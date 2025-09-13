RED HOOD Writer Gretchen Felker-Martin Stands By Shocking Charlie Kirk Comments After Being Fired By DC Comics

Earlier this week, DC Comics cancelled Red Hood after one issue due to comments from writer Gretchen Felker-Martin about the murder of controversial conservative Charlie Kirk. However, she has no regrets.

By JoshWilding - Sep 13, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Earlier this week, Charlie Kirk, an influential, often highly controversial conservative activist, was shot dead while speaking at an event at a university in Utah.

While responding to a question about gun violence in the U.S., a single bullet struck Kirk in the neck, seemingly killing him instantly. The shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, has since turned himself in and is likely facing the death penalty.

The news of Kirk’s death has seen many notable figures chime in, but it was those from author Gretchen Felker-Martin that sparked outrage in the world of comic books. After taking to social media to mock, and some might even say celebrate, Kirk’s shooting, the transgender writer was fired by DC Comics. Her high-profile new series, Red Hood, was subsequently cancelled after one issue (which went on sale the same day that Kirk was killed).

Talking to The Comics Journal, Felker-Martin made it clear that she stands by her comments, but did express sympathy for the Red Hood creatives no longer working on the series. "I had no regrets for what I said about [Kirk]. [Kirk’s murder] just didn’t strike me as an especially hot flashpoint. This is such a loathsome person. Everyone on the entire internet is talking about how pleasant it is that he got his."

"I saw that he had died in the middle of spreading more of the bigotry that he spent his every waking moment promulgating, and in a way that he had advocated for others to die, and felt nothing but contempt for his life," the writer continued. "I mean, this is a man who I’ve watched for years go on television and on enormous stages and convention halls and say that me and everyone like me should be stoned to death."

Claims that Kirk advocated for gay people to be stoned to death have been widely disputed, with author Stephen King recently apologising for suggesting the activist said what Felker-Martin describes above.

The author has often courted controversy online, sharing divisive remarks about the September 11 terrorist attacks and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Still, she says that she warned DC something like this could happen, despite being asked to be mindful of her social media posts.

"I can only put it down to really just a moment of poor impulse control. Had I thought for another second, of course I would've known [that it would be a problem for DC], and naturally, as soon as I had said it, I did know," Felker Martin said, confirming she received a call from DC Editor in Chief Marie Javins, who told her, "'The story of the issue's release had gone from being celebratory to something that DC and Warner Brothers couldn't stand behind or defend,'" and that "any kind of promotion of violence or harm is unacceptable to them."

"I said that I've listened to Charlie Kirk being an overt Nazi for years of my life, and I had no regrets for what I said about him," Felker-Martin added.

"At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints," the publisher said in a statement on Thursday. "Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

This week has seen those on both sides of the political spectrum come together to condemn this type of violence, and no matter whether you supported or reviled Kirk's outlook, it does rather feel like the former Red Hood writer crossed a line. 

Feel free to let us know your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

rebellion
rebellion - 9/13/2025, 12:13 PM
good luck paying bills, 'gretchen'.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 9/13/2025, 12:25 PM
@rebellion - I wonder if they chose that name as a reference to mean girls…
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/13/2025, 12:29 PM
@Puckaluck - It wouldn't surprise me. These damaged trannys adopt names from the most ridiculous things.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:16 PM
@NateBest - Erm, maybe comments should be turned off on this, I mean fair I guess regarding freedom of speech and all that and merit to reporting on the STORY but do we actualy need the likely flame wars on the threads below it when it was already discussed to death with the first article related to this?
Gambito
Gambito - 9/13/2025, 12:21 PM
@Apophis71 - stop being such a pussy
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:23 PM
@Gambito - I'm fine, if everyone wants more of what we had last time have at it, just a suggestion that a discussion on it adds little and divides more cos unlikely to be a constructive dialogue in response.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/13/2025, 12:30 PM
@Apophis71 - That would go against his reason for posting this article. Clearly baiting was the intention.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:32 PM
@Ikusa - True, sad but true
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/13/2025, 12:37 PM
@Apophis71 - I'm with you. Tho related to comics, this article needs the comments disabled at the very least.
Supercat6376
Supercat6376 - 9/13/2025, 12:17 PM
There are a lot of crazy people out there. We don’t have to agree on anything but you shouldn’t catch a bullet in the neck for having an opinion.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/13/2025, 12:18 PM
Just when I thought this site was over this.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2025, 12:31 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - you don't understand, josh needs to cover his rent.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 9/13/2025, 12:35 PM
@harryba11zack - Josh's boyfriend covers their home finances.
kazuma
kazuma - 9/13/2025, 12:19 PM
You can not care about his dying without celebrating it. He was a pos but now his kids will grow up without a father and they'll look online and see people mocking him and his death.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:29 PM
@kazuma - That is the fair point, totaly understandable if anyone finds it impossible to care that he was shot due to their opinions of him but always questionable the need to state such let alone celebrate a murder. Plenty of folk I wish would shut up and go away and wouldn't shed a tear if they died but I'd never wish anyone dead or hold their killer up as some sort of hero...

