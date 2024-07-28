CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Tim Blake Nelson On The Leaders Return; Giancarlo Esposito Teases Sidewinder

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Tim Blake Nelson On The Leaders Return; Giancarlo Esposito Teases Sidewinder

Tim Blake Nelson waited a long time to return to the MCU as the Leader but he thinks the wait was a blessing in disguise as revealed in his SDCC interview.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 28, 2024 01:07 AM EST

Out of the three main films that Marvel Studios focused on at SDCC yesterday evening, the film with the most moving parts just might be Captain America: Brave New World.

The film will introduce adamantium to the MCU and features the Leader, the Serpent Society, and Red Hulk. Not to mention, it seems Bucky wasn't the only brainwashed, former super soldier based on what happens to Isaiah Bradley in the film's first trailer.

While on the SDCC press line, actor Tim Blake Nelson told Deadline that he was initially heartbroken when it became apparent that there wouldn't be a second, standalone Hulk movie. But in reality, he needed the time that passed in order to become an actor who could do justice to the character of the Leader.

"I had given up on coming back as The Leader and I despaired over that for a good 15 years. It was a real disappointment that I carried with me.  I wasn't angry at anyone, it was just fact- they weren't going to make a second Hulk movie it seems and that's where the Leader was going to appear. Having played this part now, and having undertaken the challenges that Marvel put in front of me with this character, I'm glad it took this long because it makes the character more interesting and I'm more mature as an actor and therefore, more able to meet the challenges of the character."

On the big reveal of his character, Sidewinder- the leader of the Serpent Society, actor Giancarlo Esposito teased that there's more going on with him than the first footage from the film has let on.

"This guy had a vision. He put people together, he founded it. And he came from a place that wasn't even nefarious, at all...The reason you think he’s here is not the reason he’s here at all."

Also speaking to Deadline, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie briefly touched on how his relationship with the new Falcon differs from the one Sam had with Steve Rogers.

"The relationship that Sam has with Steve, is one of admiration...Whereas, we're co-workers, we're best friends. Neither one of us has the serum, so we're just hardworking, American citizens, trying to do the right thing. There's a certain understanding and appreciation that goes along with that."

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU film currently set for release on February 14, 2025. Julius Onah directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Additionally, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and Phuong Kubacki have undisclosed roles in the film.

About Captain America: Brave New World:
After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Giancarlo Esposito's Real CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Revealed As THUNDERBOLTS* Wows Fans
Related:

Giancarlo Esposito's Real CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Role Revealed As THUNDERBOLTS* Wows Fans
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Alternate Trailer Includes New Footage After Removing Assassination Attempt
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Alternate Trailer Includes New Footage After Removing Assassination Attempt
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dracula
dracula - 7/28/2024, 1:30 AM
Wonder, will they go practical or cgi his big head
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/28/2024, 1:41 AM
@dracula - Based on that hat, I think they go bald and deformed as opposed to the large head. Maybe some kind of egg shape or something. You can make out that he looks bald.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 1:30 AM
Hopefully the Leader isn't a meme role. There's always potential with characters like the Leader. Fingers crossed. Great actor.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/28/2024, 1:44 AM
@McMurdo - Unless this movie is 4 hours long. There is no way they can develop Red Hulk, Serpant Society, Sidewinder, and the Leader effectively. Remember they also have the Celestial subplot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/28/2024, 1:38 AM
Ok but does anyone have Jonathan Majors number? He is not answering his discord :(
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/28/2024, 1:40 AM
This movie has WAY too much going on in it. Its going to piecing a lot of differnt shots together from multiple reshoots.

Once again, I still don't understand why Sam doesn't have the formula. They have never given any reason he wont take it, even from a character perspective. Its almost plot convenience that he doesn't as opposed to part of his character.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/28/2024, 1:50 AM
My guess is Leader is working on some kind of super serum soldier for Ross. Likely a small role. Everyone is probably fighting over the Celestial. Serpant Society is probably just doing Ross's dirty work and he is likely the actual antagonist the way Pierce was in WS.

Maybe Ross will offer the serum to Sam who refuses only to take it himself when inevitably, Sam figures out hes the bad guy.

This makes sense since they are obviously trying to replicate WS.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder