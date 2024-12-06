CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Reveals New Footage As Sam Wilson And The Falcon Take Flight

A new tie-in commercial for Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson and Joaquin Torres take flight together as never-before-seen footage from the movie reveals our best look yet at The Falcon.

By JoshWilding - Dec 06, 2024 12:12 PM EST

The promotional tie-ins for Captain America: Brave New World have begun ahead of the movie's release in theaters next February, starting with a new minute-long commercial shared today by Microsoft. 

In that, Joaquin Torres uses some new Windows technology to design his wings; Sam Wilson, meanwhile, has more pressing matters to tend to as he unleashes various gadgets to combat his enemies on the battlefield. 

We also get some never-before-seen footage from the movie as Captain America and the new Falcon blast into action together (and no, your eyes aren't deceiving you: that is indeed the Celestial Tiamut's hand in the distance). 

That's expected to be the location of a major aerial action sequence in Captain America: Brave New World and the source of Adamantium in the MCU. As we're sure you already know, that indestructible metal is what coats Wolverine's bones. 

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Anthony Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve Rogers. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

We're still not sure how even a Wakandan suit can make Sam a match for Red Hulk, though it appears to be something everyone involved with the movie has taken into account based on this and past interviews. 

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World promo in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident.

He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

