CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ticket Pre-Sales Ahead Of THE MARVELS But Behind ANT-MAN 3

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World went on sale on Friday, and we have an update on how pre-sales have been doing over the weekend.

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, ticket sales are 1.4x better than The Marvels and Warner Bros.' recent Joker sequel, and are about on par with Eternals - but "nowhere near" Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which opened on the same weekend in 2023.

Considering Ant-Man 3 underperformed and The Marvels and Folie à Deux were noted flops, this doesn't seem like the best start. That said, we are only talking about a few days of pre-sales here, and the movie is still on track for a solid enough $86 million - $95 million debut over the 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend.

Anticipation for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) big-screen debut as the Sentinel of Liberty does seem to have been somewhat muted, which can probably be attributed to a number of factors, including mixed-negative test-screening reports and underwhelming plot leak details.

Plus, we can't ignore the fact that - for whatever reason - a lot of fans simply haven't embraced Wilson taking up the Captain America mantle from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.