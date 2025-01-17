CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD "Silence Your Phones" Promo Teases The President's Red Hulk Transformation

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD &quot;Silence Your Phones&quot; Promo Teases The President's Red Hulk Transformation

Marvel Studios is playing a new Captain America: Brave New World-themed "Silence Your Phone" PSA in theaters and it drops some interesting hints about President Ross' transformation into the Red Hulk...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2025 05:01 AM EST

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World go on sale later today and we now have a "Silence Your Phones" theater PSA featuring never-before-seen footage from 2025's first MCU movie. 

Throughout this sneak peek, there are instances of Harrison Ford's President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross growing increasingly angry. These scenes are clearly meant to hint at his eventual Red Hulk transformation, arguably the biggest reveal here.

Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that something happens in the final act that makes Ross "Hulk out" against his will. However, this promo suggests he'll be struggling with "anger issues" throughout the entirety of Captain America: Brave New World as the Commander in Chief tries to fight off his inevitable transformation. 

Will Red Hulk return to fight another day or is this a one-and-done role in the MCU for Harrison Ford? That remains to be seen, though we'd be shocked if he's missing from the rumoured World War Hulk project.

"When he passed, it was a surprise," producer Nate Moore said of the late William Hurt. "You figure out if it's worth proceeding with the story you have or trying something else. It just so happened that Harrison Ford reached out to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige about potentially playing in the Marvel sandbox."

"We didn't assume anybody would be game. Harrison saw it, I think, as an opportunity both to honor William's work and to continue that character arc, which Harrison thought was really interesting in the other movies."

"What we liked was this notion of a man who is trying to do the best he can but can't quite outrun the demons of his past. Turning a guy who hunted Hulks into a Hulk himself makes him more than an antagonist; it makes him a tragic character," Moore concluded. 

Check out this new promo for Captain America: Brave New World in the X post below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 5:25 AM
Bloody hello.

So Sad William Hurt passed before doing this.

RIP

Get in there Harrisson.

For [frick]s Sake
Biggums
Biggums - 1/17/2025, 5:27 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - another reason they should've recast tchala too
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 5:35 AM
@Biggums - My man. I've moved on from that bollocks.

So selfish of Marvel.

Chadwick did a great job but I believe it was just overhyped, so many young black actors could have done that role justice.

To honour him would have been to pass the mantle to another actor, Chadwick would have wanted that.

Anyway, what has happened has happened.

May he rest in peace.

We will see the new T Chala soon
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/17/2025, 5:39 AM
Did HF really make that first call? And was it for the Thunderbolt role? I'm skeptical
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/17/2025, 5:55 AM
Glad this happened. William Hurt was an amazing actor. One of the best. Really heartbreaking he couldnt be there for this with the amount of time he devoted to the character.

