Soooo, you watchin'n a lot of Gilmore Girls, eh? Of course you got along great! He wanted your help!!
Kids nowadays.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 12/18/2024, 9:53 AM
@GoldenBoy02 - never watched that. Also, I’m pretty sure as soon as I’m gone they’re right back to being crotchety old bastards. Crotchety. The hell does that mean?
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/18/2024, 11:00 AM
@TheWalkingCuban - It's like rickety, but localized to the gentleman sausage area of the anatomy.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/18/2024, 9:05 AM
"he'd later earn producing credits for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Eternals, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soooooo he's produced a bunch of crappy movies and shows. got it. good luck to him in the future
AnEye
AnEye - 12/18/2024, 9:27 AM
Good riddance. His most infamous quote that will not age well...

"One thing I think is interesting, and specifically for writers, I would say, a lot of times, we're pitched writers who love Marvel. And to me, that's always a red flag. Because I go, 'Oh, I don't want you to already have a pre-existing idea of what it is, because you grew up with Issue 15 and that's what you want to recreate.'"
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 12/18/2024, 10:03 AM
Looking into the deeper future, Black Panther 3 is the film I'm looking forward to the most. So much potential. Shuri maturing into her role as BP and training her nephew T'Challa Jr, who, much like his father before him, has a lot of the same support group and mentors (his mother Nakia, Okoye, King M'Baku). Denzel is a great addition. And Coogler always delivers.
Blastaar
Blastaar - 12/18/2024, 10:50 AM
@WakandanQueen - Nope, no b@stard child Faux-T'Challa.
Just recast the role.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/18/2024, 10:14 AM
Bye Felicia
MrDandy
MrDandy - 12/18/2024, 10:21 AM
Wonder if Shuri will be the lead again or if they will use Secret Wars to age up little T’challa as the lead
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 12/18/2024, 10:39 AM
They should have recast tchalla.
Blastaar
Blastaar - 12/18/2024, 10:56 AM
Great! Get rid of this guy.

They should've waited a few years for the cast to grieve, then recast Black Panther 2.

As much as people try to make it sound all glorious and sweet, BP 2 was a dumpster fire.

They killed of THE character of the series, then unnecessarily killed off Romonda, to which even Angela Bassett thought was a dumb idea.

When Nate Moore was presented with the fact that many fans wanted a recast, he immediately shunned the idea, and they suffered a less than movie as a result, having Namor(a character that can go to-to with the Hulk) get defeated in his DEBUT and by Shuri of all people, who had only been Black Panther for like 24 hours. HORRIBLE...smh..

View Recorder