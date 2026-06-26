Amazing Spider-Man #1000: John Romita Jr. Breaks Silence On Fan Support As Marvel Reveals More Covers

On sale September 16, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which is "destined to take its place in comic book history," delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's run and an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy.

Today, Marvel Comics has confirmed that the landmark issue will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while modern superstar Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue.

Larraz's variant cover was unveiled last month, while Romita Jr.'s will be revealed next week. And, contrary to popular belief, Romita Jr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is being released as planned this fall.

"Our announcement of the added Pepe Larraz cover seems to have been misunderstood. In addition to John Romita Jr. and Paolo Rivera's jam cover, we also wanted to highlight the '#1000' more concretely, hence Pepe’s cover with color artist Marte Gracia," Editor Nick Lowe explained. "Our goal is to bring as many legendary Spider-Man artists together for this monumental celebration."

Romita Jr., breaking his silence on the outpouring of love he's received from fans following claims his cover had been cancelled, said, "What a pleasure it’s been to see readers celebrate my work on Amazing Spider-Man over the years and show support for the cover I did with Paolo Rivera for the upcoming issue #1000!"

"I’m honored to work on yet another milestone issue for Spidey, and this one is especially big—so big that it has not one but two primary covers, one by me and one by my fellow Amazing Spider-Man artist, Pepe Larraz! I hope everyone enjoys the issue, it’s going to be unforgettable!"

Larraz added, "If a time traveler suddenly showed up, back when I was a kid reading Spider-Man in my room, and told me that I was going to be drawing the 1000th issue of the comic book I had in my hands, and that I was going to be doing so alongside a living legend like John Romita Jr., the easiest to believe would be the time traveling part!"

"Thank you, Marvel, for the honor and privilege of making me a part of Peter Parker’s history with this milestone issue," the artist concluded.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will also feature a spectacular lineup of variant covers from some of the industry’s most celebrated artists.

Below, we have a first look at the foil variant cover by Ed McGuinness, inspired by John Romita Sr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #100 cover, a dynamic new piece by Skottie Young, a stunning cover from J. Scott Campbell, a cover by Ryan Stegman spotlighting the new supervillain Ravage, and the final piece in Lee Bermejo's acclaimed Amazing Visions cover series.

It's also been revealed that one of the issue's special anniversary stories comes from comic book legend Larry Lieber, who helped shape the very foundation of the Marvel Universe, including work on some of Spider-Man's earliest stories. Lieber teams up with acclaimed artist Giuseppe Camuncoli in "Of Webs and Six-Guns," a story spotlighted on Camuncoli's newly revealed variant cover.

Stay tuned for more on Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in the coming weeks.