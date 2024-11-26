SABRA: Marvel Studios Rumored To Be Developing BRAVE NEW WORLD Spin-Off Focusing On Shira Hass' Character

A new rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Marvel Studios is working on a solo project focusing on Shira Hass' Sabra, who will make her MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 26, 2024 12:11 PM EST

In a rumor that's bound to stir up quite a bit of debate, we're hearing that Marvel Studios is developing a solo project focusing on Saba, who will make her MCU debut early next year in Captain America: Brave New World

We don't have any more details at the moment, but scooper MTTSH believes that there is a plan in place to give Sabra her own spin-off.

The decision to introduce this particular character was met with some backlash when actress Shira Hass' casting was first announced, and the controversy was reignited after the release of the first trailer back in July.

In the comics, Sabra, aka Ruth Bat-Seraph, is a mutant with superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. She first appeared in the pages of The Incredible Hulk back in 1980 as a Mossad (the Israeli Secret Service) agent.

Marvel later revealed that this part of her origin will be altered, and the character will be reimagined as a former Black Widow. The Wrap followed up by claiming that Sabra (this name will likely be dropped) will speak "with an Israeli accent, and is an Israeli former Black Widow who now serves as a high-ranking U.S. government official in President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) administration."

Deborah Camiel, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Media & Entertainment Institute, responded: “We’re pleased to learn that Sabra will be retaining her Israeli identity in Captain America, Brave New World, and is still being portrayed by the wonderful Israeli actress Shira Haas. Marvel Studios should be commended for not capitulating to the anti-Israel forces who wanted this character’s identity quashed, along with her backstory. We welcome the portrayal of a strong Jewish and Israeli woman on screen, and look forward to seeing how this character is developed in the film.”

However, we'd later hear that all connections to Sabra being from Israel had been removed from the film. Apparently, the movie was going to feature a scene with Ruth telling Sam that she is a Mutant, but she will now be a powerless former Black Widow. 

We won't know for sure how the studio decided to handle the character (it feels like a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation), but if a solo Sabra project really is in the works, Marvel must be confident that fans will see her as a welcome addition to the MCU.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

