Kelsey Grammar Confirms "Conversations" About Returning As Beast Following THE MARVELS Cameo

Kelsey Grammar Confirms &quot;Conversations&quot; About Returning As Beast Following THE MARVELS Cameo

Kelsey Grammar reprised his X-Men: The Last Stand role as Hank McCoy for The Marvels' post-credits scene, and the actor has now confirmed that he's had "conversations" about returning to the MCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

While an X-Men reboot is (finally) in development, Marvel Studios has also brought several actors from 20th Century Fox's now defunct franchise back to reprise their respective roles in the MCU.

Most recently, Hugh Jackman returned for Deadpool and Wolverine, and we also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammar as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

In the stinger, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast, enters the room.

Grammar has previously said that he hadn't heard anything about potentially returning as Beast, but now confirms that he has had some "conversations" - though he couldn't go into much detail.

"There's nothing I can talk about," the Frasier star tells ComicBook.com. "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Though plans are always subject to change in the MCU, Marvel wouldn't have reintroduced Beast for this particular scene if they didn't intend to bring him back at some point, but we still don't know when we'll see him again. Avengers: Secret Wars seems most likely, but there are rumors that he will show up before then.

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to steam on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

Brie Larson On Reuniting With THE MARVELS Co-Stars And Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
Related:

Brie Larson On Reuniting With THE MARVELS Co-Stars And Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return
THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Says She Always Reaches Out With Advice When Someone Lands A Superhero Role
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Says She Always Reaches Out With Advice When Someone Lands A Superhero Role
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/13/2024, 12:13 PM
"Frasier"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/13/2024, 12:37 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - he was great in that too
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/13/2024, 12:20 PM
If the MCU goes head to head with the Foxverse in an incursion, they gotta put Anna Paquin in there, because I know a certain someone from Captain Marvel and The Marvels who's about to get put in a coma.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/13/2024, 12:39 PM
@ObserverIO - agreed. I hated how the Fox-Men treated Rogue's character.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/13/2024, 1:28 PM
@ObserverIO - That would be sick.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2024, 1:29 PM
@ObserverIO - Probably be left for a new recast Rogue who does that I'd think, one that starts out the adopted duaghter of a version of Mystique and thus still villain as she started out in the comics.

However you do all know the Danvers did recover from the coma and likely do so by the end of the film it occurs in?

IF they go there it will mostly be to add on Carol's powers to Rogue and not to take Captain Marvel off the playing field indefinately as the character itself is not the reason The Marvel failed even if it is likely she may be relegated to a team member sans solo films for a while.

That isn't to say if bringing back the FoxMen to battle the Avengers they wouldn't have Rogue there to face off with an Avengers team with Danvers part of it, only that in terms of long term upgrading powers that would be kept for a Rogue they want to stick around for longer than just two films.
dracula
dracula - 9/13/2024, 12:23 PM
if it happens will he do the make up or will they stick to cgi

Grammer did the make up for a second long, out of focus cameo in days of future past

im sure he would be willing to do more
DTor91
DTor91 - 9/13/2024, 1:04 PM
@dracula - He was also just pushing 60 there and if he comes back, he will be past 70 for whatever it’s filmed for. It will be CGI.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/13/2024, 12:25 PM
Yeah we’re not getting a new X men team they’re gonna fold the old one into the MCU

I hate this
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 12:26 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - or he could just be showing up in Secret Wars

Let’s not jump to conclusions
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/13/2024, 12:26 PM
Like damn bruh we can’t get anything new? We can’t try anything anymore? This is what is currently killing Star Wars and MCU doing the same shit .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 12:34 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - if they do fold him into the MCU then it would be real dissapointing since it just would seem like Marvel is afraid of doing anything new now

You brought up SW and it’s why regardless of what people thought of the show , atleast the Acplyte tried something different and I appreciate it for that
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 12:35 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - were the Eternals, shang-chi, the Marvels and the shitty disney+ shows not "new" enough for ya?
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/13/2024, 12:41 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - dude, the old universe has its perks. Magneto, Charles X, Mystique, Storm, and Jean were great.
Completely mishandled Cyclops for sure.
But, Grammar's beast was so perfect. I hated the beast from First class on. So, he's basically like the hulk and changes when angered? Dumb as sh1t
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 12:58 PM
@lazlodaytona - the og nightcrawler from x2 was also great. same with og William Stryker. and liev schreiber as sabertooth. also quick silver was a surpise, he may not have been comic accurate but he was far more entertaining then the one we got in the MCU.
cubrn
cubrn - 9/13/2024, 1:25 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I don't mind it as long as the same actors are playing different variants. That's how I feel this version of Beast is considering his character design is all new.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 9/13/2024, 1:29 PM
@cubrn - Same here. The FOX-men had lots of problems, but in the main the casting wasn’t one of them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 12:32 PM
They probably wanted to test the waters with his cameo at the end of The Marvels and now that it was a positive response , they can decide to bring him back for Secret Wars & such.

Anyway , dude was one of it not the best part of X-Men:The Last Stand and his subsequent cameos in DOFP and this have been pleasant surprises.

I know this was deleted but it’s so good!!.

?si=EXYQ3wIkSCsSl-Hd
Order66
Order66 - 9/13/2024, 12:46 PM
There’s only one Beast and that’s Kelsey. His voice is the perfect Hank McCoy. He will be CGI so we can have him play Beast for so many movies.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/13/2024, 12:51 PM
I really doubt we'll see the X-Men from the Foxverse show up, but I could see Beast be part of a team that investigates the Incursions (together with Photon, Binary, Captain Carter, Kahhori, the Spider-Men and Deadpool & Wolverine).
TheTurd
TheTurd - 9/13/2024, 1:02 PM
The CGI in that cameo was awful, he looks like Eddie Monster
BraxtonHicks
BraxtonHicks - 9/13/2024, 1:03 PM
Marvel is starting to back themselves into a corner without realizing it by taking in all these previous actors for their glorified cameos...
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/13/2024, 1:28 PM
Good, that's just simply great casting for Beast.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder