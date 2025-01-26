CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Writer Hopes Movie "Will Be To Young Men What THE PRINCESS & THE FROG Was To Young Women"

Captain America: Brave New World co-writer Rob Edwards has taken to social media to hype up the next MCU movie with an unexpected reference to a 2009 Disney animated film...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 26, 2025 09:01 AM EST

With Captain America: Brave New World set to hit theaters in just over two weeks, writer Rob Edwards - who worked on the script along with Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Peter Glanz and director Julius Onah - has taken to social media to hype up the next MCU movie.

"This movie was a ton of fun to write," Edwards posted on Instagram. "The Marvel sandbox is unparalleled, and the producers there are the best and the brightest. The movie comes out next month, but advanced tickets are on sale now. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. I’m hoping this movie will be to young men what The Princess and the Frog was to young women."

Though Edwards doesn't directly compare Brave New World to The Princess and the Frog, the reference has raised a few eyebrows. While this mention might seem a bit random, it's worth noting that Edwards also penned the script for Disney's 2009 animated adaptation.

TPATF is widely viewed as an inspirational tale, and Edwards clearly has faith that Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty will have a similar impact.

Marketing has kicked up a few gears over the past week or so, with new teasers and TV spots released on the regular. Marvel has kept a few things under wraps (the Leader, for example), but we're not expecting the fourth Captain America movie to be full of surprises.

You can check out the latest social media promo along with Edwards' post below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/26/2025, 9:11 AM
I have to admit, I don't quite understand the reference or what he means. That said, if there's a inspirational tale in which a patriotic man stands up a corrupt (oddly colored) president, that seems like a positive and timely theme.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/26/2025, 9:12 AM
Princess and the Frog is a great movie but I'm not really sure I understand his point

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/26/2025, 9:18 AM
Yes it might seem like a strange comparison initially but thinking about it , I get what he’s trying to say since he was a writer on Princess & The Frog in which Tiana was the first African American Disney Princess…

He’s just hoping Brave New World inspires and represents similarly & as well apparently as that film did for its intended audience.

Anyway , never seen Princess & The Frog personally but he was also a writer on Treasure Planet which is a movie I adore so that gives him some brownie points with me lol.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/26/2025, 9:19 AM
"This movie was a ton of fun to write," Edwards posted on Instagram. "The Marvel sandbox is unparalleled, and the producers there are the best and the brightest. The movie comes out next month, but advanced tickets are on sale now.

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/26/2025, 9:26 AM
@AllsGood - It's funny because in that scene, Spidey was super embarassed and was not feeling those two thumbs up AT ALL. I think this might the first time your gif actually matches the post. You're doing great work.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/26/2025, 9:29 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I remember the movie well. How many thumbs do you see?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/26/2025, 9:25 AM
Already confirmed ALL Hulks are in Captain America: Brave New World.

User Comment Image

