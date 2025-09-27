SUPERMAN Actor [SPOILER] Shares Official Look At Their PEACEMAKER Season 2 Cameo: "Being Goofy Is No Threat"

SUPERMAN Actor [SPOILER] Shares Official Look At Their PEACEMAKER Season 2 Cameo: &quot;Being Goofy Is No Threat&quot;

The Superman actor who made a surprise appearance in this week's episode of Peacemaker has shared a first official look at the scene he shared with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 27, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Though we're sure most of you have either seen this week's episode of Peacemaker or heard about the huge Superman cameo, just in case, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Desperate to track down Christopher Smith (John Cena) after learning that he has made a permanent home in the alternate dimension (that does indeed turn out to be a Nazi-ruled version of Earth X) he's been visiting, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) decided to pay Lex Luthor a visit in Belle Reve penitentiary.

Nicholas Hoult reprises his Superman role (now walking with a cane after being attacked by Krypto), and while he is still every bit the ice-cold sociopath (we have no idea how James Gunn is going to develop this guy's "heroic" side in Man of Tomorrow) we met in the DCU reboot, he is at least willing to play ball.

Lex agrees to share his alternate dimension energy tracking technology with Flag in exchange for a transfer to a prison without Metahumans.

"Nick's a big fan of the show," Gunn said during a recent interview with EW. "Everything's connected, so there is a story here that we're telling throughout the DCU, and this is connected very much to Man of Tomorrow."

Hoult has now taken to Instagram to share a first official look at his scene, responding to his cameo with the caption: "Being goofy is no threat."

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

James Gunn Confirms CREATURE COMMANDOS Live-Action Debut Following Shocking PEACEMAKER Twist - SPOILERS
Related:

James Gunn Confirms CREATURE COMMANDOS Live-Action Debut Following Shocking PEACEMAKER Twist - SPOILERS
MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Addresses Speculation That Brainiac Will Be The Villain - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Addresses Speculation That Brainiac Will Be The Villain - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/27/2025, 12:12 PM
Vitiates the brand (which has foundations built on sand as it is) having luthor appear in this low grade slop
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/27/2025, 12:13 PM
I don't want this season to end. Hopefully it won't take three years for the third. Too bad @WalletsClosed and @JasonVoorhees will have to suffer once again lol
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/27/2025, 12:22 PM
@bobevanz - You'll be suffering when they're forced to reboot after the next flop
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/27/2025, 12:23 PM
@bobevanz - While i agree it's good, I'm also sincerely looking forward to someone else's vision in the DCU. The Gunn-like quips and fast paced dialogue with crude humour mixed with pop culture references are becoming monotonous and hasn't really shown much growth (yet) as a director and writer from his MCU days (Guardians 3's ending aside).



lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/27/2025, 12:46 PM
@bobevanz - outside of the first episode, this season has been awesome
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/27/2025, 12:47 PM
@UnderBelly - completely agree
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/27/2025, 12:13 PM
Had to reference the butt[frick]
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/27/2025, 12:23 PM
Gunn is obsessed with gay sex and micropenis orgies? Anything going on there?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/27/2025, 12:24 PM
What a shameful series just tindivide ya mmmkang kang
SirReginald
SirReginald - 9/27/2025, 12:41 PM
rEbo0t tHe MCu anD dCU
knighted
knighted - 9/27/2025, 12:46 PM
I bet Gunn loves the thought of his wife getting pounded by Cena's Peacemaker.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/27/2025, 12:48 PM
@knighted - when did that happen?!🤩
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/27/2025, 12:49 PM
I'm fine with the Lex cameo. However, keep Superman completely away from this show

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder