CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked D23 Footage Reveals First Look At Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked D23 Footage Reveals First Look At Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

We finally have a first look at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World as footage from D23 of the villain has leaked! Take a closer look at the President's transformation here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 01:08 AM EST

Marvel Studios brought its Comic-Con teaser for Captain America: Brave New World to D23 and, with upwards of 12,000 Disney fans in attendance, footage of Red Hulk has already leaked online!

We only caught a glimpse of the villain in the officially released trailer earlier this summer, but Red Hulk is now unleashed in all his fiery glory and Harrison Ford looks awesome in the role.

As we're sure you'll notice, it appears President "Thunderbolt" Ross transforms right in front of the White House, and Red Hulk emerging from behind the Commander in Chief's lectern is a fantastic piece of imagery.

It remains to be seen how Sam Wilson can battle a Hulk and, as of now, we don't know whether Ford's Red Hulk is a one-and-done villain for Captain America: Brave New World or a character who will also factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War.

Either way, we'd bet that Ford's transformation has something to do with The Leader's return and the President becoming a Hulk...well, that's going to be hard to ignore in future MCU movies and TV shows.

Take a closer look at Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk below in both a clip and the full D23 trailer.

Posts from the leaksandrumors
community on Reddit

Marvel Studios hasn't officially released any of the footage shown to D23 attendees, but we do have new banners for Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart

The latter offers a glimpse of the new suit which will be worn by Riri Williams and a brief teaser shown to those in attendance reportedly featured the teenager joining The Hood's gang. 

There was no mention of Blade during the panel (which was the case at Comic-Con last month as well) and Thunderbolts* also wasn't highlighted. However, a sizzle reel shown right at the start of the presentation featured a glimpse of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stars Tim Blake Nelson And Giancarlo Esposito Share Spoilery MCU Updates
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Stars Tim Blake Nelson And Giancarlo Esposito Share Spoilery MCU Updates
There Are Multiple Hulks In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD According To Anthony Mackie
Recommended For You:

There Are Multiple Hulks In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD According To Anthony Mackie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 12:32 AM
That was the best reveal of the Marvel panel tbh.

He looks BEAST!

Hope the move is good overall tho 🤞
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 12:38 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Marvel has been knocking out of the park with the comic accurate designs lately.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/10/2024, 12:45 AM
@SonOfAGif - yeah and that actually looks like Ford, even more than Hulk looked like Ruffalo, blessed.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 12:52 AM
@RegularPoochie - Hulk looked like Buffalo in The Avengers. I liked that look for him. And then as he remained more into his Hulk form his facial features started to change more into Ruffalo.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/10/2024, 12:56 AM
@SonOfAGif - well I should've been more specific with that, but yeah. I was referring to Avengers, because this is also Rulks first showing.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 1:19 AM
@SonOfAGif -

Except the Fantastic 4 😭😭😭
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 12:32 AM
My most anticipated. so many developments made between TFAWS and WF..

Visuals looking better already. Finally a film with real stakes.

No superpowers. no overdone cameos. or nostalgia. just pure storytelling that allows Sam to be pushed to the limits and to places he hasn’t been before mentally physically and emotionally. 👌🏾❤️🔥🇺🇸
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/10/2024, 1:18 AM
@YouFlopped - This would be your most anticipated. The film written by Malcom Spellman and the film that was totally reshot. Tracks. There's about a 17 % chance this isn't a let down of a movie.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/10/2024, 12:34 AM
Looking A1 twin. Never doubted how marvel was tying everything together. it’s coming along beautifully. #phase5
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/10/2024, 12:45 AM
I love Yelena. Definitely one of the better Multiverse Saga characters introduced.
BART
BART - 8/10/2024, 12:46 AM
@gtabreaker - links not working for some reason
Samayel
Samayel - 8/10/2024, 12:45 AM
So Han Swolo is now canon?
BART
BART - 8/10/2024, 12:46 AM
I'm hoping this makes it's money back and more because what I've seen so far has been looking like a fun time
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/10/2024, 12:49 AM
This and Daredevil were the only good things to come from that entire expo.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 8/10/2024, 12:53 AM
Great introduction for Red Hulk.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/10/2024, 1:04 AM
Love the Winter Soldier vibes.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 8/10/2024, 1:05 AM
I'm loving this but the side shot of Sam walking in that hallway really looks like it was filmed with a soap opera camera. The shot doesn't really feel finished or complete to me, like as if it was test footage or something.
Kadara
Kadara - 8/10/2024, 1:29 AM
Winter Soldier vibes with a side of Red Hill?? I'm in ☺️
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/10/2024, 1:51 AM
Looks good, the intrigue remains.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 1:51 AM
That looks good man…

I’m continuing to get heavy TWS vibes from this!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder