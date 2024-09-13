Kelsey Grammar Confirms "Conversations" About Returning As Beast Following THE MARVELS Cameo

While an X-Men reboot is (finally) in development, Marvel Studios has also brought several actors from 20th Century Fox's now defunct franchise back to reprise their respective roles in the MCU.

Most recently, Hugh Jackman returned for Deadpool and Wolverine, and we also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammar as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

In the stinger, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast, enters the room.

Grammar has previously said that he hadn't heard anything about potentially returning as Beast, but now confirms that he has had some "conversations" - though he couldn't go into much detail.

"There's nothing I can talk about," the Frasier star tells ComicBook.com. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Though plans are always subject to change in the MCU, Marvel wouldn't have reintroduced Beast for this particular scene if they didn't intend to bring him back at some point, but we still don't know when we'll see him again. Avengers: Secret Wars seems most likely, but there are rumors that he will show up before then.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to steam on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.