CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Leaked D23 Footage Reveals First Look At Harrison Ford's Red Hulk

Marvel Studios brought its Comic-Con teaser for Captain America: Brave New World to D23 and, with upwards of 12,000 Disney fans in attendance, footage of Red Hulk has already leaked online!

We only caught a glimpse of the villain in the officially released trailer earlier this summer, but Red Hulk is now unleashed in all his fiery glory and Harrison Ford looks awesome in the role.

As we're sure you'll notice, it appears President "Thunderbolt" Ross transforms right in front of the White House, and Red Hulk emerging from behind the Commander in Chief's lectern is a fantastic piece of imagery.

It remains to be seen how Sam Wilson can battle a Hulk and, as of now, we don't know whether Ford's Red Hulk is a one-and-done villain for Captain America: Brave New World or a character who will also factor into Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War.

Either way, we'd bet that Ford's transformation has something to do with The Leader's return and the President becoming a Hulk...well, that's going to be hard to ignore in future MCU movies and TV shows.

Take a closer look at Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk below in both a clip and the full D23 trailer.

Marvel Studios hasn't officially released any of the footage shown to D23 attendees, but we do have new banners for Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart.

The latter offers a glimpse of the new suit which will be worn by Riri Williams and a brief teaser shown to those in attendance reportedly featured the teenager joining The Hood's gang.

There was no mention of Blade during the panel (which was the case at Comic-Con last month as well) and Thunderbolts* also wasn't highlighted. However, a sizzle reel shown right at the start of the presentation featured a glimpse of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

🚨 NOVA IMAGEM DE FLORENCE PUGH COMO YELENA BELOVA EM THUNDERBOLTS*! #D23 pic.twitter.com/EYZv50XmbU — Nação Multiversal (@omultiversal) August 10, 2024

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.