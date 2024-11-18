The CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer Is Awesome, But There's A Burning Question Left

The latest trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was surprisingly very good, but Sam's heroic actions leave viewers with a question the movie may ignore!

Editorial Opinion
By chandlermcniel - Nov 18, 2024 11:11 AM EST

The newest Captain America: Brave New World trailer recently dropped and many people are surprisingly pleased. There’s a very cool, spy-like vibe to it and tons of action. Red Hulk emerges from Harrison Ford leaving fiery debris in his place, Sam throws his shield through several flying missiles over the body of Tiamut, and the red, white, and blue wings look cooler and meaner than ever. Then there’s a scene which is perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of Marvel cheese where Sam slams downward from the sky, perfectly executing a superhero landing, says, “wait for it”, and a gust of wind follows him down, blowing back his enemies. That made me nod my head, grin, and think, “nice”.

Let’s back up. We know that Sam Wilson was introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Did he have powers then? No, but he was able to perform expert level hand to hand combat feats including fighting the Winter Soldier. It was very believable as Bucky beat him without too much effort. Fast forward to Ant-Man where Sam fights the titular character, and he doesn’t do anything outlandish. Ant-Man even wins the fight. Then, in Captain America: Civil War, he still doesn’t do anything that a very well trained human being in a comic book universe couldn’t do. Then, in Infinity War, the line is pushed a bit when he’s fighting the Chitari and doing just as well as Steve Rogers and Black Panther, but it’s still pretty believable as he does no damage to Thanos whatsoever. In his final cinematic appearance in Endgame, his time is brief, but also believable. Finally, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney+ series, Sam is arguably the most realistic he’s ever been, other than being able to throw the shield with nearly as much force as Steve Rogers.

So, how is he able to perform super heroic acts without any super powers?

Sam is a regular person. He’s a normal dude just like you and me. Yes, he’s an expert in hand to hand combat and he has an advanced wingsuit to assist him. He has fought alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and other Marvel heroes, but he doesn’t have super soldier serum running through his veins, he has very minimal armor, and he’s not a god. 

There’s several scenes in the trailer in which Sam should have realistically died or been permanently injured. The first that comes to mind is the superhero landing scene that made me think, “nice”. It also made me think, “How are his shins and knees not in pieces?” The second is when Sam throws his shield through the missiles. It’s a classic Captain America move, but how is Sam, with no powers, able to throw a shield through rocket powered missiles fired from a moving jet? When he’s hit directly with a missile moments later, I buy that one, as he’s holding the shield, his wings are wrapped in front of him, and his jets were providing him with propulsion. The last one that comes to mind is not actually from the trailer but from an official poster in which Sam is using the shield to block a punch from Red Hulk. I don’t believe that for a second. I know the shield has energy and force dispersion capabilities, but in Civil War, Steve was hit with a grenade directly on the shield and it sent him flying. I imagine Red Hulk can punch much harder than the force a grenade explodes with.

I can think of three explanations for this, and I only like one of them.

The first and most likely explanation is that we are suspending belief because this is a comic book movie. Honestly, that doesn’t bother me too much. As long as there aren’t too many times where I think Sam should have died, I’ll take it. If I can watch a movie where blue medicine turns people ripped, I can take a bit of unrealistic action if it's cool enough, but I’d rather it be explained.

The second explanation is that Sam has taken the super soldier serum. I think this is pretty unlikely as part of his character arc is not being Steve Rogers. Everyone loves to remind him that he’s not the Cap they knew. If Sam were to take the super soldier serum, it would be a step backwards in his journey to prove that he is Captain America just as he is.

The third option I like the most, but find fairly unlikely. Maybe Sam’s new suit and wings were made with one of Marvel’s notorious metals. Maybe he’s received some Wakandan assistance and there’s vibranium within his suit. Maybe it’s even laced with adamantium, making it the first time the material has appeared in the main universe of the MCU. 

Who knows! If you think you do, let me know in the comments!

TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 12:26 PM
I have a burning question. Why did they recast Thunderbolt Ross after Oscar Winner William Hurt died.

I thought the Marvel rule is that when an actor who plays a character dies...then they kill that character...like they did with T'Challa after Boseman died.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 12:28 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Boseman was a legendary actor...and Hurt got someone killed in a railroad. So
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 12:32 PM
@Malatrova15 - You do realize movie history begins before they day you were born.

