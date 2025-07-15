X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Tie-Ins Reveal First Look At New Sabretooth, The Future X-Men Team, And More

This October, Age of Revelation takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into a future where the world has been reshaped by Apocalypse's heir, Doug Ramsey, a.k.a. Revelation.

Announced last week, Age of Revolution #0, a surprise prelude issue, will be available at select retailers later this week. Age of Revolution officially begins this October in Age of Revolution Overture #1, a one-shot by the current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman.

Following that, Age of Revolution continues across several bold new titles, including an evolution of the entire current X-Men line. Today, you can learn about the first of these new series, all hitting stands on October 8.

As a reminder, here's the official description for this status quo-shattering new event:

The world is beholden to the will of REVELATION! Doug Ramsey commands Earth with his voice, creating the Revelation Territories, a new mutant utopia built on an insidious lie. Beneath the surface, rebellion brews and as a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. Welcome to the AGE OF REVELATION!

The new launches include Amazing X-Men, a flagship X-title introducing the team of X-Men leading the resistance against Revelation; Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, a new solo series that sees Laura Kinney take on the mantle of Sabretooth; Binary, a cosmic series starring the power of the Phoenix; and Longshots, a series following various characters trapped in a twisted competition by Mojo.

There's also World of Revelation, an anthology one-shot that explores Age of Revelation's impact on the wider Marvel Universe, featuring the fate of the Fantastic Four, the end of the Young Avengers, and the gaze of Apocalypse.

Here's a full preview of what's to come later this year:

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE! X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation’s chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive.

AMAZING X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale 10/8

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER! X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what’s left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her.

BINARY #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 10/8

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH! X YEARS LATER, she’s taken the name of once-bitter enemy Sabretooth – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything.

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by VALENTINA PINTI

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 10/8

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE! X YEARS LATER, and Mojo’s got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can’t. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it’s fame or fatality!

LONGSHOTS #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by ALAN ROBINSON

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

On Sale 10/8

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE! X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir’s new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe.

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

Written by RYAN NORTH, AL EWING & STEVE FOXE

Art by ADAM SZALOWSKI, JESUS MERINO & MORE

Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

On Sale 10/8