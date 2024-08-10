CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Sees President Ross Lay Out Plans To Rebuild The Avengers

The first Captain America: Brave New World clip has leaked following yesterday's"Disney Entertainment Showcase panel at D23 and it sees Harrison Ford's President Ross attempt to rebuild The Avengers...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 03:08 PM EST

The D23-exclusive trailer for Captain America: Brave New World leaked online last night and offered our best look yet at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk (you can check it out here if you missed it). 

Now, we have a clip from the movie which sees President "Thunderbolt" Ross pitch Sam Wilson, the MCU's new Captain America, on the idea of rebuilding The Avengers (as expected, it appears the team hasn't reassembled since the events of Avengers: Endgame). 

Sam reminds the Commander in Chief that he was the one who tore Earth's Mightiest Heroes apart with the Sokovia Accords, but Ross is keenly aware that he now represents the whole of America. He also acknowledges that half of them wouldn't be there without The Avengers, a nod to the Blip and Iron Man's heroic sacrifice.

"What did it take? It took not caring," Ford recently said of transforming into Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk. "It took being an idiot for money, which I’ve done before."

"I don’t mean to disparage it," he added on a more serious note. "I’m just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do - or your acting coach, if you had one. But it’s fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I’m delighted at the response that we got with the trailer.”

Anthony Mackie added at the time, "He’s Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.'"

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World clip below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 3:56 PM
That new trailer was 👌🏾🔥

set online on fire last night

so so happy this section of the MCU is being even more fleshed out. So many important updates in this film.

Leave it to cap to have the most hyped MCU project in the past 2 years 💪🏾🫡🇺🇸
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 4:02 PM
@YouFlopped - Deadpool & Wolverine did and broke $1 Billion you Detroit Ditch Pig.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 4:08 PM
@SonOfAGif - never heard of that movie 😂 must be a head cannon thing y’all like to do round here lmao
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/10/2024, 4:09 PM
@YouFlopped - Jesus christ man. Are you a masochist or something
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 4:11 PM
@YouFlopped - You never heard of the movie you posted about in every article? You know the movie that already grossed more than Wakanda Forever? Box office numbers aren't your forte. Stick to working at that Amazon Fulfillment center.
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/10/2024, 4:59 PM
@YouFlopped -

A little reminder $940 Million.

User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image User Comment Image
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 8/10/2024, 4:03 PM
No Marvel animation D23 liveblog?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 4:03 PM
Looking forward to this one. Either Hulk or She-Hulk will have to help Sam. There is no way he can even remotely hurt a Hulk.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/10/2024, 4:10 PM
@SonOfAGif - Yeap. And I'm pretty sure Bruce is gonna snap because of smth Rulk does and become savage again.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 4:13 PM
@Fogs - I'm thinking that She-Hulk will help Sam because she was indirectly responsible for the Hulk DNA being taken. And Red Hulk seriously injures her and Sam and Bruce goes savage mode.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/10/2024, 4:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - Hawkeye defeated a Hulk more than once in the comics as have others without powers so can be done. I would be surprised if he doesn't at least contact banner but if there is an antidote to whatever is used to transform Ross into Rulk Sam could keep him busy whilst Red Wing or Sabra do a sniper shot with an adamantium dart to administer it...

...not saying that IS how it will go down, he may not need to defeat Rulk at all and just bring him to his senses as that isn't the main antagonist and the Generals daughter could factor into that.

Course, we all likely want a Hulk on Hulk fight of some sort and it could very well happen, just isn't the only way it could go down.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/10/2024, 4:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - I dont think we see Hulk, Red Hulk has a pretty major flaw that can be exploited. The madder he gets, the hotter he gets, and the weaker he gets. All Sam has to do is fly away from him until he burns himself out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 4:11 PM
Interesting…

I have this theory that Ross is perhaps dying and after EG did come to realize that the world is better with the Avengers there hence him trying to reform them as he said in the clip to make amends.

Perhaps the medication he’s been taking for this hypothetical illness is sabotaged by The Leader and thus the reason he becomes Red Hulk?.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/10/2024, 4:14 PM
This looks so good.

Hopefully it delivers.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 8/10/2024, 4:15 PM
It looks better than expected but I'm still pushing my expectations back down. Trailers can be deceiving, and even as trailers go it was OK. I hope it's good.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/10/2024, 4:16 PM
His voice really sounds like Red Hulk does in animated films. For that I give them kudos on the casting
grif
grif - 8/10/2024, 4:22 PM
reboot

AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/10/2024, 4:24 PM
Everything Marvel Studios has shared with us about Captain America: Brave New World is Great :)

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 8/10/2024, 4:44 PM
Deadpool And Wolverine is the only thing that matters until Daredevil:Born Again.

