New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poster Reveals First Look At Sabra's Superhero Costume

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Poster Reveals First Look At Sabra's Superhero Costume

Another international poster for Captain America: Brave New World has been released, and this time we get a look at most of the movie's main heroes and villains together...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 24, 2025 02:01 PM EST

As is often the case when a big superhero movie's release date draws near, international marketing is beginning to kick up a few gears, and this latest poster for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World assembles most of the film's main heroes and villains for the first time.

In addition to new looks at Cap, Falcon, Sidewinder, President Ross (and his Red Hulk alter ego looming in the background), this artwork gives us a first glimpse of Sabra in her superhero costume.

The decision to introduce this particular character was met with some backlash when actress Shira Hass' casting was first announced, and the controversy was reignited after the release of the first trailer last July.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent.

Marvel later revealed that this part of her origin will be altered, and the character will be reimagined as a former Black Widow. The Wrap followed up by claiming that Sabra (this name will likely be dropped) will speak "with an Israeli accent, and is an Israeli former Black Widow who now serves as a high-ranking U.S. government official in President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) administration."

In any case, it appears that Sabra is going to have a fairly significant presence in Brave New World (Hass get third billing), and there are rumors that Marvel is planning a spin-off focusing on the character.

Check out the poster below. Tickets for Captain America: Brave New World are now on sale.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Posters Released As The Movie's Rating Is Revealed
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Posters Released As The Movie's Rating Is Revealed
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Updates Point To $95M 4-Day Opening; Production Budget Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/24/2025, 2:01 PM
O boy here comes a boycott
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/24/2025, 2:05 PM
Thats just body armor, but then again the bar for MCU costumes is so low...
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 1/24/2025, 2:05 PM
Same crappy MCU posters. They need better graphic designers.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 1/24/2025, 2:18 PM
@SirDuckAlot - it is quite awful
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/24/2025, 2:06 PM
Sabras the least of this films problems..the script leaked last night..
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/24/2025, 2:06 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Did you read (all of) it?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/24/2025, 2:14 PM
@DaHULK2000 - what are the takeaways from it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/24/2025, 2:17 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Well?
User Comment Image

justify my hatred

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 1/24/2025, 2:18 PM
@DaHULK2000 - do tell
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 1/24/2025, 2:19 PM
@DaHULK2000 - on a scale of 1 to 10 what do you rate the script as a whole?
Huskers
Huskers - 1/24/2025, 2:07 PM
What’s a Sabra?!?!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/24/2025, 2:47 PM
@Huskers - It's a damn good brand of humus.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/24/2025, 2:10 PM
Can't believe we are finally getting baldor too


User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/24/2025, 2:13 PM
WHOOPS! TWO Black men, with one being FRONT AND CENTER. What are those shitty news articles like on the conservative platforms? IT'S GOING TO MAKE CONSERVATIVE HEADS EXPLODE. hahahahahahaha.

Yeah, I'm being petty. But, you chickenshit, sensitive little pussies who are scared everything "woke" deserve all the smoke.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/24/2025, 2:16 PM
@JayLemle - User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/24/2025, 2:31 PM
@DarthOmega - nah! Why should I be tolerant when there's an increasing number of these stooges coming to this site? That "when they go low, we go high" stuff doesn't work. If they're gonna be mean and ignorant, I'm giving it right back to them. These little pussy-ass, caucasoid conservatives get away with being mean because no one says anything back. Now, they're here and tainting this once great community. I'd rather have Josh's sometimes-outlandish articles be a permanent thing on this site vs these bullies be here. So, they can have a taste of their own medicine. They can take that shit to Clouthub or GAB. GAB truly is "free speech," and these d!ckheads can say what they REALLY want to say, over there. Don't taint our fun community just because you feel some kind of way about a freakin' COMIC BOOK CHARACTER.

There's a saying and a movement that happened in my city back in the 90's, when neo-nazi's set up shop here. "NOT IN OUR TOWN!" Go elsewhere, and lets talk about our nerd shit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/24/2025, 2:35 PM
@JayLemle -
User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/24/2025, 2:44 PM
@harryba11zack - Sorry that Sam Wilson triggers you that much. Can you draw up a map with a time line when and where Sam's Cap hurt your little feelings? Some of us are curious
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/24/2025, 2:49 PM
@JayLemle - i'm glad to hear you are sorry, I appreciate that. But maybe scream into a pillow next time.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/24/2025, 2:51 PM
@JayLemle - Umm.. We all know you're a petty little chickenshit who can't take a loss with dignity.

Pretty much everyone on here is 150% aware of the deranged whiny little bitch you are. It takes next to no effort to set you off.

You wanna tell us the sky is blue next? 😂😂
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 1/24/2025, 2:15 PM
Harrison Ford resembles William Hurt in the poster, but how different this film would be if Hurt is still alive is going to be a big deal once the film is released.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 2:15 PM
Sabra has a few costumes through the years so it’s interesting to see how they have incorporated elements of them into this which seems rather generic at first glance but feels like mainly her more modern outfit with the blue highlights homaging the past imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Controversy aside , it makes sense to go the more modern route with the character where she’s become more a spy then the state sponsored hero she originally seemed to be.

Having her also be a former Black Widow also was a logical decision since Ross was on the hunt for Nat between Civil War and IWso him finding atleast another BW that he comes to trust is probable imo.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/24/2025, 2:18 PM
Was this the last move made during the Woke DEI era of the MCU?

and Iron Heart was the last show

Still pray this move kills it



Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 1/24/2025, 2:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - Get your ass in here now!
NGFB
NGFB - 1/24/2025, 2:26 PM
As long as she's hot and can fight who cares?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 2:26 PM
She is nice on the eyes, looking forward to seeing another Widow in action, their fight scenes are some of the most badass in the MCU.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/24/2025, 2:27 PM
Looks like a standard MCU costume. Flop incoming
Forthas
Forthas - 1/24/2025, 2:33 PM
Suit looks fine but the fact that she is so tiny is distracting. Is were no other actress they could have found that could sell as Sabra as a badass? I hope she kills it!
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/24/2025, 2:37 PM
@Forthas - red hulk better watch out
Forthas
Forthas - 1/24/2025, 2:42 PM
@AllsNotGood - Right!?!? Her 5'2" frame must have the bad guys running in fear!
Lhornbk
Lhornbk - 1/24/2025, 2:50 PM
The only people who should be upset by the introduction of Sabra are ones who actually support the terrorist organization Hamas, which is a very small minority (even if they do make a lot of noise.) If they would highlight her character in the right way, and keep the Israeli origin, it would probably actually help gain the movie more support than it would lose (and this movie could use all the help it can get.) What they really should have tried was to get Gal Gadot to play her since it looks like her time as Wonder Woman is over (James Gunn really should try to keep her, she was the best thing about the DCEU.)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder