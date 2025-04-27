DOOMED #1 Will See Doom 2099 Target The Marvel Universe's New Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom

This July, a new Doctor Doom will rise from the far reaches of the Multiverse to begin his own reign in Doomed 2099, a one-shot by acclaimed writer Frank Tieri (Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk) and, in his exciting Marvel Comics debut, rising star Delio Diaz.

Doomed 2099 will bring the multiverse’s most infamous and mysterious version of Doctor Doom to the present to confront his classic counterpart.

Doom 2099's journey will send shockwaves through the time stream, igniting a Multiversal conflict as an eclectic group of future heroes assemble to prevent Marvel's greatest villain from gaining more power.

Here's the official description for the comic:

THE FUTURE IS DOOMED! The world is Doom’s…but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future - including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self...or destroy him forever?

"Look, I’ve widely been known as a ‘villains guy’ throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well...it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, as they say," Tieri said today. "And you’re not only getting 'Double the Doom' with this one shot, kids... 'cause 2099’s bringing some friends from the future to even the odds!"

He added, "So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that? I think fans will be surprised at the answer."

Doctor Doom will take centre stage in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie next year, where he'll be played by former Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. The villain will return in Avengers: Secret Wars, but is expected to be recast if and when he returns after that movie.

Talking about his and Anthony's MCU return and how Downey factored into that, Joe Russo recently said, "That was Kevin [Feige]. And interestingly enough about that is that conversation was had a while ago. Robert [Downey Jr.] tried to talk us into doing it and we said, 'No.' We just didn't have a story."

"We didn't have a way in, right? We were resistant for a while. And then one day ["Avengers: Endgame" writer] Steve McFeely, who's one of our key collaborators, said, 'I have an idea.' And he called us in, and we sai,d 'That's the story. That story has to be told. It's a really powerful story," the filmmaker added.

Check out a first look at Doomed #1 below.