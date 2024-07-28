CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: Tim Blake Nelson On The Leaders Return; Giancarlo Esposito Teases Sidewinder

Out of the three main films that Marvel Studios focused on at SDCC yesterday evening, the film with the most moving parts just might be Captain America: Brave New World.

The film will introduce adamantium to the MCU and features the Leader, the Serpent Society, and Red Hulk. Not to mention, it seems Bucky wasn't the only brainwashed, former super soldier based on what happens to Isaiah Bradley in the film's first trailer.

While on the SDCC press line, actor Tim Blake Nelson told Deadline that he was initially heartbroken when it became apparent that there wouldn't be a second, standalone Hulk movie. But in reality, he needed the time that passed in order to become an actor who could do justice to the character of the Leader.

"I had given up on coming back as The Leader and I despaired over that for a good 15 years. It was a real disappointment that I carried with me. I wasn't angry at anyone, it was just fact- they weren't going to make a second Hulk movie it seems and that's where the Leader was going to appear. Having played this part now, and having undertaken the challenges that Marvel put in front of me with this character, I'm glad it took this long because it makes the character more interesting and I'm more mature as an actor and therefore, more able to meet the challenges of the character."

On the big reveal of his character, Sidewinder- the leader of the Serpent Society, actor Giancarlo Esposito teased that there's more going on with him than the first footage from the film has let on.

"This guy had a vision. He put people together, he founded it. And he came from a place that wasn't even nefarious, at all...The reason you think he’s here is not the reason he’s here at all."

Also speaking to Deadline, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie briefly touched on how his relationship with the new Falcon differs from the one Sam had with Steve Rogers.

"The relationship that Sam has with Steve, is one of admiration...Whereas, we're co-workers, we're best friends. Neither one of us has the serum, so we're just hardworking, American citizens, trying to do the right thing. There's a certain understanding and appreciation that goes along with that."

Captain America: Brave New World, formerly titled New World Order, is a Phase 5 MCU film currently set for release on February 14, 2025. Julius Onah directs from a script penned by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker / Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross / Red Hulk, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / Leader, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Additionally, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and Phuong Kubacki have undisclosed roles in the film.