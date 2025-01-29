CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Responds To Recent Backlash: "I'm A Proud American"

Following yesterday's video clip of Anthony Mackie sharing his controversial take on what the character of Captain America should represent, the Brave New World star has released a statement in response...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 10:01 AM EST

Last night, a video clip of Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie speaking at a screening event went viral due to the actor's comments relating to what he feels the mantle of Captain America should represent leading to heated online debate.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations," Mackie said. "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

As you might expect, the part about Cap not representing America is what the majority of people latched on to. Some assumed Mackie meant that the U.S. shouldn't be all the Sentinel of Liberty is seen to represent, while others took his words at face value and felt he was suggesting that the character shouldn't be associated with his home country in any way.

Now, Mackie has released a statement in response to the backlash, and while he didn't walk back anything, he did clarify what he was trying to get across.

"Let me be clear about this. I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Several fans have noted that Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) took a similar stance on Captain America when he was promoting the release of The First Avenger back in 2011.

"I'm not trying to get too lost in the American side of it," the actor said during an interview with CBR. "This isn't a flag waving movie. It is red, white and blue, but it just so happens that the character was created in America during war time, when there was a common enemy, even though it is Captain America. I've said before in interviews, it feels more like he should just be called Captain Good. [Laughs] You know, he was created at a time when there was this undeniable evil and this guy was kind of created to fight that evil. I think that everyone could agree that Nazis were bad and he, Cap, just so happens to wear the red, white and blue."

What do you make of Mackie's original comments and his new statement? Be sure to let us know in the usual place.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

What Did Anthony Mackie Truly Mean When He Said Cap Shouldn't Represent America?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/29/2025, 10:05 AM
Here we go....
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/29/2025, 10:08 AM
People who over react to everything will of course over react to this. Oh well

If it's not for you don't watch it. I'm still interested but don't exactly expect it to do well
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 10:12 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Overreact? Yeah many did overreact. But people call others Nazi like it's their first name on this site. I'd consider that a HUGE overreaction
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
@DarthOmega - Yes, people over react to many things. Glad you are figuring that out
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Glad you can admit it's an overreaction.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 1/29/2025, 10:09 AM
More articles on this??? The way he spoke sure doesn't sound like he's a proud American
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 10:11 AM
Thank you, Sir. Now lets push past this nonsense
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/29/2025, 10:11 AM
User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 1/29/2025, 10:13 AM
Looking from the outside and as of right now, to me America, or rather the United States, stands for fascism and bigotry. So, yeah, an iconoc mantle like Cap's shouldn't stand for that.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
@Spidey91 - i keep hearing this from outside US.

From where we were in the 90s to how we look today, it must be mind numbing to some. Maybe as a millenial I have rose tint glasses of the 90s, idk


"Make politics boring again"
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
@Spidey91 - Ffs.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 10:14 AM
Conservatives were so quick to lambast cancel culture the past 8 years. But are giddy over boycotting cap4 and will pretzel twist Anthony Mackie's words to provide their justification.

He can sneeze wrong, and they'll say he's not American.

We all need to learn to see through the bullshit and hypocrisy. A skill well honed over time
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/29/2025, 10:25 AM
@Vigor - "We all need to learn to see through the bullshit and hypocrisy. A skill well honed over time"

100% this. I was lucky enough to have walked away from my school days with a fairly well tuned bullshit detector thanks to various media literacy and logic classes. It's clearer and clearer every day that that was not a common experience.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 10:34 AM
@Clintthahamster - media literacy sadly seems to be a lost art

People just react on instinct and emotion now
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
Those Marvel execs got his ass on the phone real quick.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
I thought all these people were moving away once Trump won....
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 10:17 AM
@LilJimmy - i thunk youre talking about people most directly impacted by trumps policies - the gay, queer, and trans community

