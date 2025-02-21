CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Originally Featured An Appearance From A Multiversal Illuminati

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Originally Featured An Appearance From A Multiversal Illuminati

It’s been revealed that Captain America: Brave New World originally featured an appearance from the Illuminati and it sounds like that group will be a major part of Avengers: Doomsday. Read on for more...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 21, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Source: The Wrap

Captain America: Brave New World ended with a vague tease for Avengers: Doomsday. During a tense exchange with Samuel Sterns in The Raft, the villain warned Sam Wilson that "it's coming" and said he'd "seen it in the probabilities."

"All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world?" The Leader asked the hero. "We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others." Who or what are the "others"?

Well, some fans believe it might have been the Council of Kangs, especially as much of this movie was shot when Avengers: Doomsday was still called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We've also seen suggestions that it's simply the heroes (or villains) from another reality who will battle Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes when an Incursion occurs. 

According to The Wrap, there was going to be a version of the Illuminati in Captain America: Brave New World. We met that group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though the Scarlet Witch made short work of them on Earth-838. 

The trade asked Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah about who made up the group and he responded, "I’m not going to say! I’m not going to say [Laughs]. Let’s just say things are purposely left vague in that post-credit for a reason."

Since then, scooper Alex Perez has shared the following:

There have been theories about Doctor Doom leading a group of Variants who are attempting to save the Multiverse, with at least one of them likely a version of Steve Rogers who is loyal to HYDRA.

We'll have to wait and see, though this and other comments from Perez have suggested Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Miguel O'Hara will be part of the team. 

Talking more about the post-credits scene, Onah said, "That was always pretty much the post-credit scene, and I say that because we didn’t shoot that until our additional photography process, which was when we always knew we were going to do it, because we had this time period allocated to do it."

"And the goal was to make sure that we were doing it at a time which, because of the strikes, we weren’t writing, nobody was writing, where there was just a clearer picture of where things were going," he concluded. 

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters. 

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Changing Leader's Appearance And Ditching The Serpent Society
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Changing Leader's Appearance And Ditching The Serpent Society
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Why Red Hulk Doesn't Talk And [SPOILER]'s Alternate Cameos
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On Why Red Hulk Doesn't Talk And [SPOILER]'s Alternate Cameos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/21/2025, 4:23 PM
They made the same mistake they made with Kang in Clown. Our first impression of these loser's is that they are irrational, dumb decision makers who callously giveaway vital tactically information to their enemies. No one is hyped about seeing them again.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/21/2025, 4:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Are you talking about the group from MoM?

Yeah they were useless and it made every character in that group look weak. MCU Illuminati were disposable idiots the first time we met them.
BB8ANG
BB8ANG - 2/21/2025, 4:30 PM
The Illumi-WHAT-i?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/21/2025, 4:32 PM
The script for this movie:

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 4:33 PM
A movie with the subtitle New World Order would have had someone in the Illuminati in it?

What did Bob Iger want to tell us?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 4:37 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Disney always planned to throw out the subtitle New World Order, make the public aware of that term, and then not use it. They are taunting.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/21/2025, 4:38 PM
Its not being admitted by the producer(s) but Elijah richardson(PATRIOT) DID shoot scenes in this FILM Initially, I Don't get why Nate Moore lied about this? Especially when proof of this still remains in the film Inspite of his scenes being cut.

He played a secret service agent, and is part of the red hulk transformation scene as well(he's apart the group of secret service agents who start firing on President Ross after he fully transforms and begins his rampage, he even has patriots signature Gold star badge on his right lapel..its three shots at the most(he the agent that runs behind the column to avoid debris hurtled at him from ross.
Gambito
Gambito - 2/21/2025, 4:43 PM
@DaHULK2000 - maybe they realized having a kid from the hood becoming a secret service agent on Ross’s crew in less than 5 years was ludicrous
Gambito
Gambito - 2/21/2025, 4:40 PM
Very wise decision the movie needed to focus on Sam and Ross nobody else, plus who the hell wants to revisit the Illuminati after that horrid cocktease Multiverse of Madness
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 4:44 PM
Basically the interviewer says that he heard that an Illuminati would have been in this movie too and asks Onah who would have made up that group to which the latter gives his response which doesn’t really confirm anything…

So Ultimately it seems like a source told him who could have been right or wrong so who knows?.

I don’t even know where in the film they would have fit since it’s such a grounded movie tonally and it doesn’t seem like any other post credits scene was considered (which makes those WWH’s rumors fake too).

Anyway , I’m glad it didn’t happen since this wasn’t the appropriate movie for that….

Maybe FF?.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/21/2025, 4:47 PM
That would have been bad and for no reason other than complaints about a lack of direction.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 2/21/2025, 4:48 PM
Awful post credit scene meant to set up multiple movies. Should have happened years ago after Endgame. Rushing to the finish line rarely works out.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/21/2025, 4:48 PM
Marvel is horseshit these days.
If Thunderbolts and F4 are the same level of crap as most of Phase 4, i won't watch the next movie after that on opening day and wait for wom.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder