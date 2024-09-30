BLADE Actor And Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Has Passed Away At The Age Of 88

Legendary Country Music singer Kris Kristofferson, who played Abraham Whistler in the Blade movies, has sadly passed away at the age of 88...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 30, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Kris Kristofferson has sadly passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind an incredible legacy as a singer, songwriter, actor, Rhodes Scholar, football player, boxer, firefighter, and Army Ranger helicopter pilot.

According to reports, Kristofferson died peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28.

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him,” members of his family said in a statement. “Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson was already well on his way to becoming a Country Music superstar when he made his acting debut in Dennis Hopper’s The Last Movie (1971), before going on to appear in the likes of Sam Peckinpah’s Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973), Michael Cimino's Heaven’s Gate (1980), John Sayles’ Lone Star (1996), Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), and the first the remake of A Star Is Born (1976).

He will surely be best known to CBM readers for playing Abraham Whistler in the first two Blade movies.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for a man nobody had anything but the utmost respect for.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/30/2024, 10:26 AM
Catch you [frick]ers at a bad time?
User Comment Image

An absolute all-timer. Great actor, great songwriter, great dude, by all accounts. RIP
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 10:48 AM
@Clintthahamster - such a great line delivery of that.

Also been seeing tributes to him all weekend and genuinely seems like he was a great guy.
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/30/2024, 10:32 AM
RIP
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/30/2024, 10:33 AM
RIP
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/30/2024, 10:39 AM
One of the last all purpose GREATS
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/30/2024, 10:43 AM
I was a little kid when he rose to stardom with the movie "A Star Is Born." His name/image was pretty much everywhere. The dude lived a long and productive life. RIP.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 10:47 AM
I sadly am not too familiar with Mr Kristofferson’s work as an actor or even a musician (his other accolades are truly something).

He was great in a video game I used to play called “Gun” on the PS2 but besides that , I mainly knew him as Whistler in the Blade films…

?si=HFFliuEIVlRhwKyQ

The character was so well liked that they brought him back for the sequels and a lot of that was due to his performance..

He brought such an earthy & grounded quality to the role that it made it hard not to lose him as this wise & stoic mentor/father figure to Blade.

RIP sir , you are amongst the angels now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 10:57 AM
Fun fact:

Abraham Whistler was a character created for the first Blade film so he wasn’t from the comics.

Marvel liked him so much reading the script that they introduced him in the Spider Man:Animated series which was his first appearance….

That version was younger , more clean cut and British.

We also got a younger version of Whistler in flashbacks for the Blade TV show.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 9/30/2024, 11:04 AM
RIP Whistler
China1975
China1975 - 9/30/2024, 11:16 AM
My first introduction to Kris… was in the late 1970’s really 1980’s.. with Convoy! This Rubber Duck, ….over!

RIP Kris 🙏

