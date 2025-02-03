CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford On Why He Didn't Turn To Mark Ruffalo For Hulk Advice

It was a big enough surprise when Harrison Ford agreed to return to the Star Wars franchise as Han Solo, so the fact he's joined the MCU - as a Red Hulk, no less - is still pretty mind-blowing.

Making his debut in Captain America: Brave New World next month, the actor appears excited to board a franchise he's watched many of his contemporaries have fun in. Beyond that, only time will tell whether Red Hulk is a one-and-done villain or a key part of future stories.

Ford isn't the first actor to play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross as the late William Hurt was originally cast as the antagonist in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. He took an extended break from the MCU before returning in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Talking more about following in Hurt's footsteps, the iconic actor said, "It...becomes your responsibility to fill out the shoes that have walked before you... [I had] a lot of help from the script because the character's life becomes more complicated and interesting, perhaps."

He'd go on to describe Captain America: Brave New World as "operatic," and added, "the level of dramatic involvement is very high."

Asked if he ever turned to Mark Ruffalo about transforming into the Red Hulk, Ford said the Bruce Banner actor "wasn't available for a consultation." Instead, he "just had to wing it" but acknowledged that he hopes Ruffalo "[isn't] disappointed" before suggesting they should one day square off to see who's "hulkier."

We'd imagine Red Hulk will factor into plans for that long-delayed World War Hulk movie. However, assuming he survives the events of Captain America: Brave New World, Ross would surely help turn the tide in the impending Multiversal battle with Doctor Doom when Avengers: Doomsday rolls around.

You can hear more from Ford in the video below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.