And i don't blame them if they do start looking at requirements to move elsewhere!
The rest of us will have to just weather the next 4 years
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/29/2025, 10:21 AM
@LilJimmy - They've been saying this for 10 years now, yet they're still here spreading their bullshit.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/29/2025, 10:22 AM
@Vigor - No it's the fake celebrities that have been saying it. As for the gay, queer, and trans communities......they will be just fine.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/29/2025, 10:23 AM
@TheJok3r - As Jon Lovitz used to say......"ACTING!"
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/29/2025, 10:26 AM
@LilJimmy - Trump has signed two anti-trans executive orders in the last week.
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 1/29/2025, 10:38 AM
@Clintthahamster - There is no anti-trans EO. Stop with the nonsense and keep the focus on comic book movies.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/29/2025, 10:15 AM
He picked a great time to start this; two weeks before the movie opens. I'll be shocked if it doesn't have some impact on the box office.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/29/2025, 10:18 AM
@TheJok3r - sometimes I do wonder if these quotes said off the cuff are intentional or just misspoken. As they say, mo publicity is bad publicity. Im wary of hollywood, and their tactics. It's marketing 101 really
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/29/2025, 10:18 AM
Captain America: Brave New World I'm feeling very Confident about this movie. I'm Predicting 100 million PLUS Opening Weekend. Already at 95 million plus weekend.

User Comment Image
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 1/29/2025, 10:21 AM
Translation: I really am not a fan of America though I take advantage of its system to make my millions and live high on the hog...and I forgot that Americans (at least those who actually love the country) are tired of people trashing the country in which they live.
And that is going to kill my box office.....so I am trying to cover my ass.



..........but it's too late. Very few cared about the movie already........now I really killed it.

So I'm only sorry that I revealed how I really feel about America while speaking candidly...and I hope my press agent was able to help me craft a good enough mea culpa.

....but he didn't because I'm still being ratioed.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@TyrantBossMedia - No way you twisted his words at all.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 1/29/2025, 10:36 AM
@narrow290 - Translated.......Translated his words.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 1/29/2025, 10:25 AM
Reading comprehension is at an all time low. Obviously Mackie wasn't trying to push any kind of anti-American sentiment. He's literally just describing the Captain America character. Captain America has a moral code that isn't exclusively aligned with the American government. See Captain America: Civil War. See Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

When Steve Rogers fought Thanos, he wasn't fighting as an American propaganda figure. He was fighting for all the people of Earth, and beyond.

Captain America's struggle with being an American icon as well as being a worthy soul is the central conflict of two out of the three Captain America films we've gotten so far (some might say two of the best MCU films as a whole), and it's a significant B plot of his first solo outing.

America (any government) is corruptible. Captain America is (usually) not. This is what makes him such an interesting character post-WW2.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/29/2025, 10:27 AM
Captain America: Winter Soldier, Cap walked away from Government and became a traitor Hunted Villian by the U.S. Government.

Captain America: Civil War your Cap was called a traitor and hunted by the U.S. and Iron-Man.

Steve Roger Captain America walked from America in Winter Soldier and Civil War. America called Steve Rogers a traitor.

Steve Rogers No longer wanted to be America's Captain America.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/29/2025, 10:34 AM
@AllsGood - Bro you spammed that so many times in that one article. Could you do it a few more times here. I don't think we quite know how you feel about it.

While you're at it, could you spam some more weird comments that read like a press release from Marvel Studios?
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 10:33 AM
So, Captain America can be enjoyed by everyone not just white folks? That's [frick]ing awesome thank you!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/29/2025, 10:33 AM
Should rename it Captain China at least they still have hope in the overseas market
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/29/2025, 10:35 AM
Sorry that Captain America is black. Sorry this happened to you. Thoughts and prayers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 10:37 AM
Perhaps he could have wondered the original statement better but if you were asked a question during a Q&A and had to give an answer on the spot that it’s likely won’t be the most eloquent either…

Anyway , he is right that Cap has universal qualities that goes beyond America that everyone can relate to like the ones Mackie said in his statement.

However , I don’t think Captain America (Sam Wilson or Steve Rogers) if he was real would stand for the America of today anyway….

That symbol about representing on how America should be and not how it is.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/29/2025, 10:37 AM
Im not american and dont care about the politics

Whst i care about is that the mcu is giving us another mediocre product and it well deserves to be a flop
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/29/2025, 10:39 AM
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Responds to Recent Backlash: "I'm A Proud American". Except for Haters 99.99999% of the General Audience will ever watch this.

REALLY THIS IS NO BIG DEAL.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 1/29/2025, 10:43 AM
This is literally all that woke crap the country completely rejected this past election. Disney used to emphasize traditional American ideals. Disney and Hollywood are completely out of touch with where a majority of Americans are. Look at the film that received the most Oscar nods, a musical about a Mexican drug lord that transitions to a woman. It’s not even an American film. These people think that because Trump was elected, everyone else is wrong. Read the room people.