William Hurt had a much longer career than Boseman and won the Oscar for "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

No actor is bigger than the character they play especially a comic book character, and especially Black Panther.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 12:42 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - You must be referring to Disney's double standard? ;-)

Haven't seen a Disney movie since "Age of Ultron", and that will not change anytime soon, but why does this look like the poor man's "Winter Soldier"?
No doubt this will have plenty of identity politics and one-sidedly commentate on American politics...
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/18/2024, 12:42 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Boseman had a different GA appeal. He was the star of what was treated as an event film in many ways... It really wasn't the same thing from a GA stance while I see why it would upset hardcore cinephiles and MCU films.
Hurt was used as a support in his appearances, even taking a backseat in his most prominent usage/debut.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 12:44 PM
@Slotherin - Yeah, I was here through all of the hype...and people even being accused of being racist if we dare not fawn over Black Panther...but I reiterate.....

No actor is bigger than the comic book character they played. It would be like killing Superman and never letting anybody ever play Clark Kent/Superman because Christopher Reeve died.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/18/2024, 12:47 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - They could have replaced Boseman, but chose not to out of respect to the man. I'm happy with the decision, even though I would have loved to see more T'Challa. And they could have inserted a placeholder character for Ross, but didn't because he was easier to replace. Hurt was a good actor, but not the main character in any movie. He's just more replaceable. Now you can go down a rabbit hole of politics, wokeness, skin color, etc. But at the end of the day you are left with an easier decision to recast that allowed the Red Hulk story to go forward. I have no problem with it. And for the record, I skew right politically and don't care for Disney's attempt to bring DEI into everything. But I would have made the same decision to not recast T'Challa and to recast Ross.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/18/2024, 12:49 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - why especially Black Panther?

At this point Hugh Jackman basically IS Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds IS Deadpool, Chris Evans IS Steve Rogers, RDJ IS Stark.

They all had multiple solo films and crossovers as these characters and are ingrained in general audience's minds as pretty much the definitive versions.

That could change with time and played right...
But Ross was no Black Panther.
No Iron Man. No Captain America.
Again, his most prominent role was his debut where he took a backseat to Abomination.

It's not the same.

Now, is Hurt a more accomplished actor in his time? Yes.
Better? Matter of opinion.
It's a shame to lose both but I think if it were RDJ who died they'd have handled it the same as Bozeman.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/18/2024, 12:51 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Superman had time to rest before returning to the big screen.
HermanM
HermanM - 11/18/2024, 12:52 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - If it is a nonwhite person that is a main hero, they are so unique that they are utterly irreplaceable , while all white people are interchangeable.

With the exception of Terrence Howard. That guy sucks.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 12:55 PM
@HermanM - But he's a mathematical genius! ;-)

You're right though. Hollywood has made this abundantly clear.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 12:58 PM
@Slotherin - RDJ was the anchor of the franchise, but don't get me started about why I think them killing off Tony Stark (while impactful) was a dumb decision.....

....but they will no doubt bring him back in Secret Wars. Personally Dr. Doom (RDJ casting) is going to be the multiverse version of Stark who took the name of Dr. Doom.

I fully believe the really Doom will show up and and that will allow them to bring back Stark's Iron Man.

OR...they will use the multiverse in Secret Wars to introduce a variant Tony Stark played by another actor in order to reboot the character.

Again....no actor is bigger than the character they play.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 1:00 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - Man, that casting for Doom is so stupid.
Multiverse or not.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/18/2024, 1:01 PM
@DrDReturns - Oh I wholeheartedly agree. It reeks of desperation from a floundering Marvel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/18/2024, 1:09 PM
@TyrantBossMedia - KEEP IT SIMPLE! One Died of Cancer at a Very Early Age unexpected. The other died of Old Age and of Natural Causes. You REALLY don't see the Difference?
Spoken
Spoken - 11/18/2024, 1:13 PM
@AllsGood - William Hurt died from bone-metastasized terminal prostate cancer. YOU really don't see the difference.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 1:15 PM
@AllsGood - What's your point?
One's death only has honor/weight when it appears to be abrupt?

Don't you have spam to drop on other articles?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/18/2024, 1:16 PM
@Spoken - WIlliam Hurt was 71 years old. Chadwick Boseman was 43 years old.
Spoken
Spoken - 11/18/2024, 1:17 PM
@AllsGood - YOU said he died of old age but he died from cancer.

I know it's hard for a bot like you to understand, but humans CAN live past 71.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 11/18/2024, 1:18 PM
@AllsGood - Very good!
Those are two different ages!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/18/2024, 12:28 PM
The question is not burning at all at best is mild hot , please relax the hyoerboles today.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 11/18/2024, 12:28 PM
If the rumors about adamantium being the cause of a lot of the conflict in the movie are correct, I can easily see that being the reason for a suit upgrade.

However, the stuff with the shield as always an issue in the comic as well. How can Sam utilize the shield as a regular dude, but with the same force as a super soldier?
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 11/18/2024, 12:29 PM
I really hope its the third option — It would be so easy to just ADR in a line about his new suit having vibranium in it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/18/2024, 12:32 PM
The question is "will it be good?

