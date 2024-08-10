CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Sees President Ross Lay Out Plans To Rebuild The Avengers

The D23-exclusive trailer for Captain America: Brave New World leaked online last night and offered our best look yet at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (you can check it out here if you missed it).

Now, we have a clip from the movie which sees President "Thunderbolt" Ross pitch Sam Wilson, the MCU's new Captain America, on the idea of rebuilding The Avengers (as expected, it appears the team hasn't reassembled since the events of Avengers: Endgame).

Sam reminds the Commander in Chief that he was the one who tore Earth's Mightiest Heroes apart with the Sokovia Accords, but Ross is keenly aware that he now represents the whole of America. He also acknowledges that half of them wouldn't be there without The Avengers, a nod to the Blip and Iron Man's heroic sacrifice.

"What did it take? It took not caring," Ford recently said of transforming into Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk. "It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

"I don’t mean to disparage it," he added on a more serious note. "I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do - or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”

Anthony Mackie added at the time, "He’s Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'"

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World clip below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.