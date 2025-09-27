SUPERMAN Actor [SPOILER] Shares Official Look At Their PEACEMAKER Season 2 Cameo: "Being Goofy Is No Threat"

Though we're sure most of you have either seen this week's episode of Peacemaker or heard about the huge Superman cameo, just in case, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

Desperate to track down Christopher Smith (John Cena) after learning that he has made a permanent home in the alternate dimension (that does indeed turn out to be a Nazi-ruled version of Earth X) he's been visiting, Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) decided to pay Lex Luthor a visit in Belle Reve penitentiary.

Nicholas Hoult reprises his Superman role (now walking with a cane after being attacked by Krypto), and while he is still every bit the ice-cold sociopath (we have no idea how James Gunn is going to develop this guy's "heroic" side in Man of Tomorrow) we met in the DCU reboot, he is at least willing to play ball.

Lex agrees to share his alternate dimension energy tracking technology with Flag in exchange for a transfer to a prison without Metahumans.

"Nick's a big fan of the show," Gunn said during a recent interview with EW. "Everything's connected, so there is a story here that we're telling throughout the DCU, and this is connected very much to Man of Tomorrow."

Hoult has now taken to Instagram to share a first official look at his scene, responding to his cameo with the caption: "Being goofy is no threat."

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."