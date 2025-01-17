CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Silence Your Phones" Promo Teases The President's Red Hulk Transformation

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World go on sale later today and we now have a "Silence Your Phones" theater PSA featuring never-before-seen footage from 2025's first MCU movie.

Throughout this sneak peek, there are instances of Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross growing increasingly angry. These scenes are clearly meant to hint at his eventual Red Hulk transformation, arguably the biggest reveal here.

Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that something happens in the final act that makes Ross "Hulk out" against his will. However, this promo suggests he'll be struggling with "anger issues" throughout the entirety of Captain America: Brave New World as the Commander in Chief tries to fight off his inevitable transformation.

Will Red Hulk return to fight another day or is this a one-and-done role in the MCU for Harrison Ford? That remains to be seen, though we'd be shocked if he's missing from the rumoured World War Hulk project.

"When he passed, it was a surprise," producer Nate Moore said of the late William Hurt. "You figure out if it's worth proceeding with the story you have or trying something else. It just so happened that Harrison Ford reached out to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige about potentially playing in the Marvel sandbox."

"We didn't assume anybody would be game. Harrison saw it, I think, as an opportunity both to honor William's work and to continue that character arc, which Harrison thought was really interesting in the other movies."

"What we liked was this notion of a man who is trying to do the best he can but can't quite outrun the demons of his past. Turning a guy who hunted Hulks into a Hulk himself makes him more than an antagonist; it makes him a tragic character," Moore concluded.

Check out this new promo for Captain America: Brave New World in the X post below.

A ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ themed “Silence Your Phones” Theater PSA is now playing in theaters.#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld hits Theaters February 14, Tickets On Sale Tomorrow Morning Jan 17! pic.twitter.com/kvE8kPiOtx — The Cine Geek (@CineGeekNews) January 17, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.