DNX #1 Final Covers Revealed For X-Men And Fantastic Four Crossover, Including More Blind Bag Variants

This September, the X-Virus is unleashed, and it’ll take the combined genius and power of the X-Men and Fantastic Four to stop it from forcibly mutating humanity in DNX, a five-issue event series from writer Jed MacKay and artist Federico Vicentini.

Seeded from the very start of MacKay's acclaimed run, years of buildup culminate in what Marvel Comics calls "a shocking mutant milestone that erupts across the Marvel Universe with far-reaching consequences for the fragile balance between mutantkind and humanity."

DNX #1 will be the latest Marvel Comics launch to feature True Believers Blind Bags, special sealed bags that contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including rare, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn sketch covers from surprise contributors.

Today, the final DNX #1 variant covers have been unveiled, including both open-to-order covers and blind bag exclusives.

Among the covers revealed today are stunning pieces by two exciting cover artists, Fanyang and Puppeteer Lee, spotlighting Psylocke, Magik and Invisible Woman. Lee's cover will be a regular orderable cover, while Fanyang's striking piece will be a True Believers Blind Bag exclusive. Leinil Francis Yu's X variant cover has also been revealed, a black and white version of which will be a True Believers Blind Bag exclusive.

Additional Blind Bag exclusives revealed include a wraparound cover by illustrator Chris Giarrusso that pays homage to Whilce Portacio's classic Uncanny X-Men #281 cover, a Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games showcasing Rogue's iconic Savage South skin from the hit game, and an Animation Variant Cover featuring artwork from Marvel Animation's X-Men '97.

The latter arrives just ahead of the acclaimed show’s highly anticipated second season, premiering July 1 on Disney+. For collectors, two Blank Variant Covers will also be available, one as a regular open-order edition and the other as a True Believers Blind Bag exclusive.

As a reminder, DNX #1 True Believers Blind Bags will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering. The main cover and regular open-to-order variant covers cannot be found in True Believers Blind Bags, but they will contain super-rare exclusive covers by surprise contributors, including hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers.

Which of these covers is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.