CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Reveals New Footage And Teases Sam Wilson's Captain America

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Reveals New Footage And Teases Sam Wilson's Captain America

A new featurette for Captain America: Brave New World has been released and it includes never-before-seen footage from the movie, along with hints about what kind of Captain America Sam Wilson will be...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 01:01 PM EST

Marvel Studios has released the first featurette for Captain America: Brave New World and it offers some much-needed insights into what kind of Captain America Sam Wilson is going to be.

Anthony Mackie, meanwhile, teases an "old school" Marvel feel and Harrison Ford hypes up his MCU debut as Red Hulk. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is also on hand to share some hints about what's to come in 2025's first MCU movie. 

There are several snippets of new footage too, including a great shot of the enraged President of the United States. 

"Brave New World is a great title for this film," the main man himself, Anthony Mackie, teased last year. "It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into the future."

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore shared a similar sentiment recently when he suggested the movie sets the stage for Sam to lead the next iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday

"There is certainly more story to be told for Captain America," he explained. "Sam might find that, moving forward, he might be jumping out of the frying pan and into the proverbial fire."

"I think that Avengers teams are best when they are led by a Captain America," Moore added. "And this movie gives us a little bit of space to talk about, 'Where are the Avengers? What does it mean to have Avengers? And is Sam the right guy to lead them?'"

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World featurette in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD ESPN Promo Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Leap Into Action
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD ESPN Promo Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Leap Into Action
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Poster Pits Sam Wilson Against The Rampaging Red Hulk
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Poster Pits Sam Wilson Against The Rampaging Red Hulk

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 1:11 PM
Looking Great

User Comment Image
Goldboink
Goldboink - 1/21/2025, 1:22 PM
@AllsGood -
I hope it's good
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 1:38 PM
@AllsGood -
Not Captain America: New World Order is tracking to make less money than Quantumania did. Quantumania didn't turn a profit in theater.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 1:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Dumbing Down
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/21/2025, 1:12 PM
"Teases Sam Wilson's Captain America"

What the more is there to possibly tease....?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/21/2025, 1:20 PM
It's crazy how low the engagement and hype there is for this movie
Kiba
Kiba - 1/21/2025, 1:27 PM
@bobevanz - It is? The movie seems pretty underwhelming.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 1:32 PM
@bobevanz - Fandango 2025's Most Anticipated Movies List. Number 1 Captain America: Brave New World

2025's Most Anticipated Movies

1. Captain America: Brave New World

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

3. Jurassic World Rebirth

4. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

6. Avatar: Fire and Ash

7. Wicked: Part Two

8. The Accountant 2

9. Superman

10. 28 Years Later

CLICK HERE

https://www.fandango.com/movie-news/2025s-most-anticipated-movies-755217
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/21/2025, 1:35 PM
@AllsGood - Stop dreaming. This movie has no chance to make money. None.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 1:42 PM
@AllsGood -
Hard to prove the ranking accurately shows how all theater going people really feel.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 1:43 PM
@AllsGood -
Out of those ten, the only two I plan to see in theater are
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Superman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/21/2025, 1:36 PM
Man , I hope this turns out to be as good as it looks imo!!.

Also , I love Mackie’s enthusiasm for being Captain America now…

I would want this to work out both critically & commercially for his sake since you can tell he loves playing this character!!.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/21/2025, 1:39 PM
Not Captain America: New World Order is tracking to make less money than Quantumania did. Quantumania didn't turn a profit in theater.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/21/2025, 1:40 PM
whats this "old school" feel he is referring to? back when the MCU made good movies or back when people actually cared about these characters or more like this?

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder