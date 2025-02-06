CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Liv Tyler's Return as THE INCREDIBLE HULK's Betty Ross

After being rumored to make her return to the MCU on several occasions over the years, THR reported that Liv Tyler was set to reprise the role of Betty Ross for the fourth Captain America movie (then known as New World Order) back in 2023.

Despite the source, conflicting reports about Tyler's involvement followed, and there was talk of her character being removed from the movie during reshoots.

Now, Brave New World director Julius Onah has confirmed that Tyler will indeed be back as Betty Ross, fifteen years after making her debut in The Incredible Hulk.

“It was sort of a no-brainer to bring Liv back," the filmmaker said on the latest episode of the Official Marvel Podcast. "She just has this real humanity to her. [...] The relationship she ends up having with Thaddeus Ross in this film is a real big part of his journey of trying to cement his legacy and redefine who he has been as a human being and as a leader.”

Tyler only made a single appearance as the daughter of General "Thunderbolt" Ross, as most of the 2008 film's supporting characters fell by the wayside after Mark Ruffalo took over from Edward Norton as Bruce Banner.

However, after the late William Hurt's return as the general in Civil War was followed by Tim Roth (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tim Blake Nelson (who will also feature in Brave New Word), speculation begun to mount that it may only be a matter of time before Tyler followed suit.

Previous rumors have claimed that Betty will only show up for the movie's mid-credits scene, but based on Onah's comments, it sounds like she might have a more significant role than we had been led to believe.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.