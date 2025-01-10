CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Tracking Towards $81M - $107M Box Office Debut; Update On New Trailer

Early box office tracking for Captain America: Brave New World is online, and the next Marvel Studios movie is expected to take in between $81M - $107M domestically when it hits theaters next month...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 10, 2025 03:01 PM EST

We're still just over a month away from the release of the next Marvel Studios movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and early box office tracking for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as the Sentinel of Liberty is now online.

It's still very early days for an accurate estimate, but according to Box Office Theory, the latest MCU adventure looks set for a domestic opening weekend of between $81 million and 107 million (a final domestic total of $195-280 million is predicted).

This wouldn't exactly be a spectacular bow (and quite a bit behind Deadpool and Wolverine's $211 million), but keep in mind that these are only domestic estimates.

Though the most recent trailer did go over a lot better than the initial teaser, anticipation for the film has been somewhat muted. Mixed/negative test-screening reports haven't helped, and it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going after Deadpool and Wolverine's record-breaking BO run.

As for our next preview of Brave New World, Marvel has yet to announce a new trailer, but there are rumors that it could release online next Friday.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 1/10/2025, 3:29 PM
Decent enough for me. Just ready to see quality marvel films again. Hopefully everyone gives it a shot. Would be beautiful to see Old Man Steve in a cameo or end credits scene.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 1/10/2025, 3:29 PM
Cap 4 will open below $100 domestic, guaranteed.

That being said Box Office theory is way off most of the time.

