Red Hulk Is Fully Unleashed In Epic New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer And Poster

Today, at the first-ever Brazil D23 fan event, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer and poster for Captain America: Brave New World, both of which you can check out below.

In the sneak peek, we see a lot more of what Sam Wilson can do as Captain America as he shows off some of the impressive abilities the Wakandans have installed in his suit (which more than make up for any lack of superpowers).

Captain America: Brave New World very much feels like a spiritual successor to 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and this trailer leans heavily into the espionage aspects. However, there's plenty of epic action too because Harrison Ford's Red Hulk is fully unleashed for a battle with Sam in front of the White House.

Red Hulk looks great in action, though we've known since 2012 that Marvel Studios and ILM have mastered bringing that character to life...even if She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivered the odd misstep courtesy of its rushed production and TV budget.

Regardless, the movie looks fantastic and while The Leader is being kept under wraps for now, Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder appears tp be a suitably formidable threat...whether the rest of the Serpent Society appears remains to be seen given some pretty extensive reshoots.

Oh, and your eyes aren't deceiving you: that is indeed Eternals' Tiamut!

See Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk in all his rageful glory in the players below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.