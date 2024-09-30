BLADE Actor And Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Has Passed Away At The Age Of 88

Kris Kristofferson has sadly passed away at the age of 88, leaving behind an incredible legacy as a singer, songwriter, actor, Rhodes Scholar, football player, boxer, firefighter, and Army Ranger helicopter pilot.

According to reports, Kristofferson died peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, September 28.

“We’re all so blessed for our time with him,” members of his family said in a statement. “Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

Kristofferson was already well on his way to becoming a Country Music superstar when he made his acting debut in Dennis Hopper’s The Last Movie (1971), before going on to appear in the likes of Sam Peckinpah’s Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid (1973), Michael Cimino's Heaven’s Gate (1980), John Sayles’ Lone Star (1996), Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), and the first the remake of A Star Is Born (1976).

He will surely be best known to CBM readers for playing Abraham Whistler in the first two Blade movies.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for a man nobody had anything but the utmost respect for.