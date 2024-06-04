CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Photos Give Us Another Look At Giancarlo Esposito's Mysterious Character

As additional photography continues on Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World in Atlanta, some more photos from the set have been shared online.

These black and while shots give us another look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up as Captain America, Rosa Salazar as Serpent Society member Diamondback, and Giancarlo Esposito as... we're still not sure!

Fans have been speculating about the identity of The Boys and The Mandalorian actor's mysterious character ever since we found out that he'd joined the MCU, and despite getting a pretty decent look at Esposito in-costume, we're still non the wiser.

All we know for sure is that he is playing a villain, and based on his array of weapons, we'd say he is more than likely a non-super-powered mercenary of some kind. This does narrow things down, but not by much!

There's been speculation that Esposito's character might be Moon Knight baddie Bushman, but scooper MTTSH doesn't believe that's the case.

Check out the latest photos from the Brave New World set at the links below.

⭐ A new look at Giancarlo Esposito in 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'.



⭐ A new look at Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson aka Captain America in 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD'.



📸 IG/onset.unseen ~ more photos: https://t.co/AuPlVpeeSg pic.twitter.com/o4SxfW1kdp — MCU News and Rumors (@mcunewsrumors) June 4, 2024

We'll probably be waiting quite a while for a teaser trailer, but the first official stills from the movie were released a couple of weeks back. The images featured Anthony Mackie as the returning Sam Wilson equipped with Steve Rogers' iconic vibranium shield, and our new Sentinel of Liberty meeting Harrison Ford's President Ross, who will task Wilson with reforming The Avengers.

In the footage that screened at CinemaCon last month, Ross welcomes Wilson to the White House to commend him on his past heroism, but chaos soon ensues when music plays and activates some sleeper agent assassins, including Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, attempt to take out the President.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he adds. It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Joining Mackie and Ford will be Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.