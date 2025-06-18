BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Hints That He Has Spoken To Marvel About Taking Over T'Challa Role

It seems there may have been some truth to the rumor that Damson Idris (F1: The Movie) was in talks to play the MCU's new Black Panther after all...

Jun 18, 2025
The recent report that Marvel Studios' may be searching for an actor to take over from the late Chadwick Boseman as a new take on T'Challa in the MCU led to several names being churned out by the rumor mill, including Damson Idris.

The up-and-coming British Snowfall star - who has a key role in this week's F1: The Movie alongside Brad Pitt - was said to be one of the actors who passed on the opportunity to play T'Challa, and was asked about the rumor on social media shortly after.

Idris jokingly responded (though not everyone picked up on the sarcasm) that he also "turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic."

However, it seems there may have been at least some truth to the rumor.

While visiting Today (via EW), Idris was asked to participate in a game in which he could only give a "yes" or "no" answer to a series of questions.

“There’s some speculation out there in the universe that you could be cast as the next Black Panther,” said co-anchor Craig Melvin. “Have you had any conversations about that? Yes or no?”

Idris let out a groan, before responding: “Yes-no!”

Though the actor declined to elaborate, he didn't hesitate with a "yes" when asked if he'd agree to play the part if given the opportunity.

Although the initial rumor suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character Boseman portrayed, it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Whoever ends up accepting the role, the new T'Challa is expected to debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies before going on to play a bigger part in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone." 

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/18/2025, 3:39 PM
I get not recasting him in the 2nd movie so soon after the actor's death, but why kill off the actual character and limit your options ? Why not just say he's on a mission out of the country ? That way, they can recast him without any in-universe issues.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/18/2025, 4:02 PM
@TheJok3r - They believed Shuri could carry it.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 6/18/2025, 3:40 PM
Please, Marvel bring back to T’Chala Black Panther

He will be one of your most important characters

Marvel’s Trinity moving forward after Secret Wars should be

Black Panther
X-Men
Spider-Man
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/18/2025, 3:41 PM
We'll see if that leaked concept art is anything to go by.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/18/2025, 3:44 PM
If not him, then JDW because his father is going to be in it.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 3:52 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I like JDW but I can’t see him as any Black Panther tbh.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2025, 3:59 PM
Honestly , I would be down to have Damson Idris as an older Toussaint/T Challa II in the MCU…

The guy is in his early 30’s but looks younger imo and also has the acting chops imo to play the role so if it happens then I’ll be fine with it.

User Comment Image

If they do age the character up drastically or through some post SW shenanigans we get a more mature Toussaint then I could see the mantle being passed onto him for the foreseeable future.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/18/2025, 4:00 PM
If for no other reason that they need back T'Challa in the 616.
Assemble the Council!!!

(*Stark could be subbed and replaced by the new (MCU) Professor X)
User Comment Image

