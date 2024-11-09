Red Hulk Is Fully Unleashed In Epic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster

Red Hulk Is Fully Unleashed In Epic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster

Marvel Studios has released a phenomenal new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World showcasing Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, Eternals' Tiamut, and plenty of epic action as Sam Wilson heads into action.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 09, 2024 04:11 PM EST

Today, at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, both of which you can check out below.

In the sneak peek, we see a lot more of what Sam Wilson can do as Captain America as he shows off some of the impressive abilities the Wakandans have installed in his suit (which more than make up for any lack of superpowers). 

Captain America: Brave New World very much feels like a spiritual successor to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and this trailer leans heavily into the espionage aspects. However, there's plenty of epic action too because Harrison Ford's Red Hulk is fully unleashed for a battle with Sam in front of the White House.

Red Hulk looks great in action, though we've known since 2012 that Marvel Studios and ILM have mastered bringing that character to life...even if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivered the odd misstep courtesy of its rushed production and TV budget.

Regardless, the movie looks fantastic and while The Leader is being kept under wraps for now, Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder appears tp be a suitably formidable threat...whether the rest of the Serpent Society appears remains to be seen given some pretty extensive reshoots.

Oh, and your eyes aren't deceiving you: that is indeed Eternals' Tiamut! 

See Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk in all his rageful glory in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Crazy Popcorn Bucket Revealed As Rumors Swirl About Next Trailer Release
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Crazy Popcorn Bucket Revealed As Rumors Swirl About Next Trailer Release
D23 Brazil Standees Reveal New Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, And More
Recommended For You:

D23 Brazil Standees Reveal New Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder