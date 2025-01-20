CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ticket Pre-Sales Ahead Of THE MARVELS But Behind ANT-MAN 3

Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World went on sale this past Friday, and according to one analyst's figures, pre-sales have been a little disappointing so far...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 20, 2025 09:01 AM EST

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World went on sale on Friday, and we have an update on how pre-sales have been doing over the weekend.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, ticket sales are 1.4x better than The Marvels and Warner Bros.' recent Joker sequel, and are about on par with Eternals - but "nowhere near" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened on the same weekend in 2023.

Considering Ant-Man 3 underperformed and The Marvels and Folie à Deux were noted flops, this doesn't seem like the best start. That said, we are only talking about a few days of pre-sales here, and the movie is still on track for a solid enough $86 million - $95 million debut over the 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend.

Anticipation for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) big-screen debut as the Sentinel of Liberty does seem to have been somewhat muted, which can probably be attributed to a number of factors, including mixed-negative test-screening reports and underwhelming plot leak details.

Plus, we can't ignore the fact that - for whatever reason - a lot of fans simply haven't embraced Wilson taking up the Captain America mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features More Red Hulk Action; New Look At Falcon
AnEye
AnEye - 1/20/2025, 9:12 AM
That's not good....
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/20/2025, 9:16 AM
Just hope it's a good movie. The amount of reshoots and recent quality dip is a valid concern. Hope they pull through and make something good
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/20/2025, 9:20 AM
Oh shit, i did not exprct that.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/20/2025, 9:20 AM
Those are not good benchmark. If this movie makes Ant Man 3 money, it’ll be a huge loss for the studio. They had better hope the audience sentiment around this one is good and it gets good word of mouth and legs. This is a much bigger character (at least in name) than Captain Marvel and Ant Man. It should be earning a lot more than both of those movies.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/20/2025, 9:23 AM
Plus, we can't ignore the fact that - for whatever reason - a lot of fans simply haven't embraced Wilson taking up the Captain America mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Could one of those reasons be we just really liked Steve Rogers as Cap? I'm genuinely asking because many here seem to think it's just racism. I'm black. I liked the Falcon character. I think Anthony Mackie is one hell of an actor, and also very charming. Just watch his interviews the guy is hilarious and also insightful on many topics.

It's like the MCU started off with RDJ. He is still the big guy, but when Chris Evans came on board we were like whoa. The guy just was Cap. We loved the character. If Tony Stark just gave his mantle to someone else regardless of color we'd be like Hell No!!! Tony Stark is Ironman full stop. I didn't like John Walker as Cap either.

Yes, we know Sam Wilson is the new Captain America. It's dumb to think otherwise. We aren't writing the story, we aren't on set, and we aren't releasing it. We aren't Marvel/Disney. Some of us are just saying we like Steve as Cap and Sam as Falcon.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/20/2025, 9:29 AM
@DarthOmega - Of course. I preferred Rogers as Cap. There are plenty of reasons people haven't gotten on board with Wilson - but are you telling me that it's beyond the realm of possibility that someone out there simply doesn't want to see a black man wielding the shield?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/20/2025, 9:34 AM
@MarkCassidy - Of course it's not beyond the realm of possibility. But when most people are saying they actually like that same black man and consider the shield a hand-me-down and the Falcon character was his own thing, I don't think we can keep blaming it on racism.

Racism is real, but we can't keep attributing everything to it.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/20/2025, 9:39 AM
@DarthOmega - I agree... fwiw, I don't think anyone (or very few... and I've prob blocked them already) on here has a problem with Sam because of his race... although they may have a problem with the perception that Marvel only made him Cap for diversity's sake, which I really don't think is accurate in this case. He's no Steve Rogers, but I do like the character. I don't think this movie looks very good, though, unfortunately.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/20/2025, 9:43 AM
@MarkCassidy - There are certainly more than zero people who reject Sam as Cap only because of his race. The question is, what proportion of the audience feels that way. My guess would be low, but we will never truly know.

The bigger question regarding how the movie performs is why does that matter? If the movie going audience rejects something for any reason, the movie will perform poorly. So let’s say that a majority of it is due to racism. In that case, the movie still performs poorly. One would think that the studio would produce movies that the audience wants to see. It’s their entire reason for existing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 9:29 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/20/2025, 9:36 AM
Far from over. Brave New World is currently tracking for a solid box office debut of $86 million - $95 million over the 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend heading North of 100 million.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/20/2025, 9:37 AM
@AllsGood - So...LOWER than Ant-Man 3 still....
AnEye
AnEye - 1/20/2025, 9:51 AM
@AllsGood - "My gut telling me Captain America: Brave New World going get great Rotten Tomatoes Critics score."

That's called bubble guts. It has nothing to do with the box office predictions still being lower than Ant-Man 3.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/20/2025, 9:52 AM
@AnEye - My gut telling me Captain America: Brave New World going get great Rotten Tomatoes Critics score.

Foreign Box Office Numbers like China don't care about your concerns having a White Captain America.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/20/2025, 9:54 AM
@AnEye - Those are DOMESTIC Numbers not foreign or China.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/20/2025, 9:58 AM
@AllsGood - Yes for a movie that has AMERICA in the title, the DOMESTIC numbers should be higher than Ant-Man 3 considering it would be PRESIDENT'S DAY WEEKEND and it's making less than one of the worst MCU movies.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/20/2025, 9:59 AM
@AllsGood - remind us the budget again? Plus marketing
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/20/2025, 10:04 AM
@vectorsigma - Old News 375 million was it for Quality or a Bust? BUT was it worth the money? Only time will tell.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/20/2025, 10:09 AM
@AllsGood - 375m + maybe around 100+m for marketing?

Needs a billion to break even?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/20/2025, 9:33 AM
Flop incoming!

mountainman
mountainman - 1/20/2025, 9:45 AM
@Feralwookiee - That obese man had to have been hurting badly after that alcohol wore off.
cubichy
cubichy - 1/20/2025, 9:43 AM
Why is anyone surprised, there is only 1 cap and his name is Steve Roger's, not sam. I do not want to watch a iron man falcon, no super powers take on a red hulk, absolutely no interest 😑 😕. It's garbage story telling, not canon and no hype, cause it's made up, kind of like the Marvel's. Tank, tank and tank all the way, I am skipping.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/20/2025, 9:55 AM
@cubichy - While you are certainly free to have preferences on who is Captain America, Sam is the current canon Captain America in the MCU.

You are certainly free to disagree, that just becomes your own head canon and not reality
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/20/2025, 9:43 AM
Needs to make at least $700 million so it can be considered a modest hit

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/20/2025, 10:11 AM
@WakandaTech - 700 is even less than double of the reported 375m budget (withoyt marketing). I think still a flop at 700
Thing94
Thing94 - 1/20/2025, 9:44 AM
"For whatever reason..."
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 1/20/2025, 9:50 AM
I’ll be seeing it twice opening weekend

The flights scenes look awesome
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/20/2025, 9:52 AM
They shoulda waited just one year into Trump's second term. Right now nobody gives a shit about this movie. It looks like a completely disposable piece of shit nothing burger.

But this time next year? It's black Captain America. It's "We'll show 'em that black people can represent our country and our military" and then it makes Black Panther money. Or somewhere close to a billy at least.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/20/2025, 10:17 AM
@ObserverIO - what would that have to do with a waiting a year? There’s a ton of black people in the military already.
NGFB
NGFB - 1/20/2025, 9:53 AM
Mackie just doesn't have the charisma and draw of Chris Evans. He was the perfect Cap.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/20/2025, 10:03 AM
Give it to cbm.com and the marvel loyalists to spin that this is a mild hit by mentioning BO tracking numbers without context of the budget
thespiderkat
thespiderkat - 1/20/2025, 10:09 AM
Congratulations on selling more than turd number one but less than turd number two I guess…
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/20/2025, 10:09 AM
For what it's worth, AntMan had a decent opening weekend it just didn't have any positive word of mouth so no legs, which is what this movie may come down to.

A lot of things can be true at once and in this movies case, it is. First thing is, people on this site like to revise history more than America hiding slavery.

When Falcon and the winter soldier dropped the threads were overwhelmingly positive, now everyone likes to say, in retrospect, the show wasn't good.

Also, if yall don't think this whole "dei" hire shit people have been screaming has a role in them not seeing a movie yall really need to get out into the world a little more

Last time I checked, you couldn't judge a movie by it's quality if you've never seen it, but take a look at almost every thread.

I dont really care what anyone says, Falcon and the winter soldier is the 2nd or 3rd best show mcu has put out

