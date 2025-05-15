August's Ultimate Comics Solicits Reveal The Ultimate Angel, Miles Morales Teaming Up With The X-Men, And More

Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe continues to take the comic book industry by storm, grabbing the attention of newcomers and longtime fans with its bold character reinventions and riveting reconstruction of the Marvel mythos.

This summer, the stakes are higher than ever as the countdown to the Maker's return ticks away and Miles Morales' crossover journey across the Ultimate Universe leads to an explosive confrontation with the Maker's Council in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, the line's first-ever event series.

Plus, we'll get exciting character debuts like Ultimate Angel and Ultimate Shang-Chi, the return of Harry Osborn, a.k.a. Green Goblin, and a major turning point for the Ultimate X-Men as their fight with Sinister comes to a shocking end.

Here's a full breakdown of what's to come in the Ultimate Universe later this summer...

VIBRANIUM’S MYSTERIES AND THE BLACK PANTHER! T’Challa leads a campaign against Adi and his associates, the monsters of Vibranium Incarnate! Meanwhile, his trusted confidants must protect Wakanda when the Vodu-Khan want to advance their own prophecies!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #19

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 8/20

MY DINNER WITH HARRY! Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #20

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 8/27

MILES’ FIRST CONFRONTATION WITH THE MAKER’S COUNCIL! Silver Samurai attacks interloper Miles Morales! Fortunately, a band of mutants calling themselves the X-Men come to his aid! What will Miles make of the dark history of this alternate universe now that he is faced with the reality of what the Maker has done?

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #3 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 8/13

THE MONK, THE DRAGON AND THE FIST: SHANG-CHI! The Ultimates return to the site of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Hulk and encounter a young boy who has been starting his own insurgency!

ULTIMATES #15

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by VON RANDAL

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 8/13

WOLVERINE VS. ULTIMATE ANGEL! The Opposition infiltrates a facility holding a group of high-powered mutants! And Winter Soldier’s handler has a sinister plot to destroy the Opposition once and for all…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #8

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 8/6

INSIDE THE ASTRAL PLANE! ARMOR’S SOUL IS ON THE LINE! The Children of the Atom’s sinister plot leads to the Astral Plane! The X-Men have journeyed there, but that’s only the beginning! What horrors await in the climactic finale of the third story arc of ULTIMATE X-MEN?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #18

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 8/6