DC Comics Reveals Three New Ongoing Series: Legion Of Super-Heroes, The Doom Patrol, And Teen Titans

DC Comics Reveals Three New Ongoing Series: Legion Of Super-Heroes, The Doom Patrol, And Teen Titans

DC Comics has announced three more exciting additions to its Next Level line, with ongoing series for Legion of Super-Heroes, a Red Hood-led Teen Titans, and The Doom Patrol.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics has announced a new wave of titles in its Next Level publishing initiative with three ongoing comic book series launching on Wednesday, September 2: Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, and The Doom Patrol.

These team books follow the recent launches of Batwoman, Lobo, Deathstroke: The Terminator, Firestorm, Zatanna, Barbara Gordon: Breakout, and The Deadman. As DC: All In continues its second act, it's said that these new series "showcase the breadth, ambition, and creative energy driving DC's 2026 publishing slate."

DC co-architect Josh Williamson said today, "These books are set in continuity. While the series will be independent reads and not heavily tied to other books, they will exist alongside DC’s ongoing comic book series like Superman, Batman, Justice League Unlimited, and more."

"The DC: Next Level books are very new-reader friendly and will roll out over time," his fellow DC co-architect, Scott Snyder, added. "Like the Absolute line, this is an initiative that welcomes new readers looking for a jumping-on spot for DC’s main line of comic books."

In Legion of Heroes, a thousand years after the Last Son of Krypton's rocket crashed on the Kent Farm, comes a new future inspired by the Man of Tomorrow. But this new future is in danger! Superheroes are outlawed! Deadly enforcers known as the Persuaders keep the populace of the United Planets in check. Worlds are at war. And this dark tomorrow's last glimmer of hope, R.J. Brande, has been brutally murdered.

Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande’s murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe in this series from Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman.

Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo launch a new generation of Teen Titans, and when one of their own vanishes after attending a rally for Ascend—a fast-growing youth movement training kids to survive in a world shaped by superhuman conflict—Fairplay, Cheshire Cat, Proxy, and Wildcard will do whatever it takes to find their friend, including teaming up with Red Hood.

Jason thinks they're soft and reckless. They don't understand how he can still kill people. Now they have to work together—whether they like it or not.

Darcy Van Poelgeest and Niko Henrichon take the Doom Patrol to the next level this year, but the team is broke. Adopting a heroes-for-hire business model to stave off financial and emotional ruin, the team finds itself responding to what seems like a simple case—a missing cat. But when this case proves to be far from simple, the world's strangest heroes find themselves pulled into a truly out-of-this-world situation!

And elsewhere, beyond the view of Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man—and perhaps even beyond the veil of our reality—a ghost of the team's past is preparing to cross into their world.

You can check out a huge gallery of cover art below, by artists like Hayden Sherman, Mark Spears, Yasmine Putri, Hayden Sherman, Dan Mora, V Ken Marion, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Sanford Greene, Niko Henrichon, Clayton Crain, Ian Bertram, and Ashley Wood.

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About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Gambito
Gambito - 6/19/2026, 4:43 AM
Hands down the absolute WORST titans line up ever created, putting aside that no one in the world cares about those lame ass spinoffs you put whiny Jason Todd as the leader and to make matter worse you dress him up as a temu Nightwing knockoff? Did Dc learn nothing from rh and the outlaws??? He works on scrappy suicide squad kinda team but in the teen titans??? Massive mistake I guarantee you it won’t last even a year
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/19/2026, 4:44 AM
So much time and effort for products that have a 0% chance of selling; how on earth are these people still employed ?
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/19/2026, 5:03 AM
Finally race swapped Black Lightening. It’s been along time coming. They didn’t, however, need to make him a soulless ginger.’
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 6/19/2026, 5:23 AM
Hey guys...

This is off topic but I don't really have very many real life friends... As sad as it is, you guys are the closest thing I have to any kind of a friend group, so I'm not really sure who else to share this with but y'all.

So, my brother committed suicide yesterday, not even a full 24 hours ago. He left 2 notes, one for me and one for my mom.

In mine he covered a lot, yet not enough. I won't get into details. But he ended the letter by tell me that he recorded a secret album. My brother was gonna turn 40 in December, and he's been a super talented musician his whole life. I was always his biggest fan.

He never "made it" and after touring the US for about 13 years struggling, he finally gave up and came home.

But I guess in the past decade he was still producing new music, working with different artists and collaborating, honing his skills.

Well, the letter basically says that he decided to make his final "masterpiece". From HELLO To GOODBYE is a compilation of all of his best songs from across all the different periods of his music. I know all of these songs by heart already, I've known them for years.

I'm sitting here with the video pulled up..... And I can't press play 🥺😥

It's just 10 tracks... But this the last thing my brother will ever create. This is [frick]ing me up.

I'm about to press play right now.

Just wanted to share his legacy with you all. Please, check in on your loved ones.

?is=fsU9oRyYBB5kSQYn

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