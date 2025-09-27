Cyclops Wakes Up To An Unrecognizable New World In X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1 Preview

In this past Wednesday's X-Men #22, the X-Men accepted Doug Ramsey, a.k.a. Revelation, the newly christened Heir of Apocalypse, back into their ranks, a bold choice that will lead the entire Marvel Universe into a dark, dystopian future.

We'll discover how in Age of Revelation, an event that takes Marvel storytelling 10 years forward, where a new mutant utopia ruled by Revelation threatens to overtake all of Earth.

It begins in X-Men: Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, and continues in various new series, including a bold transformation of the current X-Men line. Today, you can enter the "Age of Revelation" with a never-before-seen preview of X-Men: Age of Revelation Overture #1, on sale next week.

The preview picks up directly after X-Men #22’s startling cliffhanger as Cyclops awakens "X Years Later." His mind brought forward in time by a ragtag group of future X-Men, Cyclops beholds the tragic consequences of his decision to allow Revelation onto the team.

However, he’ll have little time for regret as he’s been chosen to lead the final strike against Revelation’s reign. The knowledge Cyclops gains during the saga will greatly impact the decisions he makes on behalf of mutantkind when the X-Men titles return to the present day in Shadows of Tomorrow, a new era beginning in January.

"We've hit Cyclops pretty hard over the last year and change- but nothing has compared to the wringer we're about to put him through," MacKay said today. "Cyclops is in a situation with uncertain allies, limited planning capacity and zero control- and no guarantee of victory with these changed X-Men he finds himself amongst. And that? That's when these characters are at their most exciting."

Marvel Comics looks to be shaking up the X-Men yet again, no bad thing when The Krakoan Age has proven such a tough act to follow. We don't have any details on Shadows of Tomorrow just yet, but you'll want to keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

You can check out all the covers for X-Men: Age of Revelation Overture #1 below, along with that first look inside the issue.