...outside of armed forces killing a terrorist leader type scenarios anyway and even then I tend to prefer capture and face the courts and life in jail over being turned into a martyr for some.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/13/2025, 12:41 PM
@kazuma - This is what some idiots on X don't understand
TruePunishment
TruePunishment - 9/13/2025, 12:46 PM
@kazuma - here's a thought, maybe don't live a life where people celebrate your death?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@TruePunishment - truth hurts some people
Odekahn
Odekahn - 9/13/2025, 12:20 PM
It’s amazing to me that people still go out of their way to be respectful to this POS by taking care as to not “misgender” him, when he’s legitimately celebrating the murder of someone who simply disagrees with him. Why use delusional pronouns out of respect for such a reprehensible human being?

Also, he’s lying in most of his accusations against Charlie Kirk.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/13/2025, 12:22 PM
@Odekahn - *all. He's lying in all of his accusations against Charlie Kirk.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/13/2025, 12:23 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Charlie Kirk was not a "pos." No one who actually watched his videos discussing IDEAS with other people would ever come to that conclusion.

What he was is someone with whom you disagree. Your escalation of him to "POS" is everything that's wrong and what led to his killing.

Look in the mirror.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/13/2025, 12:46 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I believe he was referring to the bloke that got sacked
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/13/2025, 12:21 PM
Don’t care how anyone felt about him. Agree or disagree, being happy about someone’s death like that when they were purely a non violent ideas guy, who wanted to bring dissenters into discussion, is a special kind of evil.

A lot of tragedy has happened in the last few weeks.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 9/13/2025, 12:22 PM
Wretched is a more fitting name for this piece of shit
Gambito
Gambito - 9/13/2025, 12:22 PM
His career is already deep in the toilet so what’s left to lose I guess
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 9/13/2025, 12:25 PM
Everything this man said about Charlie Kirk is a lie.

Why should we be surprised? He wants to force everyone else on earth to lie about him being a woman. Liars lie. It's all they know how to do.
Kiba
Kiba - 9/13/2025, 12:25 PM
That's fine, guy, you're still fired.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:31 PM
Unprofessional but upfront.

For the party who likes to brag about being manly and virtuous, y'all sure like to act like a bunch of offended c#nts.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/13/2025, 12:33 PM
@Haditcomin - That's the pot calling the kettle black. You all murder people for incorrect pronouns.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:35 PM
@Ikusa - Who murdered whom for what now?

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:38 PM
@Haditcomin - There is a logic in saying if freedom of speech means even hate speech should be unfettered then all speech if fair game just as fair to be open to honesty about how someone feels rather than toeing a company line...

...I just rarely see what is to be gained from posting online what you know will only increase division but what we get all too oft in these days of social media when too many think they can say anything, consequences be damned.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/13/2025, 12:38 PM
@Haditcomin - Read the Minneapolis trans shooters manifesto.

Thanks for sharing the "progressive" motto with us.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:40 PM
@Apophis71 - Whoever came up with that shit must have been one hell of a demagog, if he was able to convince you that words have less impact than bullets.

Either he's that manipulative, or you're that gullible.

Or both. Could be both.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:42 PM
@Ikusa - Same kind of trans that Tyler Robinson guy turned out to be?

Oh, wait-...
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:43 PM
@Haditcomin - You what now? I wasn't taking any stance on someone being shot, just the general trend that folk say shit online they'd never say to someones face resulting in online flame wars not literal shots fired but obv missed the point :D
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:45 PM
@Apophis71 - Newsflash: neutrality is a stance.

Point seen, point taken, and point very much addressed.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 9/13/2025, 12:49 PM
@Haditcomin - Nah, he was radicalized and not trans.

He still belongs to your inner circles though.

The manifesto is more in line with the other murderous trans shooters. You know like Nashville, Denver, Aberdeen, Colorado Springs.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 9/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@Haditcomin - I will always engage in well reasoned debate, online the well reasoned bit is oft lost to flame wars :D I can oft see both sides of most debates, never means I stay neutral, that is rare I just tend to prefer such debate IRL as near impossible to do so in a rational way on social media without words twisted out of context and devolving into insults etc.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:50 PM
@Ikusa - "Nuh-uh, he doesn't count! Only mine do!"

Cool story, bro.
Haditcomin
Haditcomin - 9/13/2025, 12:52 PM
@Apophis71 - You call it debate, I call it verbal diarrhea.
1 2

