ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20 Covers Reveal TWISTED Absolute Redesigns For Two-Face And The Penguin

In the Absolute Universe, several of Batman's greatest foes in the regular DC Universe were reintroduced as Bruce Wayne's childhood friends.

When the Dark Knight was trapped inside Ark M, Harvey Dent and Oz were kidnapped by Bane and beaten and mutilated in ways meant to break them and the Bat. In Oswald Cobblepot's case, every bone in his body was shattered, and, because he was conscious about his height, Bane made it so that "The Penguin" would be two feet shorter, deformed, and in constant pain.

As for Harvey, Bane crushed his head beneath his foot, as punishment for being both on the side of the law and associating with outlaws. After cracking his skull down the middle, he used gasoline to horrifically burn half of "Two-Face."

So, they've both been pushed over the edge and are on the precipice of becoming Batman's newest enemies. Thanks to DC Comics' June solicits, we have a first look at the redesigned versions of both characters.

Similar to The Joker, Poison Ivy, and other villains featured in Absolute Batman, they're both horror-inspired and more monstrous in nature than their regular DC Universe counterparts. How else they'll differ beyond just their respective appearances remains to be seen.

You can take a closer look at both characters below, along with the full June solicits for DC's Absolute titles.

Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow’s reign of terror threatens to upend everything.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, NICK DRAGOTTA, DOUG MAHNKE, CHRIS BRUNNER

ON SALE 6/10/26

Diana’s worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #21

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art by DILLON SNOOK

Cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY DODSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ON SALE 6/24/26

It’s Superman versus King Shazam versus Hawkman versus [REDACTED] in the greatest battle the Absolute Universe has ever seen! But who is their mystery challenger?

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #20

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, JUAN FERREYRA, JOHN GIANG

ON SALE 6/3/26

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she’s become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there’s no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina’s life comes crashing down around here. She’ll need to get to the bottom of a mystery taking her all around the globe! Written by Che Grayson and Scott Snyder with art by Bengal, Catwoman bursts onto the scene in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #1

Written by CHE GRAYSON and SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by BENGAL

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, SOZOMAIKA, KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 6/10/26

Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against—or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue’s final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers—Mia Dearden—and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen’s past that will change everything.

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #2

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, RILEY ROSSMO, KAARE ANDREWS, MATÍAS BERGARA

ON SALE 6/17/26

Jo’s journey deep into space has revealed more questions than answers. What intergalactic war has she found herself in the middle of, and can she save Earth before it’s too late?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #15

Written by AL EWING

Art by SID KOTIAN

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by DEXTER SOY, MARCIO TAKARA, WERTHER DELL’EDERA

ON SALE 6/3/26

As Wally races to find the answers about the mysterious S.T.A.R. Labs founders, the Rogues have resurfaced with a new mission: secure Grodd and his father before they take over Colorado!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #16

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by NICK ROBLES

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE, CHUMA HILL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

ON SALE 6/17/26