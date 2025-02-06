CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Liv Tyler's Return As THE INCREDIBLE HULK's Betty Ross

Fifteen years after debuting as the character in The Incredible Hulk, Liv Tyler is set to reprise the role of Betty Ross for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 06, 2025 08:02 AM EST

After being rumored to make her return to the MCU on several occasions over the years, THR reported that Liv Tyler was set to reprise the role of Betty Ross for the fourth Captain America movie (then known as New World Order) back in 2023.

Despite the source, conflicting reports about Tyler's involvement followed, and there was talk of her character being removed from the movie during reshoots.

Now, Brave New World director Julius Onah has confirmed that Tyler will indeed be back as Betty Ross, fifteen years after making her debut in The Incredible Hulk.

“It was sort of a no-brainer to bring Liv back," the filmmaker said on the latest episode of the Official Marvel Podcast. "She just has this real humanity to her. [...] The relationship she ends up having with Thaddeus Ross in this film is a real big part of his journey of trying to cement his legacy and redefine who he has been as a human being and as a leader.”

Tyler only made a single appearance as the daughter of General "Thunderbolt" Ross, as most of the 2008 film's supporting characters fell by the wayside after Mark Ruffalo took over from Edward Norton as Bruce Banner.

However, after the late William Hurt's return as the general in Civil War was followed by Tim Roth (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tim Blake Nelson (who will also feature in Brave New Word), speculation begun to mount that it may only be a matter of time before Tyler followed suit.

Previous rumors have claimed that Betty will only show up for the movie's mid-credits scene, but based on Onah's comments, it sounds like she might have a more significant role than we had been led to believe.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Adamantium Introduction Will Lead To Project X & Wolverine
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 8:19 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 8:25 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 8:35 AM
@AllsGood - Another No Brainer confirms Bruce Banner returns in this movie.

Taonrey
Taonrey - 2/6/2025, 8:27 AM
Bruce has to be in this right?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 8:32 AM
@Taonrey - Unfortunately Bruce died somewhere between Age of Ultron and Thor Rag, Hulk died during the opening of Infinity War, what's left is Mark Ruffalo who has next to zero connection to these other characters.
xfan320
xfan320 - 2/6/2025, 8:29 AM
you forgot to mention Martin Starr from The Incredible Hulk as the Student eating pizza!
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 2/6/2025, 8:30 AM
Oh man I thought she was finally going to be Squirrel Girl
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/6/2025, 8:41 AM
This movie is such a weird follow-up from TIH. Assuming Hulk will be in it, it's gonna be two recasts and two returning actors. Gonna be some awkward interactions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 8:50 AM
@bkmeijer1 - damn Universal and it’s rights conflicts with Marvel lol

Kidding aside , It might be awkward to the audience but the actors of course have to play it like it’s business as usual.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 2/6/2025, 8:41 AM
Bet you she speaks in her usual projected whisper tone.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/6/2025, 8:43 AM
Ticket sales just increased by THREE.

What's the over/under on her crying scene tally?
karazorel
karazorel - 2/6/2025, 9:09 AM
Would that mean red she-hulk may make an appearance?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/6/2025, 9:16 AM
@karazorel - Anthony Mackie already said NO in his E.T. interview. No Red She-Hulk but confirmed ALL the other Hulks are in this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 9:11 AM
Sounds good!!.

Ross and Betty had a strained relationship in TIH so it seems like it might still be on the mend or the former is just trying to keep it as steady as it might be now.

It seems like it’s not just Avengers saving the universe in EG that’s changed his mind but other factors such as his relationship with Betty that are leading him to try & be a better man then he was.

Anyway , nice to have Tyler back (especially since she hasn’t acted in awhile now) even though I think her Betty was just alright.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/6/2025, 9:11 AM
Another spoiler lol they couldn't help themselves! Good grief

