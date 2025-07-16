Marvel Comics Reveals New Wolverine And Big Spider-Man Change In Latest X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION Tie-Ins

Starting in October, Age of Revelation transforms the Marvel Universe, taking it 10 years into a future where a new mutant utopia created by Apocalypse's heir, Doug Ramsey a.k.a. Revelation, threatens to overtake all of Earth.

All this week, we'll be taking you into the Age of Revelation with announcements for new series set in this bold new storytelling landscape, including exciting status quo changes for Spider-Man, Wolverine, and more heroes as they navigate a world ravaged by Revelation's unstoppable conquest.

Age of Revelation #0, a surprise prelude issue to the event, will be available at select retailers later this week, and additional copies can be ordered now. Age of Revelation officially begins on October 1 in Age of Revelation Overture #1, a one-shot by the current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman.

Following that, Age of Revelation continues in new titles, including an evolution of the entire current X-Men line. The new launches include The Last Wolverine, which follows Wendigo as the new Wolverine; Omega Kids, starting a team of telepaths led by Quentin Quire; and X-Men: Book of Revelation, a core title by event architect Jed Mackay, exploring of the inner workings of Revelation's rule.

Finally, there's Radioactive Spider-Man, a series following Spidey's adventures in a world ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. As you'll see below, Peter Parker has undergone a few...changes.

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE? X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan’s last student. But what happened to Logan? A secret from Wolverine’s past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor’s legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first!

THE LAST WOLVERINE #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by MARTIN CÓCCOLO

On Sale 10/22

KID OMEGA’S ALL GROWN UP! X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories’ spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary?

OMEGA KIDS #1

Written by TONY FLEECS

Art by ANDRÉS GENOLET

Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 10/22

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won’t stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he’s not alone.

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 10/22

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES! X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation’s favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia!

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by NETHO DIA

On Sale 10/22