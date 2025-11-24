DAREDEVIL #1 Preview Teases Fresh Start For The Man Without Fear As New Creative Team Takes Charge

Following Frank Miller and Ann Nocenti's seminal runs, Daredevil languished for most of the '90s before Kevin Smith delivered the game-changing "Guardian Devil."

Since then, writers like Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Mark Waid, and Chip Zdarsky have all delivered their own definitive spins on Daredevil in the modern Marvel Comics era, with each of them proving a hard act to follow.

Earlier this year, Saladin Ahmed wrapped up his Daredevil run. While making Matt a man of the cloth and pitting him against the Seven Deadly Sins was a solid idea, the execution received a mixed response from fans. Now, it's down to writer Stephanie Phillips (Planet She-Hulk) and artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange) to take over the Man Without Fear in 2026.

Following in the footsteps of legendary creative teams from the title's esteemed history, Phillips and Garbett set out to redefine Daredevil for a new age.

A fresh start that’s perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike, the new run sees Matt Murdock confront unprecedented challenges—both in his personal life as Matt Murdock and on the dangerous streets of Hell’s Kitchen as Daredevil. Matt will go back to school, taking on a new role as a law professor just as a new supervillain named Omen emerges with a mysterious vendetta against his superhero alter ego.

A first look at Daredevil #1 has been released today, taking us inside the issue. Garbett's approach feels very Marco Checchetto-inspired and has all the makings of a much-needed back-to-basics approach for the character after Ahmed took Matt Murdock down such a wildly different path.

"I’m taking on one of my favorite characters with one of my favorite artists, and together we’re exploring Daredevil's noir sensibilities," Phillips recently said of her approach to the series. "Lee Garbett brings so much style and emotion to every page, and I couldn’t ask for a better partner to bring this version of Daredevil to life."

Check out this first look inside Daredevil #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the relaunch before it arrives in comic book stores next March.

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS! Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Look alive, Marvelites, an all-new and unprecedented era of DAREDEVIL starts right here!

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

On Sale 3/18