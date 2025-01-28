CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Star Anthony Mackie Says He Doesn't Think Cap Should Represent "The Term 'America'"

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) made some comments during a recent screening appearance that have raised a few eyebrows...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2025 04:01 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie appeared at a recent event to promote the next Marvel Studios movie, and the actor made some comments about what he feels the iconic character should be seen to represent that have come in for quite a bit of backlash online.

Mackie's Sam Wilson inherited the mantle and shield from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in Avengers: Endgame, and officially became the MCU's new Sentinel of Liberty in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series.

Brave New World will be his first big-screen outing as Cap.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations," Mackie said. "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Some feel that Mackie's comments have been at least somewhat misconstrued, and that he actually meant that America shouldn't be all the hero represents. While this could be the case and the actor simply misspoke, it's very clearly not what he said!

"It's kind of like an aspect of a dream come true," he continued. "All of us as actors want to get back to that day before someone told you 'no.' When you look out your window, and you see a five-year-old kid with a stick, and he's slaying dragons to save the princess in the tower, the kid really believes there are dragons out there, the kid really believes the stick is a sword, and he's really trying to save that princess. And then one day, someone told him, 'No, there are no dragons, that's not a sword, and that princess is not there.' And all of his little dreams were dashed, so as an actor I think our job is to get back to that day where we see that dragon, and we slay that dragon to save that princess and that's kind of what that movie was for me."

Have a look at the clip for yourselves at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

1 2
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 1/28/2025, 4:02 PM
Oh shit
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/28/2025, 4:22 PM
@GirshwinDavies - ok this guy needs to quit NOW
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/28/2025, 4:04 PM
So Cap has America in his name and is dressed like the American flag and fought for America yet Mackie feels Cap shouldn’t represent America?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/28/2025, 4:10 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - This is a BAD look for him. Wouldn't be surprised if it impacts box office a bit.
Rastarapha
Rastarapha - 1/28/2025, 4:15 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

The American ideal, not the country and its structure
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/28/2025, 4:16 PM
@Rastarapha - why not the nation and its structure? The ideas are stupid
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/28/2025, 4:05 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 4:06 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/28/2025, 4:07 PM
This has been trending all day. OLD NEWS. Cobwebs for real.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 4:07 PM
props to mark for having the balls to post it

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/28/2025, 4:07 PM
Well guess its not as bad as Rachel Zegler’s comments on snow white
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/28/2025, 4:08 PM
I was willing to see how he does in the role, but this is so out of touch with the character it is unbelievable.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/28/2025, 4:08 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RaddRider
RaddRider - 1/28/2025, 4:08 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2025, 4:09 PM
Man , today feels like an extra political day on cbm lol…

Anyway we all know the history of America and the reality in that the people in charge of the country at those respective times have done some shady stuff , which I don’t anyone who properly represents the mantle of Captain America would agree with (atleast the version in the MCU).

Hell , we have had 2 movies or even a bit in TFA where Steve rebelled against the government & fought them so he wasn’t representing the country as it is…

Captain America fights for the values that America should have , not the ones they actually do.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/28/2025, 4:14 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/28/2025, 4:10 PM

I agree with him. He should be called Captain Grievance.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/28/2025, 4:12 PM
Glad to know he understands the character, especially Steve Rogers. Captain America has always been willing to go against the U.S. government if it was working against the best American ideals like freedom, human rights and justice. That's what makes this film so timely, given our current fascist government
Rastarapha
Rastarapha - 1/28/2025, 4:14 PM
Yeah... that's whole purpose of the character
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/28/2025, 4:14 PM
What the hell does that even mean? "The term" america? It represents the nation. What a dumbass. And to think he used to be one of the least woke stars of the MCU. Sad!

Also: "I think it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for white kids,"

Translation:

"I think it is important for blacks to know that this white character is black now and for whites to be humiliated by it and called racist if they complain when the reverse situation would be unthinkable"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/28/2025, 4:15 PM
His Captain America doesn't have the same values. Steve Rogers was a man out of time, old world ideals that should have carried over but didn't. Captain America punches Nazis, now they're making a comeback. Roman salute my ass.


Meanwhile in America, federal funds are suspended which means Medicare, Snap and all of those programs that maga DEPENDS on is frozen. Too bad those mush brain [frick]s will blame Obama or [frick]ing George Soros
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 4:18 PM
@bobevanz -

You do know those naughty German fellers did Roman salutes?

And I don't think Elon did any, but it's comforting to have lefties losing it thinking he did.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 4:15 PM
Thank you for sharing your beliefs Anthony.

You've kept at least a million dollars out of Mickey's pockets.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/28/2025, 4:15 PM
Captain Globalist
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/28/2025, 4:16 PM
I tried to find the original article from 2011 and failed, but I'm pretty sure Chris Evans said something very similar about portraying Captain America more as "Captain Honor" or "Captain Virtue" moreso than preaching the Constitution to everyone and being American.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/28/2025, 4:16 PM
In today's America, I totally agree with Mackie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 4:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

Then why not flee from bad America?

Oh, because America is great by comparison?
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/28/2025, 4:21 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - America was already great before, counter to the propaganda.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/28/2025, 4:16 PM
Brother please.

Don't start this talk.

Please please.

Just do the film, take the money and shut the [frick] up.

Its a comic book character, its not real.

He doesn't represent anything but a wild, fictional imagination that we enjoy seeing in live action.

Please dont confuse it with real world events.

You have a chance here , dont blow it.

For [frick]s sake
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/28/2025, 4:20 PM
@THEKENDOMAN -

The real Captain America represents real world ideals.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/28/2025, 4:17 PM
Race
Race
Race
Race
Race
Nazi
Nazi
Nazi
Nazi
Race
Race
Race
Race
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Elon
Elon
Elon
Elon
Incels
Incels
Incels
Incels
Race
Race
Race
Race

Ok can we move on now?
CoHost
CoHost - 1/28/2025, 4:17 PM
We're in "First Avenger in other territories" territory.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/28/2025, 4:18 PM
What a dumb thing to say whilst promoting a Captain America film.
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 1/28/2025, 4:19 PM
That has got to be the most Victoria Alonso era MCU answer ever…
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/28/2025, 4:19 PM
I think he has a very good understanding of what the character should represent.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/28/2025, 4:20 PM
@MarkCassidy - lol clearly
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 4:22 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/28/2025, 4:22 PM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah, Chis Evans said similar shit back in the day and no one batted an eye. Why is that I wonder?
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/28/2025, 4:20 PM
I know y'all gotta get paid but this article is complete trash! Laughable how soo many people are clamoring for this movie to fail
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/28/2025, 4:21 PM
@narrow290 - it was written by Malcom Spellman and it's featuring a back up Captain America without super powers fighting a red hulk. It already has plenty going against it
1 2

