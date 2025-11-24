DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Teases Fresh Start For The Man Without Fear As New Creative Team Takes Charge

DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Teases Fresh Start For The Man Without Fear As New Creative Team Takes Charge

Marvel Comics is relaunching Daredevil in 2026 with a new #1 and creative team, right in time for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere in March. Today, we have a first look inside the first issue...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Following Frank Miller and Ann Nocenti's seminal runs, Daredevil languished for most of the '90s before Kevin Smith delivered the game-changing "Guardian Devil."

Since then, writers like Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, and Chip Zdarsky have all delivered their own definitive spins on Daredevil in the modern Marvel Comics era, with each of them proving a hard act to follow. 

Earlier this year, Saladin Ahmed wrapped up his Daredevil run. While making Matt a man of the cloth and pitting him against the Seven Deadly Sins was a solid idea, the execution received a mixed response from fans. Now, it's down to writer Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange) to take over the Man Without Fear in 2026.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age. 

A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

A first look at Daredevil #1 has been released today, taking us inside the issue. Garbett's approach feels very Marco Checchetto-inspired and has all the makings of a much-needed back-to-basics approach for the character after Ahmed took Matt Murdock down such a wildly different path.

"I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities," Phillips recently said of her approach to the series. "Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life."

Check out this first look inside Daredevil #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the relaunch before it arrives in comic book stores next March.

image host
image host
image host

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

DAREDEVIL #1
Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS
Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT
On Sale 3/18

NEW MUTANTS Fan Favorite MOONSTAR Sets Out To Protect The Marvel Universe's Souls In First-Ever Comic Series
Related:

NEW MUTANTS Fan Favorite MOONSTAR Sets Out To Protect The Marvel Universe's Souls In First-Ever Comic Series
Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Is Taking The X-Men Back To School With X-MEN UNITED Series (But It WON'T Be The X-Mansion)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/24/2025, 1:00 PM
Do new heroes debut in their own comic book anymore?
I can’t think of the last mainstream hero to debut in their own book since… maybe, Invincible.
Does anyone know of the latest new character that came out that wasn’t previously in another comic book?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/24/2025, 1:08 PM
@WruceBayne - I looked up the Invincible portion since I have been super sick and rewatching and it looks like he had a preview in another comic, but it was just a one page shot of him. From the Invincible wiki:

"Invincible first appeared in a preview as part of Savage Dragon #102 (August 2002), before graduating to his own self-titled regular series in 2003"

While watching this weekend I realized that Battle Beast is voiced by Michael Dorn, Worf from TNG and I love that.

I'm very interested in the answer to your question though. I would assume it's less and less due to it being more of a financial risk than introducing them in someone else's comic

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder