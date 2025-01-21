CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Reveals New Footage And Teases Sam Wilson's Captain America

Marvel Studios has released the first featurette for Captain America: Brave New World and it offers some much-needed insights into what kind of Captain America Sam Wilson is going to be.

Anthony Mackie, meanwhile, teases an "old school" Marvel feel and Harrison Ford hypes up his MCU debut as Red Hulk. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is also on hand to share some hints about what's to come in 2025's first MCU movie.

There are several snippets of new footage too, including a great shot of the enraged President of the United States.

"Brave New World is a great title for this film," the main man himself, Anthony Mackie, teased last year. "It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into the future."

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore shared a similar sentiment recently when he suggested the movie sets the stage for Sam to lead the next iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," he explained. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

"I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America," Moore added. "And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.