SINNERS: Standout "I Lied To You" Sequence Officially Released As Movie Climbs Domestic Box Office Chart

Ryan Coogler's Sinners arrived on Digital earlier this week, but is still playing in a lot of theaters, and the movie has now become the second highest-grossing original (ie, not a sequel or based on any existing IP) live-action film at the domestic box office since 2010.

Christopher Nolan's Inception, released in 2010, still holds the top spot.

Inception (2010) — $292 million

Sinners (2025) — $275 million

Gravity (2013) — $274 million

Dunkirk (2017) — $189 million

A Quiet Place (2018) — $188 million

Interstellar (2014) — $188 million

Get Out (2017) — $176 million

Us (2019) — $175 million

Bridesmaids (2011) — $169 million

The Heat (2013) — $159 million

La La Land (2016) — $151 million

A recent rumor claimed that Warner Bros. was in the process of developing a Sinner sequel, but Coogler had previously suggested that he would have no interest in taking the helm of a follow-up.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” the filmmaker told Ebony Magazine. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

You can check out a new deleted scene featuring a song from Delroy Lindo's Delta Slim below, and the standout sequence with Miles Caton's Sammie singing "I Lied To You" has also been officially released.

Ryan Coogler unlocked a whole new level of storytelling with this scene pic.twitter.com/WyT21JsBi0 — Cinema Scene (@CinemaScene404) June 5, 2025

Watch this exclusive deleted scene from Ryan Coogler's #Sinners and buy or rent the film on Fandango at Home today. Follow along with our #SinnersWatchParty going on NOW with the cast and crew! https://t.co/RjAOsBROpj pic.twitter.com/YgVQpb9O64 — Fandango (@Fandango) June 8, 2025

​ Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Dancing with the Devil: The Making of “Sinners” – featurette (32:35)

Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other.

Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other. Thicker than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins – featurette (10:45)

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances.

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances. Blues in the Night: The Music of “Sinners” – featurette (13:44)

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues, and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film.

Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues, and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film. Spirits in the Deep South – featurette (7:58)

Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep south and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.”

Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep south and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.” The Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of “Sinners” – featurette (10:51)

Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film.

Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film. Deleted Scenes (18:41)

Includes deleted and/or extended scenes for a more immersive experience.

Sinners proved to be a box office juggernaut, taking in another $9.1 million over the Memorial Day weekend to bring its global total to $339 million, making it one of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time.

Coogler shared an emotional letter thanks audiences for showing up for Sinners.

“Eternal Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it. I want to thank each and every one of you who bought a ticket to see SINNERS. Who decided to drive to see the film in different formats. Who bought popcorn and a drink, booked a sitter and carpooled, and stood in the lobby afterwards and talked and made a friend. Who changed their work schedules. Who saw the film in groups. I want to thank you all who watched more than once, who recommended the film to others, both in person and on social media or on your text message chains. I had the gift of the opportunity of making a film inspired by my family and my ancestry but it was always a film that we wanted to make for audiences, in theaters. We always had our minds on you, the audience, and felt a deep responsibility to entertain you, and move you in the way only cinema can.

I believe in cinema. I believe in the theatrical experience. I believe it is a necessary pillar of society. It's why me and so many of my colleagues have dedicated our lives to the craft. We don't get to do what we do if you don't show up. The global theatrical audience has allowed me to dream, find a career and build a more sustainable life for me and my family. And the only way that I know how to thank you for that, is by continuing to mine my personal human experience and my relationships for more stories to bring to you in cinematic language. To see your response to the film has reinvigorated me and many others who believe in this art form.”

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.