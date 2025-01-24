New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poster Reveals First Look At Sabra's Superhero Costume

As is often the case when a big superhero movie's release date draws near, international marketing is beginning to kick up a few gears, and this latest poster for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World assembles most of the film's main heroes and villains for the first time.

In addition to new looks at Cap, Falcon, Sidewinder, President Ross (and his Red Hulk alter ego looming in the background), this artwork gives us a first glimpse of Sabra in her superhero costume.

The decision to introduce this particular character was met with some backlash when actress Shira Hass' casting was first announced, and the controversy was reignited after the release of the first trailer last July.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent.

Marvel later revealed that this part of her origin will be altered, and the character will be reimagined as a former Black Widow. The Wrap followed up by claiming that Sabra (this name will likely be dropped) will speak "with an Israeli accent, and is an Israeli former Black Widow who now serves as a high-ranking U.S. government official in President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) administration."

In any case, it appears that Sabra is going to have a fairly significant presence in Brave New World (Hass get third billing), and there are rumors that Marvel is planning a spin-off focusing on the character.

Check out the poster below. Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are now on sale.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.