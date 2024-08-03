Wesley Snipes Shares "Cancel Mahershala Ali's BLADE Movie" Headline - SPOILERS

"There's only been one Blade. Only ever gonna be one Blade."

It seems Wesley Snipes may have taken this line from Deadpool and Wolverine a little more serioulsy than it was intended!

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Joining Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Channing Tatum as Gambit is none other than Blade, played once again by Snipes.

With Mahershala Ali set to take over the roke for the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot, Snipes' return was more than likely a one-off, but the actor has now shared an article headline calling for the reboot to be cancelled and Snipes to stay on as the MCU's Daywalker.

Snipes was probably just having some fun with his followers, but there has been some backlash to this post, and there's no getting away from the fact that a lot of fans would prefer to see him return as Blade rather than be replaced by another actor, even one so talented and well-regarded as Ali.

What do you make of Snipes' post? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.