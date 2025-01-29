CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Responds To Recent Backlash: "I'm A Proud American"

Last night, a video clip of Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie speaking at a screening event went viral due to the actor's comments relating to what he feels the mantle of Captain America should represent leading to heated online debate.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations," Mackie said. "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

As you might expect, the part about Cap not representing America is what the majority of people latched on to. Some assumed Mackie meant that the U.S. shouldn't be all the Sentinel of Liberty is seen to represent, while others took his words at face value and felt he was suggesting that the character shouldn't be associated with his home country in any way.

Now, Mackie has released a statement in response to the backlash, and while he didn't walk back anything, he did clarify what he was trying to get across.

"Let me be clear about this. I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Several fans have noted that Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) took a similar stance on Captain America when he was promoting the release of The First Avenger back in 2011.

"I'm not trying to get too lost in the American side of it," the actor said during an interview with CBR. "This isn't a flag waving movie. It is red, white and blue, but it just so happens that the character was created in America during war time, when there was a common enemy, even though it is Captain America. I've said before in interviews, it feels more like he should just be called Captain Good. [Laughs] You know, he was created at a time when there was this undeniable evil and this guy was kind of created to fight that evil. I think that everyone could agree that Nazis were bad and he, Cap, just so happens to wear the red, white and blue."

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.