The answer:

User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 11/18/2024, 12:38 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - only question i need an answer to
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/18/2024, 12:33 PM
It's some of both option 1 and option 3. Don't overthink it, just enjoy. Movie looks great.
PC04
PC04 - 11/18/2024, 12:34 PM
Damn, Marvel loves cutting cars in half with lots of orange sparks. Trailer looks awesome.
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 11/18/2024, 12:36 PM
Sigh.

Captain America 2, Hydra infiltrates the Government making Captain America hunted by the government.

Captain America 3, Civil War, the government hunts down Captain America due to his protection of Bucky.

Captain America 4, it appears yet again Captain America is getting hunted down by the government.

Its like Captain America's chief nemesis is the US of A.

I liked the first movie a lot. I enjoyed the second one a ton as well.

Been going downhill with this same plot though. Wish Cap was on our side for a change.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/18/2024, 12:57 PM
@GarthRanzz - "Been going downhill with this same plot though. Wish Cap was on our side for a change."

Weird choice of wording lol. Why not, "wish America was on Captain America's side for a change"
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 11/18/2024, 12:38 PM
That's his Vibranium-enhanced suit he got in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Presumably it can store kinetic energy and release it like a Black Panther suit.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/18/2024, 12:42 PM
I grew up reading Captain America comics in the 80s and always loved how the super soldier serum just made Steve Rogers a perfect human being (able to lift/press 800 lbs) as opposed to the over powered heroes like Hulk and Wonder Man. Or even Spider-Man (10 tons!). But at the same time, I like how the MCU gave him super strength to make it a bit more believable that he can hang with Iron Man and Thor against bad guys.

The whole plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was to highlight Sam's desire to not take the serum and use skill (plus a highly advanced super suit) to fight as a normal man (who engages in intensive regular exercise for all of my fellow Marvel Handbook nerds). But that kind of pigeon holed him (no avian pun intended) into not having powers. So how does he fight Red Hulk? The same way that Iron Man fights giant bad guys. He has a super suit that protects him. It's not fabric, but some advance metal. Vibranium? Adamantium? Probably both.

The bottom line is that the Sam Wilson Captain America is like Iron Man, War Machine, Ant Man and even Black Panther to some extent (yes, I know he is enhanced, but his suit is still a powerful defense). As a result, he can be a great hero no matter what.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/18/2024, 12:44 PM
LOL! It's a superhero movie, gotta suspend belief for some of this stuff. Besides, I'd just assume the suit contains some highly durable yet very light material that helps him with his acrobatic and strength feats.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/18/2024, 12:45 PM
The sonic boom superhero landing was clearly his suit from the Wakandans.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/18/2024, 12:58 PM
@IAmAHoot - right?, like it's right there! "wait for it" boom. The suit absorbed the landing and then blasted them...
AllsGood
AllsGood - 11/18/2024, 12:53 PM
Marvel, Bigger, Stonger, Better Studios The latest trailer for Captain America: Brave New World

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/18/2024, 12:55 PM
@AllsGood - do you pull from a pool of three comments verbatim?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/18/2024, 12:54 PM
Trailer was great. First time the film looked compelling. It was so good that I'm almost positive the film won't feel anything like the trailer. The trailer makes it feel like a Jack Ryan film. My main concern is the Leader being a throwaway char again and Red Hulk vs Mackie will make zero sense. Too many reshoots for this to turn out great but who knows. Malcom Spellman is bad news but I'll hope for the best. I'm starved for good comic book content.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/18/2024, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo - I agree that this was an amazing trailer but I’m still skeptical to have too much faith due to the director, writers and reshoots.

On the other hand, I’ve hated the tone in the Thunderbolts trailers (too goofy for me) but I feel like that is likely going to be the better movie.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/18/2024, 1:11 PM
@McMurdo - I think the main problem is Red Hulk is clearly the third act. He wont be on screen long.

This movie has way too many problems to be a success. Sam doesn't have a compelling reason now to take the serum and I'm already over the I'm not Steve Rogers bit. The truth is 98% of people rather see Steve as Cap. but we'll pretend after 4 rounds or reshoots that this movie will be good.

The reason its hard to write this movie is because Sam isn't believable as cap. Hes the current Cap on the main Avengers team in the books but they already started another Avengers book with Steve as Cap. It doesn't work. Just make Sam Falcon again, hes a great Falcon.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/18/2024, 12:56 PM
They literally explain in every phase of the MCU how Vibranium absorbs impact. Also in BP Shuri explains the vibrating suits can absorb and redistribute impact. So Sam in theory could make a heavy landing and kick a dude through a wall.
I’m also guessing the newer suit has some cybernetic strength added as well.
