Wesley Snipes Shares "Cancel Mahershala Ali's BLADE Movie" Headline - SPOILERS

Wesley Snipes Shares &quot;Cancel Mahershala Ali's BLADE Movie&quot; Headline - SPOILERS

Well, this should be interesting! Blade star Wesley Snipes has shared the headline of an article calling for Marvel Studios to cancel the upcoming Mahershala Ali MCU reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 03, 2024 08:08 AM EST
"There's only been one Blade. Only ever gonna be one Blade."

It seems Wesley Snipes may have taken this line from Deadpool and Wolverine a little more serioulsy than it was intended!

When Logan (Hugh Jackman) and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) are banished to the Void by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), they discover that a group of Multiverse Variants have joined forces to make a stand against Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Joining Elektra (Jennifer Garner), X-23 (Dafne Keen) and Channing Tatum as Gambit is none other than Blade, played once again by Snipes.

With Mahershala Ali set to take over the roke for the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot, Snipes' return was more than likely a one-off, but the actor has now shared an article headline calling for the reboot to be cancelled and Snipes to stay on as the MCU's Daywalker.

Snipes was probably just having some fun with his followers, but there has been some backlash to this post, and there's no getting away from the fact that a lot of fans would prefer to see him return as Blade rather than be replaced by another actor, even one so talented and well-regarded as Ali.

What do you make of Snipes' post? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

JobinJ
JobinJ - 8/3/2024, 8:03 AM
Snipes. Your Blade was great.

Now grow the [frick] up and shut up.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/3/2024, 8:16 AM
@JobinJ - he ain't do nothing wrong... he's not saying he agrees, he's just basking in the renewed interest of his iteration.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/3/2024, 8:54 AM
@JobinJ - He's just having fun with his platform and those listening. Act like you're trying to do any differently with your comment.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 8/3/2024, 9:07 AM
@IAmAHoot - I think he’s serious at least a bit, he’s not getting many roles at his age, he could probably use the money, he’s a great blade, wish he’d had the jacket as he’s lost some muscle mass. But squeaky wheel gets the grease, can’t blame him for trying marshala would be fine either way
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/3/2024, 8:03 AM
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/3/2024, 8:10 AM
Not the only actor to play BLADE in the MARVEL Multiverse.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/3/2024, 8:25 AM
@TheVandalore - ain't nobody care about butter knife.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 8/3/2024, 8:28 AM
@DeadClunge - it would seem lol
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 8/3/2024, 8:28 AM
@TheVandalore - Snipes doesn’t own a TV.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/3/2024, 8:55 AM
@TheVandalore - The fact that you have to say so just proves his point thus far.
Astroman
Astroman - 8/3/2024, 8:13 AM
I was so down for the new Blade, loved Snipes in the role but ready for the new one. However, I remain skeptical of it ever happening with Ali. Honestly, it shouldn’t be that hard to write a good Blade movie.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/3/2024, 8:14 AM
Guy was always full of shit for a reason, you know...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/3/2024, 8:16 AM
I hope they do bring him back back if they don't and continue with this stupid reboot idea then It would be best if they just cast with a younger blade actor instead of a 50+ year old fellla.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/3/2024, 8:24 AM
Hell yeah, Wesley Snipes!!
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 8/3/2024, 8:25 AM
Someone didn't look at the entire post. He says "Y'all crazy! Hahaha" clearly he's joking around
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/3/2024, 8:26 AM
@TheShape9859 - he saw, but he knows something like this will trigger certain people.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/3/2024, 8:26 AM
Maybe it's because I didn't grew-up with them or because "90's stoic badass with sunglasses" is not a type of action movie I care much about, but I don't understand the hype around the original Blade movies. I get why people could enjoy them, but the "better than any Marvel movie made after them" crowd makes me tilt my head.

Blade II, at least from the POV of Guillermo del Toro fan, is really overrated. Outside of some of the creature designs, didn't really feel like a del Toro movie.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/3/2024, 8:54 AM
@FinnishDude - the 1st one was amazing. Taking away the fact it was based on a comic book character, I feel as vampire and action movie it was really well done compared to most other ones.

It was dark and gritty before Batman ever really was.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 8/3/2024, 8:57 AM
@FinnishDude - I think they are pretty boring honestly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 9:21 AM
@FinnishDude - I like the first 2 films and not so much the 3rd.

They aren’t amazing and certainly don’t buy them being better then any Marvel movie made after them…maybe some but not all.

Del Toro’s Blade 2 doesn’t entirely feel like one of his films probably because he was still new to Hollywood but it in some ways , it feels like a prototype to Hellboy 2 since it has certain similarities imo .
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/3/2024, 8:37 AM
this ngga a pure hater lol smh 🤦🏾‍♂️
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 8/3/2024, 8:57 AM
Honestly after Deadpool and Wolverine they just need to take the Wesley Snipes blade and have him embrace the one and only line by going full highlander. Then because Deadpool was responsible unleashing him by saving him from Limbo he has to recruit the 616 Mahershala Ali Blade to stop Snipes from inadvertently playing into the hands of Dracula or Lilith who benefit from eliminating other daywalkers. Also, Man-Thing's Reality Nexus would be a good way for them to travel the multiverse without the TVA's temp pads
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 8/3/2024, 8:57 AM
Guy legit thinks he is a comic book character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/3/2024, 9:00 AM
My man forgot Sticky Fingaz when he said that line lol…

Kidding aside , I find it interesting how some people who would say that Mahershala Ali is too old to play the role now will then turn around and ask for Wesley Snipes back who is 12 years older then him…

Regardless of if the movie even happens or not , it’s ok to have different actors play the same character in various iterations since it helps keeps it fresh and new imo.

While I have been a fan of Snipes version of the character , I’m still very excited to see Ali’s take on the role eventually!!.
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 8/3/2024, 9:05 AM
Now the Netflix shows are officially canon they’re probably trying to frantically figure out why Blade looks like Cottonmouth now 😂
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/3/2024, 9:11 AM
I’m with Snipes.

